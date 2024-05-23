Memorial Day Sales 2024: We Found the Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and More

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

It's Thursday and we're inching ever closer to the big Memorial Day weekend. That means that all kinds of Memorial Day deals have already begun at Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and many other retailers. The deals are good and varied too and we're tracking discounts on everything from TVs and smart home devices to major appliances, mattresses and furniture.

To help you make the most of these limited-time sales, CNET's team of shopping experts is dedicating hundreds of hours to sort through thousands of great (and some not-so-great) deals to round up the best bargains.

Our absolute favorite Memorial Day deals

Samsung Samsung has its bundles priced to move. The company has created a collection of bundles that will save you up to $3,900 on top appliances, like the popular glass-front Bespoke series. But what if you want to save big in a more mix-and-match selection? You can build your own bundle, get exactly what you want and still save up to $1,500. Details Save up to $2,500 See at Samsung

Nectar You can get up to 40% off mattresses from mattress giant Nectar. I consider Nectar mattresses generally affordable compared to other brands, so up to 40% off is hard to beat. If you love memory foam, look no further than Nectar's slow-responding memory foam beds. You can get the flagship memory foam Nectar mattress for $649 instead of $1,099 or the hybrid version for only $799. Even higher-tier beds from Nectar are on sale. The memory foam Nectar Premier mattress is only $949 for Memorial Day. Details Up to 40% off mattresses See at Nectar

