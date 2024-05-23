Memorial Day Sales 2024: We Found the Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and More
Memorial Day weekend is almost here and the deals are starting to flow.
It's Thursday and we're inching ever closer to the big Memorial Day weekend. That means that all kinds of Memorial Day deals have already begun at Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and many other retailers. The deals are good and varied too and we're tracking discounts on everything from TVs and smart home devices to major appliances, mattresses and furniture.
To help you make the most of these limited-time sales, CNET's team of shopping experts is dedicating hundreds of hours to sort through thousands of great (and some not-so-great) deals to round up the best bargains.
Our absolute favorite Memorial Day deals
Samsung has its bundles priced to move. The company has created a collection of bundles that will save you up to $3,900 on top appliances, like the popular glass-front Bespoke series. But what if you want to save big in a more mix-and-match selection? You can build your own bundle, get exactly what you want and still save up to $1,500.
You can get up to 40% off mattresses from mattress giant Nectar. I consider Nectar mattresses generally affordable compared to other brands, so up to 40% off is hard to beat. If you love memory foam, look no further than Nectar's slow-responding memory foam beds.
You can get the flagship memory foam Nectar mattress for $649 instead of $1,099 or the hybrid version for only $799. Even higher-tier beds from Nectar are on sale. The memory foam Nectar Premier mattress is only $949 for Memorial Day.
Memorial Day tech deals
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (save $20)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: $800 (save $200)
- Apple iPad Air (5th gen): $399 (save $200)
- Apple iPad (10th gen): $329 (save $20)
- Anker MagGo 622 power bank: $35 (save $35)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,470 (save $450)
- EF Ecoflow Solar Generator: $879 (save $770)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: $220 (save $50)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: $70 (save $40)
- Anker 30W USB-C Charger: $14 (save $9)
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor: $800 (save $500)
See more: Memorial Day Smart Home Sales
Memorial Day TV deals
- LG 65-inch OLED C3 4K TV: $1,447 (save $1,053)
- Amazon 32-inch Fire TV: $120 (save $80)
- Amazon 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV: $250 (save $120)
- TCL 40-inch S3 Google HD TV: $150 (save $50)
- Onn 43-inch 2160p Roku TV: $178 (save $70)
- Sony 75-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K Google TV: $1,500 (save $400)
- Samsung 55-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: $1,000 (save $500)
- Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED Smart TV: $3,000 (save $1,000)
- Hisense 100-inch U76 Series 4K QLED TV: $2,300 (save $2,700)
See more: Memorial Day TV Sales
Memorial Day laptop deals
- HP 14-inch Dragonfly Pro: $799 (save $600)
- Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop: $1,550 (save $300)
- Dell Vostro 3000: $599 (save $80)
- Apple MacBook Air M2: $849 (save $150)
- Asus VivoBook Pro 16: $1,200 (save $300)
- Lenovo Ideapad 1: $480 (save $320)
- HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: $580 (save $300)
- LG Gram Pro: Free 34-inch ultrawide monitor worth $280
- Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop: Free 50-inch Insignia 4K TV (for My Best Buy Plus or Total members)
- Apple M3 15-inch MacBook Air: $1,199 (save $100)
- Apple M3 13-inch MacBook Air: $999 (save $100)
- Apple M3 14-inch MacBook Pro: $1,449 (save $150)
- Apple M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro: $1,799 (save $200)
- Apple M3 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro: $2,299 (save $200)
See more: Memorial Day Laptop Sales
Memorial Day smart home deals
- Ring security cameras, video doorbells and alarms: Up to 44% off
- Blink security cameras and video doorbells: Up to 45% off
