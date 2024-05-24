Memorial Day Sales 2024: Get the Best Deals From Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More
Memorial Day weekend is basically here, so let's dive into some of the best deals around and save you some money.
Good news everyone: Memorial Day weekend starts tomorrow, and that means we're all primed and ready to save a lot of money in a lot of places. Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and many other retailers have already begun offering deep discounts, which means you can get anything from TVs and smart home devices to major appliances, mattresses and furniture for less.
To help you make the most of these limited-time sales, CNET's team of shopping experts is dedicating hundreds of hours to sort through thousands of great (and some not-so-great) deals to round up the best bargains.
Our absolute favorite Memorial Day deals
Samsung has its bundles priced to move. The company has created a collection of bundles that will save you up to $3,900 on top appliances, like the popular glass-front Bespoke series. But what if you want to save big in a more mix-and-match selection? You can build your own bundle, get exactly what you want and still save up to $1,500.
You can get up to 40% off mattresses from mattress giant Nectar. I consider Nectar mattresses generally affordable compared to other brands, so up to 40% off is hard to beat. If you love memory foam, look no further than Nectar's slow-responding memory foam beds.
You can get the flagship memory foam Nectar mattress for $649 instead of $1,099 or the hybrid version for only $799. Even higher-tier beds from Nectar are on sale. The memory foam Nectar Premier mattress is only $949 for Memorial Day.
This model usually goes for $2,000, but right now you can score a decent discount on the LG C4. It's a solid step up from 2023's LG OLED C3 thanks to its improved audio and brighter HDR.
- Nanoleaf 4D TV light kit: $85 (save $15)
- Jackery portable power station: $175 (save $65)
- Heybike Ranger S e-bike: $1,299 (save $200)
- Meepo Electric Skateboard: $349 (save $150)
Memorial Day tech deals
Now's the time to grab top tech at a steep discount. From tablets to media streamers and more, we've covered the best deals worth snagging right now.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (save $20)
- Roku Express 4K+: $29 (save $11)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: $800 (save $200)
- Apple iPad Air (5th gen): $399 (save $200)
- Apple iPad (10th gen): $329 (save $20)
- Apple Watch Series 9 41mm aluminum: $329 (save $70)
- Apple AirTags (4 pack): $79 (save $20)
- Reyke Smart tracker 4-pack with Find My: $32 (save $16)
- Anker MagGo 622 power bank: $35 (save $35)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,470 (save $450)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $850 (save $270)
- EF Ecoflow Solar Generator: $879 (save $770)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: $220 (save $50)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: $70 (save $40)
- Anker 30W USB-C Charger: $14 (save $9)
- JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker: $50 (save $30)
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor: $800 (save $500)
- Anker PowerConf S3 Speakerphone: $80 (save $20)
- Logitech Crayon for iPads: $45 (save $25)
- Totu 13-in-1 USB-C hub: $15 (save $60)
- Nintendo Switch OLED: $315 (save $35)
- Anker 525 7-in-1 charging station: $40 (save $20)
- Soundcore Motion X600 Bluetooth speaker: $150 (save $50)
- PlayStation 5 console - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle: $449 (save $111)
- Xbox Series X - Diablo IV bundle: $490 (save $70)
Memorial Day TV deals
From big screens to OLED models and beyond, you can find plenty of deals on TVs right now. Here are some of our favorite offers.
- LG 65-inch OLED C3 4K TV: $1,447 (save $1,053)
- Amazon 32-inch Fire TV: $120 (save $80)
- Amazon 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV: $250 (save $120)
- TCL 40-inch S3 Google HD TV: $150 (save $50)
- Onn 43-inch 2160p Roku TV: $178 (save $70)
- LG 55-inch C4 OLED evo 4K TV: $1,697
- Sony 75-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K Google TV: $1,500 (save $400)
- Samsung 55-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: $1,000 (save $500)
- Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED Smart TV: $3,000 (save $1,000)
- Hisense 100-inch U76 Series 4K QLED TV: $2,300 (save $2,700)
- Hisense 65-inch U6HF Series ULED 4K TV: $450 (save $145)
- LG 77-inch 4K UHD OLED Smart TV: $1,500 (save $300)
- Samsung 65-inch LS03B The Frame TV: $1,496 (save $504)
Memorial Day laptop deals
Ready to upgrade your devices? We've gathered the best deals currently available for both Windows and Mac users.
