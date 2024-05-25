Memorial Day Sales 2024: Get the Best Deals From Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More
Memorial Day weekend is here, so let's kick things off with some of the best deals around and save you some money.
The big Memorial Day weekend is officially here, and the deals and discounts are everywhere. Right now, all of the biggest retailers in town are offering deep discounts and special deals across a wide range of products and services. Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and many others are getting in on the action and that means you can now get your hands on anything from TVs and smart home devices to major appliances, mattresses and furniture for less.
To help you make the most of these limited-time sales, CNET's team of shopping experts is dedicating hundreds of hours to sort through thousands of great (and some not-so-great) deals to round up the best bargains.
Our absolute favorite Memorial Day deals
Apple's 5th-gen iPad Air might not be the latest one these days but it still has a gorgeous 10.9-inch display and a fast M1 chip at its heart. It's an even better tablet when you can pick one up for just $400, but note that stocks are starting to become limited which means you might have to check all of the colors before ordering.
This magnetic iPhone battery pack also acts as a handy kickstand, too. Its thin design means it won't add unwanted bulk and at 50% off it's hard to ignore.
Apple's latest M3 Pro MacBook Pro is now available with a big $200 discount. This model comes with 512GB of storage, an 11-core CPU and a 14-core GPU. 18GB of RAM and a stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.
Now is the perfect time to upgrade your home security system with smart cameras, video doorbells and alarms offered with savings of up to 44%.
This huge 85-inch TV supports 8K content and promises gorgeous images with minimal borders. And how often do you get the chance to save more than $4,000 on anything?
Babbel is one of the best language-learning apps you can get. It offers 14 language courses with a school-type experience, and now you can get access for life at one of its lowest prices ever via StackSocial. It's marked down by 76%, dropping the cost from $599 to just $140, which beats even the current discount available directly from Babbel by over 50%.
Memorial Day tech deals
Now's the time to grab top tech at a steep discount. From tablets to media streamers and more, we've covered the best deals worth snagging right now.
- Roku Express 4K Plus: $29 (save $11)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: $800 (save $200)
- Apple iPad (10th gen): $329 (save $20)
- Apple Watch Series 9 41mm aluminum: $329 (save $70)
- Apple AirTags (4-pack): $79 (save $20)
- Reyke Smart tracker 4-pack with Find My: $32 (save $16)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones: save up to $450
- EF Ecoflow Solar Generator: $879 (save $770)
- Jackery portable power station: $175 (save $65)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: $210 (save $60)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: $70 (save $40)
- Anker 30W USB-C Charger: $14 (save $9)
- JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker: $50 (save $30)
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor: $800 (save $500)
- Anker PowerConf S3 Speakerphone: $80 (save $20)
- Logitech Crayon for iPads: $45 (save $25)
- Totu 13-in-1 USB-C hub: $15 (save $60)
- Nintendo Switch OLED: $315 (save $35)
- Soundcore Motion X600 Bluetooth speaker: $150 (save $50)
- PlayStation 5 console -- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle: $498 (save $62)
- Xbox Series X - Diablo IV bundle: $490 (save $70)
- Heybike Ranger S e-bike: $1,299 (save $200)
- Meepo Electric Skateboard: $349 (save $150)
- Fitbit Sense smartwatch: $140 (save $110)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro: $400 (save $500)
- Belkin: 20% off sitewide with code MEM24
- Zagg: 40% off sitewide
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (save $20)
Memorial Day TV deals
From big screens to OLED models and beyond, you can find plenty of deals on TVs right now. Here are some of our favorite offers.
