Apple's iPadOS reportedly adds mouse support

Among its many WWDC announcements, Apple is reportedly also adding mouse support to the iPad.

A video appearing to show a mouse working on an iPad was tweeted out by Steve Troughton-Smith, an app developer, Monday afternoon.

Hello mouse support on iOS 13! It’s an AssistiveTouch feature, and works with USB mice. @viticci nailed this pic.twitter.com/nj6xGAKSg0 — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) June 3, 2019

"I am confirming that it works when plugging a Magic Trackpad in over USB," he tweeted, adding: "You can indeed have multiple USB drives plugged into iPad at once."

"Mouse support also works on iPhone and iPod Touch!" he tweeted late Monday.

Another user said the iPad also works with a Bluetooth mouse, and a further tweet said mouse support in iPad is located in accessibility, as reported earlier by The Verge.

Apple unveiled iPadOS earlier Monday, with the iPad getting its own dedicated operating system rather than using the iOS mobile operating system.

Announced at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference, iPadOS will include a new Home screen design, better multitasking capabilities and new gestures for copying, pasting, cutting and undoing.

It'll also let you plug external drives and SD cards into your iPad the way you already can with your Mac or Windows PC.

iPadOS will be released this fall as a free software update for the iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini, the 2017 iPad, the 2018 iPad, the iPad Mini 4 and all iPad Pros.

The iPhone is getting iOS 13, also announced at WWDC, which will include a system-wide dark mode.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation of mouse support for iPadOS, but back in April, it was also reported that the iPad was on track to get mouse support for the first time.

WWDC is where Apple details its newest software and services that will arrive on devices later in the year. The company may be best known for its hardware, but the seamless integration of its hardware with its software is what sets Apple apart from rivals. Apple's ability to control every aspect of its products -- something that began when Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded apple in 1976 -- has been key in making it the most powerful company in tech.

The event comes as software and services are taking on even greater importance for Apple. The company still sells millions of iPhones every quarter, but sales aren't soaring like they used to. People are holding onto their devices for longer, which makes it important to give them services that get them paying monthly. Apple has made augmented reality, mobile payments, streaming music and other areas itno key focuses over the past couple of years.

The company last week said it has 20 million developers in its Apple developer Program, and it's made more than $120 billion selling digital goods and services in App Store apps. Apple also touted the creation of over 1.5 million jobs in the US and over 1.57 million across Europe.

CNET's Shara Tibken contributed to this story.

