WWDC 2019: Apple updates WatchOS 6, includes voice memo and calculator

Apple announced several updates to its wearable OS, WatchOS 6, at the company's annual WWDC conference today, June 3 (watch here), in San Jose, California. These updates, alongside the company's signature Apple Watch smartwatch, continue Apple's ambitions of seamlessly integrating software with its popular hardware devices. Apple's ability to control every aspect of its products -- something that began when Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded the company in 1976 -- has been key in making it the most powerful company in tech.
In addition to letting you download apps directly to the watch from the App Store, updates to WatchOS 6 include new apps and watch faces like a two-toned interface called "gradient," and "infograph modular," which displays several watch complications on one screen that can be swapped around. Apple introduced the Voice Memo app for recording voices and memos and Calculator, which lets you peck out calculations on the Apple Watch's tiny screen.
Two new watch complications are one that gives you player control for your audiobooks, and another that works in conjunction with a new noise app that measures decibel levels. The noise app is part of Apple's health and wellness endeavor, and notifies users when they are in a loud environment that could harm their hearing. Apple says the app only periodically samples noise levels and does not record or save audio.
Another WatchOS 6 feature allows menstrual cycle tracking. Users can log key aspects of their period and fertility and the watch notifies them of a "fertility window."
Other features include:
- Accessibility settings on watch
- "Chance of rain" and "Wind" complications
- Smart guidance in Maps
- Shuffle workout playlist
- Current elevation metric in workouts
- Usage of Stopwatch app during workouts
- Apple Podcasts stations
- Spoken navigation in Maps
- Shared list in Reminders
- Dynamic smart replies
- Shazam with Siri
- Account login on watch
- Cellular connectivity complication
- Workout summary on watch
- Tap to speak time
- For You in Apple Music
- Mute Mail threads
- Siri web search results