- LG 65-inch OLED C3 4K TV: $1,447 (save $1,053)
- Amazon 32-inch Fire TV: $120 (save $80)
- Amazon 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV: $250 (save $120)
- TCL 40-inch S3 Google HD TV: $150 (save $50)
- TCL 50-inch 4K TV: $220 (save $130)
- Onn 43-inch 2160p Roku TV: $178 (save $70)
- LG 55-inch C4 OLED evo 4K TV: $1,597 (save $403)
- Sony 75-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K Google TV: $1,500 (save $400)
- Samsung 55-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: $1,000 (save $500)
- Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED Smart TV: $3,000 (save $1,000)
- Samsung 75-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV: $2,479 (save $2,020)
- Hisense 100-inch U76 Series 4K QLED TV: $2,300 (save $2,700)
- Hisense 65-inch U6HF Series ULED 4K TV: $450 (save $145)
- LG 77-inch B3 4K UHD OLED Smart TV: $1,800 (save $1,500)
- Samsung 65-inch LS03B The Frame TV: $1,496 (save $504)
Memorial Day laptop deals
Ready to upgrade your devices? We've gathered the best deals currently available for both Windows and Mac users.
- HP 14-inch Dragonfly Pro: $799 (save $600)
- Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop: $1,550 (save $300)
- Dell Vostro 3000: $599 (save $80)
- Apple MacBook Air M2: $849 (save $150)
- Asus VivoBook Pro 16: $1,200 (save $300)
- Lenovo Ideapad 1: $480 (save $320)
- HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: $580 (save $300)
- LG Gram Pro: Free 34-inch ultrawide monitor worth $280
- Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop: Free 50-inch Insignia 4K TV (for My Best Buy Plus or Total members)
- Apple M3 15-inch MacBook Air: $1,199 (save $100)
- Apple M3 13-inch MacBook Air: $999 (save $100)
- Apple M3 14-inch MacBook Pro: $1,449 (save $150)
- Apple M3 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro: $2,299 (save $200)
- HP 14-inch Intel Core i3 Moonlight Blue: $279 (save $240)
- HP 15-inch Intel Core i5: $499 (save $151)
- Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop: $1,000 (save $480)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i: $800 (save $250)
Memorial Day smart home deals
More and more devices are getting smarter, and if you want to snag some of the latest smart home gadgets for your abode, these deals make it more affordable to upgrade.
- Levoit smart air purifier: $110 (save $30)
- Blink security cameras and video doorbells: Up to 50% off
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd gen): $95 (save $55)
- Linkind Matter Wi-Fi color-changing LED light bulbs: $20 (save $43)
- Shark AI Voice Control Robot Vacuum: $350 (save $250)
- TP-Link Multicolor Smart Bulb 5-Pack: $40 (save $20)
- Meater Plus wireless smart meat thermometer: $70 (save $30)
- Dreame Roboticmower A1: $2,000 (save $500 with code DreameA1USA)
- Next x Yale Smart Lock: $250 (save $50)
- Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder: $110 (save $30)
- Govee floor lamp: $85 (save $60)
- Furbo 360 Dog Camera: $69 (save $31)
- Kasa smart surge protector: $23 (save $7)
- Aiper cordless robotic pool cleaner: $159 (save $141)
- Lefant robot vacuum cleaner: $89 (save $111)
- Philips Hue white E26 smart bulb 2-pack: $65 (save $25)
- Philips Hue white and color ambiance light strip: $68 (save $32)
- Nanoleaf 4D TV light kit: $85 (save $15)
- Ember smart mug: $90 (save $60)
Memorial Day headphone deals
Regardless of whether you're looking for top-of-the-line models or a cheap pair that still offers quality sound you can take on the go, you can score stellar savings on a plethora of popular earbuds and headphones this Memorial Day weekend.
- Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones: $140 (save $40)
- Sony WH-CH520 headphones: $38 (save $22)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 and other earbuds and headphones: save up to $100
- Anker Soundcore Space A4 earbuds: $49 (save $51)
- Soundpeats: 20% off headphones with code 20SPACEALL
- Apple AirPods: Save up to $99 off earbuds and headphones
- Raycon: 20% off sitewide with code COLORFUL
- JBL Tune 310C wired in-ear headphones: $20 (save $5)
- Bose premium headphones, earbuds and speakers: save up to 29% off
- Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds: $79 (save $41)
- Sony ZX Series wired on-ear headphones: $10 (save $3)
- Soundcore Anker Life Q20 hybrid ANC headphones: $40 (save $20)
- Beats Solo4 wireless headphones: $150 (save $49)
Memorial Day appliance deals
Whether you're looking to replace a single appliance or you want to bundle a whole set for your home, now is a great time to invest in major appliances. We've highlighted some of the best deals here.
