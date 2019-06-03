Apple Maps gets a makeover

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

Apple Maps is getting a new look.

At WWDC Monday, Apple unveiled a more detailed Maps app that the company said will roll out to US users by the end of 2019. The company also added new features to its Maps app to make it easier for users to navigate to places they frequently go to such as their home or work addresses.

The announcement, which Apple made during its annual developer conference at the at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, shows how the tech giant is trying to compete with Google Maps and Waze apps.

Apple Maps lets you save addresses to a list of favorites. Now users will be able to create a collection of frequent places and add a photo to the list.

There's also a new feature displayed by binoculars that let you see a 3D view of a place on the map.

Apple in September 2012 released its own homegrown mapping program along with its iOS 6 operating system. It previously had preloaded Google Maps on its devices, but tensions between the companies led Apple to create its own software. The trouble was -- it didn't really work. iOS users immediately noticed problems with everything from navigation to simply searching for an address.

The fiasco caused Cook to issue a public apology and to fire iOS chief Scott Forstall, one of former CEO Steve Jobs' top lieutenants. Cook at the time said Apple "fell short on this commitment," and he recommended alternative mapping programs until the company could fix the issues with Apple Maps.

Apple has come a long way with Maps, but reviewers still say Google Maps is better.

Apple also announced updates to its other apps, including Reminders. When you type out a reminder in the app, the app will know when and where to notify you. Follow our WWDC liveblog, and see all of today's Apple news.

