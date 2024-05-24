Memorial Day Sales 2024: Get the Best Deals From Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

Good news everyone: Memorial Day weekend starts tomorrow, and that means we're all primed and ready to save a lot of money in a lot of places. Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and many other retailers have already begun offering deep discounts, which means you can get anything from TVs and smart home devices to major appliances, mattresses and furniture for less.

To help you make the most of these limited-time sales, CNET's team of shopping experts is dedicating hundreds of hours to sort through thousands of great (and some not-so-great) deals to round up the best bargains.

Our absolute favorite Memorial Day deals

Samsung Samsung has its bundles priced to move. The company has created a collection of bundles that will save you up to $3,900 on top appliances, like the popular glass-front Bespoke series. But what if you want to save big in a more mix-and-match selection? You can build your own bundle, get exactly what you want and still save up to $1,500. Details Save up to $2,500 See at Samsung

Nectar You can get up to 40% off mattresses from mattress giant Nectar. I consider Nectar mattresses generally affordable compared to other brands, so up to 40% off is hard to beat. If you love memory foam, look no further than Nectar's slow-responding memory foam beds. You can get the flagship memory foam Nectar mattress for $649 instead of $1,099 or the hybrid version for only $799. Even higher-tier beds from Nectar are on sale. The memory foam Nectar Premier mattress is only $949 for Memorial Day. Details Up to 40% off mattresses See at Nectar

LG 55-inch C4 OLED TV: $1,597 This model usually goes for $2,000, but right now you can score a decent discount on the LG C4. It's a solid step up from 2023's LG OLED C3 thanks to its improved audio and brighter HDR. Details Save $303 $1,597 at Amazon

Memorial Day tech deals



Now's the time to grab top tech at a steep discount. From tablets to media streamers and more, we've covered the best deals worth snagging right now.

Amazon Fire Stick Amazon/CNET

Memorial Day TV deals

From big screens to OLED models and beyond, you can find plenty of deals on TVs right now. Here are some of our favorite offers.

LG/CNET

Memorial Day laptop deals

Ready to upgrade your devices? We've gathered the best deals currently available for both Windows and Mac users.

CNET/HP

Memorial Day smart home deals

More and more devices are getting smarter, and if you want to snag some of the latest smart home gadgets for your abode, these deals make it more affordable to upgrade.

Ring/CNET

Memorial Day headphone deals

Regardless of whether you're looking for top-of-the-line models or a cheap pair that still offers quality sound you can take on the go, you can score stellar savings on a plethora of popular earbuds and headphones this Memorial Day weekend.

CNET/Amazon

Memorial Day appliance deals

Whether you're looking to replace a single appliance or you want to bundle a whole set for your home, now is a great time to invest in major appliances. We've highlighted some of the best deals here.

Samsung/CNET

Memorial Day home and kitchen deals

From small kitchen appliances to bedding and home decor, right now you can nab some significant savings on plenty of top brands.

Brooklinen/CNET

Memorial Day mattress deals

Are you tossing and turning at night? Upgrading to a new mattress with the right support could help you get a better night's sleep. And Memorial Day is one of the best times to score massive savings on most mattresses.

Nectar/CNET

Memorial Day everyday essential deals

It's not just big-ticket items seeing solid sales right now. Memorial Day is also a great time to stock up on everyday essentials.

Amazon/CNET

Memorial Day digital and streaming deals

These offers can score you savings or bonuses on top streaming services, box store memberships, digital subscriptions and much more.

Microsoft/CNET

Memorial Day fashion and beauty deals

Grab apparel just in time for summer, or stock up on beauty products to nourish and protect your skin at a great price.

Nike/CNET

Memorial Day health and fitness deals

If you're looking for tools to help you track your activity, supplements to keep your body in good working order or fitness equipment for your own home gym, these Memorial Day deals should help you get what you need for less.

Vital Proteins/CNET