- Samsung Bespoke 4-door French door smart refrigerator: $1,999 (save $1,400)
- LG 27-cubic-foot, 36-inch wide counter-depth Max French door refrigerator: $1,599 (save $900)
- Frigidaire 31.5-inch wide counter-depth French door refrigerator: $1,148 (save $851)
- GE 27-cubic-foot, 36-inch wide French Door refrigerator: $1,298 (save $1,101)
- Washer dryers from LG, Samsung, GE and more: Up to $450 off + $200 gift card
- Best Buy: Up to 45% off select appliances + gift card worth up to $500
- LG WashCombo Ventless all-in-one washer/dryer combo: $2,199 (save $800)
- KitchenAid PrintShield top-control tall tub dishwasher: $898 (save $451)
- Insignia counter-top microwave: $75 (save $35)
- Lowe's: Up to 40% off major appliances
- Whirlpool 1.7-cubic-foot microwave: $200 (save $160)
- Save up to $2,500 on Samsung fridges, ovens and more
Memorial Day home and kitchen deals
From small kitchen appliances to bedding and home decor, right now you can nab some significant savings on plenty of top brands.
- Blueair air purifiers: Up to 30% off
- Brooklinen: 20% off sitewide
- Crane & Canopy: Up to 70% off
- Atlas Coffee Club: 50% off first purchase with code CNETMemorialDay
- Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart digital air fryer oven: $100 (save $70)
- Tineco Pure One S12 cordless stick vacuum: $200 (save $300)
- Traeger grills: Up to $300 off
- NutriBullet Pro Plus: $100 (save $30)
- Stanley: Up to 35% off with code MEMORIALDAY
- Amztoy self-cleaning cat litter box: $340 (save $160)
- Gevi Countertop Nugget Ice Maker: $380 (save $120)
- Gozney Roccbox portable outdoor pizza oven: $399 (save $100)
- Bed Bath and Beyond: Up to 70% off
- Overstock: Up to 70% off
- Wayfair: Up to 70% off
- Ooni Fyra pizza oven: $245 (save $105)
- Ktaxon 12000BTU 110V window air conditioner: $326 (save $184)
- Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum cleaner: $400 ($200)
- Dyson Purifier Cool TP10: $299 (save $131)
- Fullstar 3-in-1 immersion blender: $16 (save $10)
- 13-in-1 food chopper: $16 (save $18)
- Ninja Creami ice cream maker: $149 (save $50)
- Ninja 4QT Air Fryer: $69 (save $20)
- Carry Me marble incense stick burner: $15 (save $15)
- Flash Furniture nantucket 6-piece patio set: $150 (save $127)
- Carote 12-piece kitchen knife set: $18 (save $82)
- Greenworks 24V 600 PSI cordless power cleaner: $100 (save $100)
- iFanze handheld cordless vacuum: $21 (save $29)
- Carote non-stick pots and pans set: $120 (save $180)
- Made In cookware: Up to 25% off
- Ruggable: Up to 20% off with code MDW24
- Moon Pod: Additional 15% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL15
- Hydrow Pro Rower: $1,720 (save $1,000 + $25 extra with code CNETOG)
Memorial Day mattress deals
Are you tossing and turning at night? Upgrading to a new mattress with the right support could help you get a better night's sleep. And Memorial Day is one of the best times to score massive savings on most mattresses.
