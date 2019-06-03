HomePod gets multiuser support, live radio and audio transfer

James Martin/CNET

Apple announced updates to HomePod today at WWDC in San Jose, California, and yes, they include the much-requested multiuser support.

WWDC is where Apple details its newest software and services that will arrive on devices later in the year. The company may be best known for its hardware, but the seamless integration of its hardware with its software is what sets Apple apart from rivals.

The event comes as software and services are taking on even greater importance for Apple. The company still sells millions of iPhones every quarter, but sales aren't soaring like they used to. Apple has made augmented reality, mobile payments, streaming music and other areas key focuses over the past couple of years.

Smart home hasn't been the center of Apple's approach to success in the technology market, but that could be changing. Several new features were announced for HomePod on stage Monday. New features include:

Hand-off : Walk through the door and transfer calls, podcasts and music from your iPhone to your HomePod by bringing your phone near it. You can send it back to your iPhone on your way out the door in the same way.

: Walk through the door and transfer calls, podcasts and music from your iPhone to your HomePod by bringing your phone near it. You can send it back to your iPhone on your way out the door in the same way. Multiuser support : HomePod can now recognize who is speaking. Siri will respond with personalized recommendations for music, messages, reminders and more.

: HomePod can now recognize who is speaking. Siri will respond with personalized recommendations for music, messages, reminders and more. Live radio: iHeart Radio, TuneIn and Radio.com are coming to HomePod so you can ask Siri to play live radio from more than 100,000 stations.

This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC liveblog, and see all of today's Apple news.

CNET's Shara Tibken contributed to this story.