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd gen): $95 (save $55)
- Linkind Matter Wi-Fi color-changing LED light bulbs: $20 (save $43)
- Shark AI Voice Control Robot Vacuum: $350 (save $250)
- TP-Link Multicolor Smart Bulb 5-Pack: $40 (save $20)
- Next x Yale Smart Lock: $250 (save $50)
- Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder: $110 (save $30)
- Govee floor lamp: $85 (save $60)
- Kasa Smart Plug: $25 (save $5)
See more: Memorial Day Smart Home Sales
Memorial Day headphone deals
- Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones: $140 (save $40)
- Sony WH-CH520 headphones: $38 (save $22)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $248 (save $100)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones: $328 (save $72)
- Anker Soundcore Space A4 earbuds: $49 (save $51)
- Apple AirPods Max headphones: $450 (save $99)
- Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $89 (save $40)
- Raycon: 20% off sitewide with code COLORFUL
- Apple AirPods Pro (USB-C): $229 (save $20)
Memorial Day appliance deals
- Samsung Bespoke 4-door French door smart refrigerator: $1,999 (save $1,400)
- LG 27-cubic-foot, 36-inch wide counter-depth Max French door refrigerator: $1,599 (save $900)
- GE 27-cubic-foot, 36-inch wide French Door refrigerator: $1,298 (save $1,101)
- Washer dryers from LG, Samsung, GE and more: Up to $450 off + $200 gift card
- Insignia counter-top microwave: $75 (save $35)
See more: Memorial Day Appliance Sales
Memorial Day home and kitchen deals
- Blueair air purifiers: Up to 30% off
- Brooklinen: 20% off sitewide
- Crane & Canopy: Up to 70% off
- Atlas Coffee Club: 50% off first purchase with code CNETMemorialDay
- Partners Coffee: 20% off sitewide with code FRESH20
- Traeger grills: Up to $300 off
- NutriBullet Pro Plus: $100 (save $30)
- Stanley: Up to 35% off with code MEMORIALDAY
- Rak magnetic pickup tool: $18 (save $6 with code 10RAKDEAL)
- Gevi Countertop Nugget Ice Maker: $380 (save $120)
- Gozney Roccbox portable outdoor pizza oven: $399 (save $100)
- Bed Bath and Beyond: Up to 70% off
- Overstock: Up to 70% off
- Wayfair: Up to 70% off
See more: Memorial Day Furniture Sales
Memorial Day mattress deals
- Nectar: Up to 40% off
- DreamCloud: Up to 50% off
- Casper: 35% off + 5% extra with code MAYPRIVATE
- Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off with code MEMORIAL25
- Saatva: Up to $600 off
- Nolah: 35% off + free accessory bundle on select models
- Mattress Firm: Save up to $700 + free adjustable base
- Purple: Up to $800 off mattresses + bases
See more: Memorial Day Mattress Sales
Memorial Day everyday essential deals
- Amazon Basics toilet paper (30-pack): $24 (save $4)
- Method foaming hand soap (3-pack): $12 (save $4)
- Angry Orange all-purpose cleaner: $17 (save $8 with code 25ANGRYAO)
- Cooler Shock reusable ice packs: $20 (save $15 with 20% coupon and code 15COOLERMDW)
- WaterWipes baby wipes (12-pack): $38 (save $8)
- Car seat headrest hooks (4-pack): $6 (save $1)
- Solimo disinfecting wipes (4-pack): $14 (save $3)
Memorial Day digital and streaming deals
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): $35 (save $16)
- Sam's Club 1-year membership: $25 (save $25)
- Costco Gold Star 1-year membership + $20 gift card: $60 (save $20)
- Sling TV: Half off first month
- Starz: $5 per month for three months
- Max: Get B/R Sports add-on free
Memorial Day fashion and beauty deals
- Nike: Extra 25% off select styles with code SUMMER25
- Tifosi: 25% off sitewide with code MD25
- Ray-Ban, Oakley and Costa del Mar frames: Up to 30% off
- Macy's: Extra 15% off with code MEMDAY
- CeraVe buy one, get one 40% off
- Levi's Men's 569 Shorts: $35 (save $15)
- RainbowOPTX: buy two, get one free with code MDFREE
Memorial Day health and fitness deals
- Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides powder bundle: $70 (save $16)
- Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS smartwatch (46mm): $250 (save $100)
- Garmin Epix Pro 2 Sapphire Edition (47mm): $800 (save $200)
- Hydrow Pro Rower: $1,745 (save $1,000)
- GNC buy two, get one free sale
- NordicTrack: Up to $700 off
- Hydro Flask: 25% off sitewide
More Memorial Day deals from CNET