- Nectar: Up to 40% off
- DreamCloud: Up to 50% off
- Brooklyn Bedding: 30% off with code MEMORIAL30
- Casper: 35% off + 5% extra with code MAYPRIVATE
- Saatva: Up to $600 off
- Nolah: 35% off + free accessory bundle on select models
- Mattress Firm: Save up to $700 + free adjustable base
- Purple: Up to $800 off mattresses + bases
- Nolah Mattress: 35% off + 2 free pillows with code CNET100
- Leesa: 30% off mattresses + free sleep bundle
- Helix: 25% off everything, 30% off Luxe and Elite with MEMDAY30
- Layla: Up to $200 off mattresses + 2 free pillows
- Big Fig Mattress: Save $500 on any mattress
- Serta Clarks Hill 10.5-inch firm mattress: $499 (save $701)
Memorial Day everyday essential deals
It's not just big-ticket items seeing solid sales right now. Memorial Day is also a great time to stock up on everyday essentials.
- Amazon Basics toilet paper (30-pack): $24 (save $4)
- Method foaming hand soap (3-pack): $12 (save $4)
- Angry Orange all-purpose cleaner: $17 (save $8 with code 25ANGRYAO)
- GNC: Buy two, get one free
- Cooler Shock reusable ice packs: $20 (save $15 with 20% coupon and code 15COOLERMDW)
- WaterWipes baby wipes (12-pack): $38 (save $8)
- Glad ForceFlex tall kitchen trash bags: $9 (save $18)
- Lepro AAA battery 24-pack: $9 (save $4)
- Bee's Wrap beeswax food wraps: $14 (save $7)
- BugMD Ant Killer spray: $31 (save $14)
- Amazon Basics dishwasher rinse liquid: $8 (save $1)
- Clorox bleach-free disinfecting and cleaning wipes: $5 (save $6)
- Kitchen cleaning sponges (24-pack): $10 (save $4 plus $2 with Subscribe & Save)
Memorial Day digital and streaming deals
These offers can score you savings or bonuses on top streaming services, box store memberships, digital subscriptions and much more.
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): $35 (save $16)
- PlayStation Store Planet of the Discounts (20% or more off many titles)
- Sam's Club 1-year membership: $25 (save $25)
- Kindle Store: Up to 94% off many popular reads
- Costco Gold Star 1-year membership + $20 gift card: $60 (save $20)
- Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription: $190 (save $209)
- Headway Premium lifetime subscription: $60 (save $240)
- NordVPN: Up to 55% off
- Windows 11 Pro OS: $25 (save $174)
- Sling TV: $10 off first month
- Starz: $5 a month for three months
- Max: Get B/R Sports add-on free
- MasterClass: 40% off annual membership
Memorial Day fashion and beauty deals
Grab apparel just in time for summer, or stock up on beauty products to nourish and protect your skin at a great price.
- Nike: Extra 25% off select styles with code SUMMER25
- Tifosi: 25% off sitewide with code MD25
- Ray-Ban, Oakley and Costa del Mar frames: Up to 30% off
- Levi's: Up to 73% off apparel
- Macy's: Extra 15% off with code MEMDAY
- CeraVe buy one, get one 40% off
- Adidas Powerlift 5 weightlifting shoes: From $88 (save up to $42)
- RainbowOPTX: buy two, get one free with code MDFREE
- Klvee shapewear: $20 (save $16)
- Dickies: 30% off men's Original 874 pants
- ThunderFit silicone wedding bands: $8 (save $11)
- Michael Kors Jet Set crossbody handbag: $62 (save $136)
- Dolce & Gabbana Q EDP fragrance: $65 (save $83)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips: $29 (save $10)
- Dyson Airwrap multi-styler: $350 (save $150)
- Cotopaxi: Up to 50% off
- Coach Outlet: Extra 20% off
- Blue Nile: Up to 50% off
- Amazon Essentials women's cotton underwear (multipacks): $5 (save $10)
- True Classic 6-pack t-shirt: $70 (save $30)
More Memorial Day deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more.