Apple iOS 13: Top new features

After coming to Macs via MacOS Mojave last year, dark mode is coming to iPhones with iOS 13. While it may not change the design of the interface in any way, it does change the look of your device and may have battery life benefits for iPhones with OLED screens.
Sign in with Apple
According to Apple, with the new Sign In with Apple feature, you'll be able to "sign in to apps and websites quickly and easily using the Apple ID you already have. No filling out forms or creating new passwords. Just tap Sign In with Apple, use Face ID or Touch ID, and you're all set."
Apple Maps is getting upgraded with more detailed views and a new 3D mode. The company is also adding new features that make it easier for users to navigate to places they frequently visit, such as their home or work addresses.
You'll be able to pair two sets of AirPods to one iPhone and "enjoy the same song or movie along with a friend," Apple says. Also, Siri will announce your messages on your AirPods, reading them aloud to you.
Homekit get secure video and router support
With iOS 13, Apple will also be updating its Home app, the app that controls HomeKit smart home devices.
One of the new Home features Apple is touting is something called HomeKit Secure Video. It says smart home security cameras send video to the cloud to analyze it and tell the difference between objects and people, risking your privacy. With HomeKit Secure Video, the video captured by your camera is analyzed locally on your resident iPad, HomePod or AppleTV. Then, it's encrypted and sent to iCloud where no one (not even Apple) can see it.
Apple also announced HomeKit-enabled routers that will automatically firewall off each of your smart home accessories to protect them even if your network is compromised. The first routers to be HomeKit-enabled will come from Linksys, Eero and Spectrum.