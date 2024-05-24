Article updated on May 24, 2024 at 1:49 AM PDT

Memorial Day Sales 2024: Get the Best Deals From Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More

Memorial Day weekend is basically here, so let's dive into some of the best deals around and save you some money.

Good news everyone: Memorial Day weekend starts tomorrow, and that means we're all primed and ready to save a lot of money in a lot of places. AmazonBest BuyHome Depot and many other retailers have already begun offering deep discounts, which means you can get anything from TVs and smart home devices to major appliancesmattresses and furniture for less. 

To help you make the most of these limited-time sales, CNET's team of shopping experts is dedicating hundreds of hours to sort through thousands of great (and some not-so-great) deals to round up the best bargains. 

Our absolute favorite Memorial Day deals

Samsung

Samsung has its bundles priced to move. The company has created a collection of bundles that will save you up to $3,900 on top appliances, like the popular glass-front Bespoke series. But what if you want to save big in a more mix-and-match selection? You can build your own bundle, get exactly what you want and still save up to $1,500.

Details
Save up to $2,500
See at Samsung

Nectar

You can get up to 40% off mattresses from mattress giant Nectar. I consider Nectar mattresses generally affordable compared to other brands, so up to 40% off is hard to beat. If you love memory foam, look no further than Nectar's slow-responding memory foam beds. 

You can get the flagship memory foam Nectar mattress for $649 instead of $1,099 or the hybrid version for only $799. Even higher-tier beds from Nectar are on sale. The memory foam Nectar Premier mattress is only $949 for Memorial Day.

Details
Up to 40% off mattresses
See at Nectar

LG 55-inch C4 OLED TV: $1,597

This model usually goes for $2,000, but right now you can score a decent discount on the LG C4. It's a solid step up from 2023's LG OLED C3 thanks to its improved audio and brighter HDR.

Details
Save $303
$1,597 at Amazon

Memorial Day tech deals

Now's the time to grab top tech at a steep discount. From tablets to media streamers and more, we've covered the best deals worth snagging right now.

Amazon Fire Stick against magenta and purple gradient with white stripes, stars. lime green arrow with black price drop text

Amazon Fire Stick

 Amazon/CNET

See more: Memorial Day Smart Home Sales

Memorial Day TV deals

From big screens to OLED models and beyond, you can find plenty of deals on TVs right now. Here are some of our favorite offers.

memorial-day-lg-oled-c3.png
LG/CNET

See more: Memorial Day TV Sales

Memorial Day laptop deals

Ready to upgrade your devices? We've gathered the best deals currently available for both Windows and Mac users.

hp-dragonfly-sale.png
CNET/HP

See more: Memorial Day Laptop Sales

Memorial Day smart home deals

More and more devices are getting smarter, and if you want to snag some of the latest smart home gadgets for your abode, these deals make it more affordable to upgrade.

memorial-day-ring-deal.png
Ring/CNET

See more: Memorial Day Smart Home Sales

Memorial Day headphone deals

Regardless of whether you're looking for top-of-the-line models or a cheap pair that still offers quality sound you can take on the go, you can score stellar savings on a plethora of popular earbuds and headphones this Memorial Day weekend.

shokz-open-sale.png
CNET/Amazon

Memorial Day appliance deals

Whether you're looking to replace a single appliance or you want to bundle a whole set for your home, now is a great time to invest in major appliances. We've highlighted some of the best deals here. 

samsung-fridge-memorial-day.png
Samsung/CNET

See more: Memorial Day Appliance Sales

Memorial Day home and kitchen deals

From small kitchen appliances to bedding and home decor, right now you can nab some significant savings on plenty of top brands.

brooklinen-memorial-day.png
Brooklinen/CNET

See more: Memorial Day Furniture Sales

Memorial Day mattress deals

Are you tossing and turning at night? Upgrading to a new mattress with the right support could help you get a better night's sleep. And Memorial Day is one of the best times to score massive savings on most mattresses.

nectar-memorial-day
Nectar/CNET

See more: Memorial Day Mattress Sales

Memorial Day everyday essential deals

It's not just big-ticket items seeing solid sales right now. Memorial Day is also a great time to stock up on everyday essentials. 

amazonbasics-toilet-paper-memorial-day.png
Amazon/CNET

Memorial Day digital and streaming deals

These offers can score you savings or bonuses on top streaming services, box store memberships, digital subscriptions and much more. 

xbox-game-pass-ultimate-memorial-day.png
Microsoft/CNET

Memorial Day fashion and beauty deals

Grab apparel just in time for summer, or stock up on beauty products to nourish and protect your skin at a great price. 

nike-memorial-day-sale
Nike/CNET

Memorial Day health and fitness deals

If you're looking for tools to help you track your activity, supplements to keep your body in good working order or fitness equipment for your own home gym, these Memorial Day deals should help you get what you need for less.

The Vital Protein Collagen Peptides powder bundle is displayed against a gradient orange and pink background with a price drop badge.
Vital Proteins/CNET

More Memorial Day deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page and sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Need gift ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and other events? Our gift guide includes a huge range of suggestions for every occasion.

