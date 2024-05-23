Article updated on May 23, 2024 at 9:29 AM PDT

Memorial Day Sales 2024: We Found the Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and More

Memorial Day weekend is almost here and the deals are starting to flow.

It's Thursday and we're inching ever closer to the big Memorial Day weekend. That means that all kinds of Memorial Day deals have already begun at AmazonBest BuyHome Depot and many other retailers. The deals are good and varied too and we're tracking discounts on everything from TVs and smart home devices to major appliancesmattresses and furniture

To help you make the most of these limited-time sales, CNET's team of shopping experts is dedicating hundreds of hours to sort through thousands of great (and some not-so-great) deals to round up the best bargains. 

Our absolute favorite Memorial Day deals

Samsung

Samsung has its bundles priced to move. The company has created a collection of bundles that will save you up to $3,900 on top appliances, like the popular glass-front Bespoke series. But what if you want to save big in a more mix-and-match selection? You can build your own bundle, get exactly what you want and still save up to $1,500.

Details
Save up to $2,500
See at Samsung

Nectar

You can get up to 40% off mattresses from mattress giant Nectar. I consider Nectar mattresses generally affordable compared to other brands, so up to 40% off is hard to beat. If you love memory foam, look no further than Nectar's slow-responding memory foam beds. 

You can get the flagship memory foam Nectar mattress for $649 instead of $1,099 or the hybrid version for only $799. Even higher-tier beds from Nectar are on sale. The memory foam Nectar Premier mattress is only $949 for Memorial Day.

Details
Up to 40% off mattresses
See at Nectar

Memorial Day tech deals

Amazon Fire Stick against magenta and purple gradient with white stripes, stars. lime green arrow with black price drop text

Amazon Fire Stick

 Amazon/CNET

Memorial Day TV deals

memorial-day-lg-oled-c3.png
LG/CNET

Memorial Day laptop deals

hp-dragonfly-sale.png
CNET/HP

Memorial Day smart home deals

memorial-day-ring-deal.png
Ring/CNET

Memorial Day headphone deals

shokz-open-sale.png
CNET/Amazon

Memorial Day appliance deals

samsung-fridge-memorial-day.png
Samsung/CNET

Memorial Day home and kitchen deals

brooklinen-memorial-day.png
Brooklinen/CNET

Memorial Day mattress deals

nectar-memorial-day
Nectar/CNET

Memorial Day everyday essential deals

amazonbasics-toilet-paper-memorial-day.png
Amazon/CNET

Memorial Day digital and streaming deals

xbox-game-pass-ultimate-memorial-day.png
Microsoft/CNET

Memorial Day fashion and beauty deals

nike-memorial-day-sale
Nike/CNET

Memorial Day health and fitness deals

The Vital Protein Collagen Peptides powder bundle is displayed against a gradient orange and pink background with a price drop badge.
Vital Proteins/CNET