- HP 14-inch Dragonfly Pro: $799 (save $600)
- Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop: $1,550 (save $300)
- Dell Vostro 3000: $599 (save $80)
- Apple MacBook Air M2: $849 (save $150)
- Asus VivoBook Pro 16: $1,200 (save $300)
- Lenovo Ideapad 1: $480 (save $320)
- HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: $580 (save $300)
- LG Gram Pro: Free 34-inch ultrawide monitor worth $280
- Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop: Free 50-inch Insignia 4K TV (for My Best Buy Plus or Total members)
- Apple M3 15-inch MacBook Air: $1,199 (save $100)
- Apple M3 13-inch MacBook Air: $999 (save $100)
- Apple M3 14-inch MacBook Pro: $1,449 (save $150)
- Apple M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro: $1,799 (save $200)
- Apple M3 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro: $2,299 (save $200)
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: $369 (save $330)
- HP 14-inch Intel Core i3 Moonlight Blue: $279 (save $240)
- HP 15-inch Intel Core i5: $498 (save $152)
- Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop: $1,000 (save $480)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i: $800 (save $250)
Memorial Day smart home deals
More and more devices are getting smarter, and if you want to snag some of the latest smart home gadgets for your abode, these deals make it more affordable to upgrade.
- Ring security cameras, video doorbells and alarms: Up to 44% off
- Levoit smart air purifier: $77 (save $12)
- Blink security cameras and video doorbells: Up to 45% off
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd gen): $95 (save $55)
- Linkind Matter Wi-Fi color-changing LED light bulbs: $20 (save $43)
- Shark AI Voice Control Robot Vacuum: $350 (save $250)
- TP-Link Multicolor Smart Bulb 5-Pack: $40 (save $20)
- Meater Plus wireless smart meat thermometer: $70 (save $30)
- Dreame Roboticmower A1: $2,000 (save $500 with code DreameA1USA)
- Next x Yale Smart Lock: $250 (save $50)
- Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder: $110 (save $30)
- Govee floor lamp: $85 (save $60)
- Kasa Smart Plug: $25 (save $5)
- Furbo 360 Dog Camera: $69 (save $31)
- Kasa smart surge protector: $23 (save $7)
- Aiper cordless robotic pool cleaner: $159 (save $141)
- eufy L60 robot vacuum with self-empty station: $300 (save $100)
- Philips Hue white E26 smart bulb 2-pack: $65 (save $25)
- Philips Hue white and color ambiance light strip: $68 (save $32)
Memorial Day headphone deals
Regardless of whether you're looking for top-of-the-line models or a cheap pair that still offers quality sound you can take on the go, you can score stellar savings on a plethora of popular earbuds and headphones this Memorial Day weekend.
- Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones: $140 (save $40)
- Sony WH-CH520 headphones: $38 (save $22)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $248 (save $100)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones: $328 (save $72)
- Anker Soundcore Space A4 earbuds: $49 (save $51)
- Apple AirPods Max headphones: $450 (save $99)
- Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $89 (save $40)
- Raycon: 20% off sitewide with code COLORFUL
- Apple AirPods Pro (USB-C): $229 (save $20)
- JBL Tune 310C wired in-ear headphones: $20 (save $5)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra: $379 (save $50)
- Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds: $80 (save $40)
- Sony ZX Series wired on-ear headphones: $10 (save $3)
- Soundcore Anker Life Q20 hybrid ANC headphones: $40 (save $20)
- Beats Solo4 wireless headphones: $150 (save $49)
Memorial Day appliance deals
Whether you're looking to replace a single appliance or you want to bundle a whole set for your home, now is a great time to invest in major appliances. We've highlighted some of the best deals here.
