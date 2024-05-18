Memorial Day Furniture Sales: Save Hundreds on Top Brands, Bundles and More
Whether you're looking for a specific piece or are making over your whole home, these early Memorial Day furniture sales can help you reach the style of your dreams more affordably.
If you've been considering upgrading your bedroom suite, overhauling your entertainment space with new seating or just upgrading a few pieces of new furniture around the house, now's the time. Memorial Day weekend brings with it a ton of deals, and of the many discounts you can expect to see in the coming days, mattresses, major appliances and furniture top the list.
You don't have to wait until Memorial Day weekend to shop incredible furniture sales. We've gathered some of the best deals we've seen so far and have highlighted them below. More deals are sure to drop as we move closer to the main event, and we'll keep this page updated as new offers arrive. Keep checking back for the latest sales.
Best early Memorial Day furniture sales
- Amazon: Up to 77% off
- Burrow: Up to 60% off sitewide
- Bassett: Up to 50% off
- La-Z-Boy: 20% off sitewide
- American Signature Furniture: Up to 20% off
- Ashley Furniture: Select items from $61
- Macy's: Up to 70% off
- Anthropologie: Up to $600 off
- West Elm: Up to $500 off
- Havertys: Up to $1,000 off
- Crate & Barrel: Up to 30% off best-selling furniture
- Yardbird: 20% off all furniture
- Serena & Lily: 30% off outdoor furniture
- Castlery: Up to $450 off sitewide
Best early Memorial Day furniture deals
This bed adds presence to a space while remaining simple and elegant. It lists for $720 in the dark gray, queen-size model, but it's on sale right now for $218. There are other colors and sizes available, too, but your discount amount will vary accordingly.
- Olsen dual-power reclining sectional: $1,960 (save $840)
- Haven chaise sectional: $2,548 (save $450)
- Burke manual reclining sofa: $700 (save $300)
- Carved Thalia six-drawer dresser: $1,300 (save $398)
- Hillsdale Granada 26-inch swivel counter stool: $72 (save $171)
- Lorem Lor2 5x7 area rug: $89 with code SUMMER (save $250)
- Addie Adirondack chair: $336 (save $84)
- Corbyn accent chair: $500 (save $198)
- Dawnwood crafting desk: $719 with code SUMMER (save $2,010)
- Rencott dining table and 4 chairs: $1,300 (save $50)
- Hillsdale Furniture Laura backless vanity stool: $53 (save $126)
- Lacquered regency bathroom vanity: $1,000 (save $998)
- Langdon outdoor loveseat set with chairs: $2,712 (save $678)
- Maggie sofa: $650 (save $150)
When is the best time to buy furniture?
When it comes to furniture shopping, Memorial Day is the best time to buy, as you'll find markdowns from many retailers competing for your holiday-shopping dollars. Whether you're looking for furniture sets to redo an entire room, or a nice accent piece, furniture can be pricey. Sizable deals make Memorial Day weekend a great time to take the plunge and overhaul a room or even an entire house.
When is Memorial Day?
Memorial Day falls on the last Monday of May each year. For 2024, that means Memorial Day will fall on May 27. That said, plenty of early Memorial Day deals have already arrived at a number of retailers.