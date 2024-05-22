Best Walmart Memorial Day Sales: Score Big Savings on Tech, Gaming and More

Even though there are still a few days until the holiday weekend, Memorial Day sales have already started. Big retailers, like Walmart and Amazon, are kicking things off early with tons of deals on just about anything you might be looking for.

Scoring a deal at Walmart is pretty easy right now, with its Memorial Day sale event already offering discounts on hundreds of items, including electronics, home and kitchen goods and a lot more. To save you some time, we've sifted through Walmart's Memorial Day sales event and have highlighted the best deals below.

Walmart Memorial Day laptop and tablet deals

Apple/CNET Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air (2022): $399 Save $170 Discounts on Apple products don't come often, so when they do, it's good to take advantage of them. This is not the latest iPad Air model, but it is still relatively new. It comes with the M1 chip and has up to 64GB of storage. $399 at Walmart

Walmart Memorial Day TV deals

Samsung/CNET Samsung 75-inch The Frame TV: $1,949 Save $1,050 This TV is made to be hung on the wall like an actual piece of art. You can pick from your own pictures or art from the Samsung Art store to have on display. The outside of the TV looks like a photo frame to really sell the look, too. But it's also an excellent TV, with a QLED 4K display and HDR support, all powered by Tizen, so all of your favorite apps and streaming services are right at your fingertips. At more than $1,000 off, this is a deal worth checking out. $1,949 at Walmart

Walmart Memorial Day tech deals

Beats/CNET Beats Solo 3: $129 Save $50 Beats headphones frequently make their way onto our best headphones list -- and for good reason. Reviewers say they are comfortable to wear and have great sound quality. And they're $50 off right now, making it a great time to snag a pair. Keep in mind, the only colors on sale at the moment are black and rose gold. $129 at Walmart

Walmart Memorial Day home and kitchen deals

Ninja/CNET Ninja Creami ice cream maker: $149 Save $50 With summer coming up, it might be the perfect time to pick up this discounted ice cream maker. Save $50 and make all the sweet treats your heart desires. It has five program settings, so you can make ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes and more. It comes with two 16-ounce pints with lids to store your creations. $149 at Walmart

Walmart Memorial Day gaming deals

What should I buy at Walmart on Memorial Day?



Hundreds of products are currently discounted at Walmart for its Memorial Day sale event, and we've listed some of our favorite ones above. Product discounts range anywhere from 10% to an impressive 60% or even more. These deals apply to products in many different categories, so whether you're looking to step up your gaming game, revamp your kitchen with some new appliances or try out some new tech, there is definitely a deal for you.

How long is Walmart's Memorial Day sale?

The Memorial Day sale at Walmart has already begun, and the retailer has not mentioned when this sale event will end. Typically, Memorial Day sales run until a day or two after the Monday holiday. Since there is no clear answer, it is better to grab anything you want before it sells out or the sale ends altogether.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

There are lots of great deals going on this Memorial Day weekend. You can score savings on appliances, TVs, mattresses and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.