Apple isn't a monopoly, Tim Cook says at WWDC

After talking about how a lack of digital privacy is bad for democracy, Apple CEO Tim Cook told CBS News' Norah O'Donnell that the company isn't a monopoly. O'Donnell asked Cook whether Apple was too big. Cook said no.

"I think the scrutiny is fair. I think we should be scrutinized," Cook told CBS News during an interview at Apple's annual WWDC in San Jose, California on Monday. Cook also said he strongly disagreed with 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren's call for Apple and other big tech to break up. Last month, Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes called for the break up of Facebook. Warren and other politicians rallied around him.

Democratic lawmakers announced a large antitrust probe of Silicon Valley tech giants on Monday. The companies have been under fire for their scale and power. The investigation will examine whether companies are engaging in "anti-competitive conduct" and if current antitrust laws are enough to fix the problem. The probe will include a series of hearings held by the Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law, Rep. David N. Cicilline, a Democrat from Rhode Island and chairman of the House Antitrust Subcommittee said.

The Department of Justice is also reportedly looking into the possibility of investigating Apple over antitrust concerns.

