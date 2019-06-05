Esto también se puede leer en español.

Apple WWDC 2019: iOS 13 dark mode, iPadOS, the Mac Pro, Pro Display XDR and all that Apple announced

The WWDC '19 keynote saw the overhauled Mac Pro and an epically bright Apple Pro Display XDR debut, along with iOS 13 dark mode, new iPadOS and an Apple Watch App Store that's actually on the watch.

The new Mac Pro was one of the big highlights of the keynote.

 James Martin/CNET

Apple held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose on Monday and threw a lot of new stuff at us, including a Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, iOS 13 with a dark mode, MacOS Catalina, an operating system just for the iPad called iPadOS and new features for Watch fans. WWDC 2019 was a lot different than the single-OS conference of 20 years ago and a new experience for some.

If you just want to cut to the chase, here are some highlights:

As the conference started, Tim Cook gave us:

He also addressed the big "Is Apple a monopoly" question in an interview with CBS News.

If you want a written play-by-play recap of the entire event, check out our liveblog.

Now playing: Watch this: Mac Pro: Everything you need to know
5:40

Mac Pro and Apple Pro Display XDR

Now playing: Watch this: Apple introduces iPad OS
4:58

IPad now runs iPadOS

  • It wasn't announced, but it looks like iPadOS is getting mouse support
  • Splitting the operating system lets Apple take better advantage of the bigger screen. It lets you pin widgets to the home screen, provides a better multitasking interface, permits multiple windows in apps with split screen, and has App Expose.
  • Now there's a column view in Files, more metadata and quick actions. Also, folder sharing finally comes to iCloud Drive, and you'll be able to attach to network servers.
  • It adds support for USB thumb drives and the ability to import photos directly from a camera.
  • Safari on iPad will pull the desktop site resized for its display and optimized for touch input.
  • There's support for custom fonts from the big foundries, as well as better text selection.
  • Apple Pencil has lower latency and is better for doing markup, and Apple has opened the programming interface to other software developers.
  • All these changes mean the iPad is more like a laptop than ever.
Now playing: Watch this: Apple beefs up privacy controls on iOS 13
3:34
Now playing: Watch this: Apple's iOS 13 turns to the dark side
6:50

Coming to the iPhone: iOS 13

MacOS Catalina

Now playing: Watch this: App store coming to Apple Watch
2:20

Apple Watch and Watch OS 6

WWDC 2019

