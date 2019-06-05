Apple WWDC 2019: iOS 13 dark mode, iPadOS, the Mac Pro, Pro Display XDR and all that Apple announced

James Martin/CNET

Apple held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose on Monday and threw a lot of new stuff at us, including a Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, iOS 13 with a dark mode, MacOS Catalina, an operating system just for the iPad called iPadOS and new features for Watch fans. WWDC 2019 was a lot different than the single-OS conference of 20 years ago and a new experience for some.

If you just want to cut to the chase, here are some highlights:

As the conference started, Tim Cook gave us:

He also addressed the big "Is Apple a monopoly" question in an interview with CBS News.

If you want a written play-by-play recap of the entire event, check out our liveblog.

Mac Pro and Apple Pro Display XDR



IPad now runs iPadOS



Coming to the iPhone: iOS 13



MacOS Catalina

Apple Watch and Watch OS 6