- Samsung Bespoke 4-door French door smart refrigerator: $1,999 (save $1,400)
- LG 27-cubic-foot, 36-inch wide counter-depth Max French door refrigerator: $1,599 (save $900)
- Frigidaire 31.5-inch wide counter-depth French door refrigerator: $1148 (save $851)
- GE 27-cubic-foot, 36-inch wide French Door refrigerator: $1,298 (save $1,101)
- Washer dryers from LG, Samsung, GE and more: Up to $450 off + $200 gift card
- Best Buy: Up to 45% off select appliances + gift card worth up to $500
- LG WashCombo Ventless all-in-one washer/dryer combo: $2,199 (save $800)
- KitchenAid PrintShield top-control tall tub dishwasher: $898 (save $451)
- Insignia counter-top microwave: $75 (save $35)
- Whirlpool 1.7-cubic-foot microwave: $200 (save $160)
Memorial Day home and kitchen deals
From small kitchen appliances to bedding and home decor, right now you can nab some significant savings on plenty of top brands.
- Blueair air purifiers: Up to 30% off
- Brooklinen: 20% off sitewide
- Crane & Canopy: Up to 70% off
- Atlas Coffee Club: 50% off first purchase with code CNETMemorialDay
- Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart digital air fryer oven: $100 (save $70)
- Tineco Pure One S12 cordless stick vacuum: $200 (save $300)
- Partners Coffee: 20% off sitewide with code FRESH20
- Traeger grills: Up to $300 off
- NutriBullet Pro Plus: $100 (save $30)
- Stanley: Up to 35% off with code MEMORIALDAY
- Rak magnetic pickup tool: $18 (save $6 with code 10RAKDEAL)
- Gevi Countertop Nugget Ice Maker: $380 (save $120)
- Gozney Roccbox portable outdoor pizza oven: $399 (save $100)
- Bed Bath and Beyond: Up to 70% off
- Overstock: Up to 70% off
- Wayfair: Up to 70% off
- Ooni Fyra pizza oven: $245 (save $100)
- Ktaxon 12000BTU 110V window air conditioner: $326 (save $184)
- Hoforife glass oil dispenser: $14 (save $5)
- Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum cleaner: $400 ($200)
- Dyson Purifier Cool TP10: $299 (save $131)
- Fullstar 3-in-1 immersion blender: $16 (save $10)
- 13-in-1 food chopper: $16 (save $18)
- Ninja Thirsti drink system: $170 (save $30)
- Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker: $149 (save $50)
- Ninja 4QT Air Fryer: $69 (save $20)
- Vquand small bird desk lamp: $14 (save $6)
- Carry Me marble incense stick burner: $15 (save $15)
- Flash Furniture nantucket 6-piece patio set: $150 (save $127)
- Carote 12-piece kitchen knife set: $18 (save $82)
- Greenworks 24V 600 PSI cordless power cleaner: $100 (save $100)
- iFanze handheld cordless vacuum: $21 (save $29)
- Carote non-stick pots and pans set: $120 (save $180)
Memorial Day mattress deals
Are you tossing and turning at night? Upgrading to a new mattress with the right support could help you get a better night's sleep. And Memorial Day is one of the best times to score massive savings on most mattresses.
- Nectar: Up to 40% off
- DreamCloud: Up to 50% off
- Casper: 35% off + 5% extra with code MAYPRIVATE
- Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off with code MEMORIAL25
- Saatva: Up to $600 off
- Nolah: 35% off + free accessory bundle on select models
- Mattress Firm: Save up to $700 + free adjustable base
- Purple: Up to $800 off mattresses + bases
- Nolah Mattress: 35% off + 2 free pillows with code CNET100
- Serta Clarks Hill 10.5-inch firm mattress: $499 (save $701)
- Dream Serenity eco-style premium mattress: $290 (save $259)
Memorial Day everyday essential deals
It's not just big-ticket items seeing solid sales right now. Memorial Day is also a great time to stock up on everyday essentials.
