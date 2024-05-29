Zooey Liao/CNET

Though many of the Memorial Day sales are over, that doesn't mean you still can't save on everything from big-ticket items like appliances and mattresses to everyday essentials and deals under $25. Take advantage of savings from many of the biggest brands including Apple, Samsung, Adidas and Nike. Top retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are still offering their own enticing deals too.

To help you squeeze every last drop of value out of the remaining sales, we've rounded up all the best deals still available. We'll continue to update this page as offers end and new deals come and go, so keep checking back. But again, deals don't last forever. If you're on the fence, grab the deal before it's gone.

Best Memorial Day deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more

LG LG's Memorial Day sale has been extended through June 5. You can get anywhere from 30% to 55% off a range of home appliances. You can find discounts today on fridges, washers, dryers and vacuums. Details Save up to 55% See at LG

Samsung Samsung is offering big discounts on tech for around the home, including stunning TVs, high-end phones and smart fridges. This includes up to $2,500 off eligible appliances, bundle discounts and $1,500 off the 75-inch Samsung QN9C Neo QLED 4K TV. Details Save on fridges, TVs, phones and more See at Samsung

Best Buy Whether it's a new smart fridge or upgraded washing machine, Best Buy has extended its Memorial Day sale through June 5. We've seen discounts of more than $2,000 so far. Details Save up to 45% off appliances See at Best Buy

Casper Getting a good night's sleep is always better when you're using a great mattress, and you'll rest even easier when you know you saved 30% off too. Details Save 30% off on all mattresses See at Casper

Best Memorial Day tech sales: TVs, iPads and more

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch laptop with M3 chip: $1,150 Amazon has the 15-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip marked down by $100 but there is also currently an on-page coupon for $49, bringing the savings up to $150, and the price down to $1,150. Details Save $149 $1,150 at Amazon

Best Memorial Day home sales from LG, Ninja, Solo Stove and more

Solo Stove Revamp your backyard with some of our favorite portable fire pits, pizza ovens, accessories and more. Right now, the company is still offering up to 30% off sitewide in honor of Memorial Day, including over 25% off Surround bundles, which come with a free shelter. Orders over $300 come with a free Mesa tabletop fire pit too. Details Up to 30% off sitewide See at Solo Stove

Best Memorial Day mattress sales from Casper, Sleep Number, Purple and more

Casper Whether you're looking for a new mattress for yourself or want to upgrade for the whole family, Casper has you covered. The company is offering up to 30% off on all mattresses, making it a great time to replace your worn-out mattress. Details Up to 30% off mattresses See at Casper

Saatva Saatva is knocking as much as $600 off mattress purchases for Memorial Day, and the deal has been extended to May 30. You can also save an extra $100 on an Adjustable Base Plus or bed frame with a mattress purchase. Details Up to $600 off mattresses See at Saatva

If you're looking for even more options, consider browsing the best Memorial Day mattress deals live right now.

Best Memorial Day digital deals

Magellan TV documentary streaming service: $170 MagellanTV features more than 3,000 ad-free documentary movies and series about history, science, technology, crime and more. Right now through StackSocial you can get a lifetime subscription for $170, an 82% savings. If a lifetime commitment is too much for you, you can try it for $36 a year, a 39% discount on the regular subscription price. Details Save $830 $170 at StackSocial

Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro bundle: $80 The latest Windows OS and top productivity apps from Microsoft can be essential in your personal and professional life. This stellar deal at StackSocial offers both Windows 11 Pro and Office Pro 2019 in one convenient bundle for just $80, saving you hundreds compared with the sticker price and helping you avoid subscription fees. Details Save $348 $80 at StackSocial

Best Memorial Day fashion and beauty Sales from Nike, J.Crew, Adidas and more

Nike Ready to jazz up your shoe collection this season? You can snag plenty of shoes for men, women and children, as well as other apparel marked down by up to 40%, at Nike. Get an extra 25% off select styles with code SUMMER25. Details Up to 40% off See at Nike

Blue Nile Looking to buy a ring for that special someone? Or maybe you want to get yourself some new bling? Check out Blue Nile's lab-grown diamond deals. Right now, you can get 30% off a variety of carats and cuts. Details 30% off select lab-grown diamonds See at Blue Nile

When is Memorial Day 2024?

Memorial Day honors fallen US military service members. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May each year, meaning that Memorial Day 2024 took place Monday, May 27.

What are the best Memorial Day sales?



As with other large-scale shopping events, Memorial Day deals tend to be wide-ranging across a number of major brands and retailers. This year, we saw a huge variety of discounts on laptops, 4K TVs, major appliances, mattresses, furniture, home goods and more. Additionally, since Memorial Day is treated as summer's unofficial kickoff, it's a great opportunity to snag deals on patio furniture, outdoor power tools and other backyard essentials.

When will Memorial Day sales end?



Some Memorial Day sales, like those above, tend to continue to run for a little while after the holiday, though in the case of many of the biggest sales, you'll find the deals ended on Memorial Day itself. So if you see a discount on something you'd like to snag today, it's best to go ahead and lock in that offer before the inventory runs out or the price goes back up.

