Apple Memoji gets accessories, makeup and stickers

James Martin/CNET

Apple will let you make your iPhone Memoji look even more like you.

The the company on Monday introduced new features to let you further customize your avatar. You'll be able to give yourself accessories, like a hat, glasses or, of course, Apple's AirPods. The upgrade will also give more choices for skin color, facial hair and makeup. You'll also be able to use Memojis in profile photos.

Apple also introduced Memoji stickers you can use in messages, similar to the ones available from Snapchat's Bitmoji. The stickers will work in Apple's Messages, as well as other services like WeChat. The service will work with any device with an A9 chip or later.

Apple made the announcement at its World Wide Developers Conference in San Jose, California.

The event comes as software and services are taking on even greater importance for Apple. The company still sells millions of iPhones every quarter, but sales aren't soaring like they used to. People are holding onto their devices for longer, which makes it important to give them services that get them paying monthly. Apple has made augmented reality, mobile payments, streaming music and other areas key focuses over the past couple of years.

It's the company's App Store, though, that makes up the bulk of Apple's services business. For that business to keep growing, Apple needs developers to continuously update their apps and create new services.