- Amazon Basics toilet paper (30-pack): $24 (save $4)
- Method foaming hand soap (3-pack): $12 (save $4)
- Angry Orange all-purpose cleaner: $17 (save $8 with code 25ANGRYAO)
- Cooler Shock reusable ice packs: $20 (save $15 with 20% coupon and code 15COOLERMDW)
- WaterWipes baby wipes (12-pack): $38 (save $8)
- Car seat headrest hooks (4-pack): $6 (save $1)
- Solimo disinfecting wipes (4-pack): $14 (save $3)
- Lepro AAA battery 24-pack: $7 (save $6)
- Bee's Wrap beeswax food wraps: $14 (save $7)
- BugMD Ant Killer spray: 32 (save $13)
- Amazon Basics dishwasher rinse liquid: $8 (save $2)
- Clorox bleach-free disinfecting and cleaning wipes: $5 (save $6)
Memorial Day digital and streaming deals
These offers can score you savings or bonuses on top streaming services, box store memberships, digital subscriptions and much more.
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): $35 (save $16)
- PlayStation Store Planet of the Discounts (20% or more off many titles)
- Sam's Club 1-year membership: $25 (save $25)
- Costco Gold Star 1-year membership + $20 gift card: $60 (save $20)
- Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription: $190 (save $209)
- Headway Premium lifetime subscription: $60 (save $240)
- Windows 11 Pro OS: $25 (save $174)
- Sling TV: Half off first month
- Starz: $5 per month for three months
- Max: Get B/R Sports add-on free
- MasterClass: 40% off annual membership
Memorial Day fashion and beauty deals
Grab apparel just in time for summer, or stock up on beauty products to nourish and protect your skin at a great price.
- Nike: Extra 25% off select styles with code SUMMER25
- Tifosi: 25% off sitewide with code MD25
- Ray-Ban, Oakley and Costa del Mar frames: Up to 30% off
- Macy's: Extra 15% off with code MEMDAY
- CeraVe buy one, get one 40% off
- Coola: 25% off SPF at checkout
- Levi's Men's 569 Shorts: $35 (save $15)
- Adidas Powerlift 5 weightlifting shoes: $88 (save $42)
- RainbowOPTX: buy two, get one free with code MDFREE
- Disney's Stitch hooded rain jacket for women: $45 (save $20)
- Klvee shapewear: $20 (save $16)
- Dickies: 30% off men's Original 874 pants
- ThunderFit silicone wedding bands: $8 (save $11)
- Michael Kors Jet Set crossbody handbag: $62 (save $136)
- Dolce & Gabbana Q EDP fragrance: $63 (save $85)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips: $27 (save $12)
- Dyson Airwrap multi-styler: $350 (save $150)
Memorial Day health and fitness deals
If you're looking for tools to help you track your activity, supplements to keep your body in good working order or fitness equipment for your own home gym, these Memorial Day deals should help you get what you need for less.
- Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides powder bundle: $70 (save $16)
- Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS smartwatch (46mm): $250 (save $100)
- Garmin Epix Pro 2 Sapphire Edition (47mm): $800 (save $200)
- Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells: $400 (save $149)
- Hydrow Pro Rower: $1,745 (save $1,000)
- Fitbit Sense smartwatch: $140 (save $110)
- GNC buy two, get one free sale
- NordicTrack: Up to $700 off
- Hydro Flask: 25% off sitewide
- Oru Lake Sport foldable kayak: $559 (save $140)
- Wyze digital bathroom scale: $40 (save $10)
- Omron blood pressure monitor: $40 ($13)
- Yagud adjustable workout bench: $59 (save $41)
- Fleur Marche: 30% off the entire site
- Sperax walking pad: $180 (save $120)
- Bitvae water dental flosser: $23 (save $17 with instant coupon)
