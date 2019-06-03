Pro Display XDR: Hands-on with Apple's new $5,000 6K monitor

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Apple is back in the computer monitor business. Today at WWDC 2019 the company announced a new monitor targeted toward pro users -- the same folks who might want to buy the powerful new Mac Pro computer.

Read more: Apple Pro Display XDR is Apple's insane new 6K monitor, starts at $5,000

Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
1
of 15

Called the Pro Display XDR, it starts at $5,000, a fitting companion for the $6,000 starting price of the Mac Pro. And yes, there's an optional stand for another grand. All three will be available in fall 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
2
of 15

Apple likened the new display to professional reference monitors in the $40,000 price range, with brightness so "extreme" it had to replace the "H" with an "X" in the product name. 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
3
of 15

It's got 4 USB-C ports: 1 is Thunderbolt 3 (96W host charging), 3 are USB 2-compatible.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
4
of 15

The display is 31.6 inches diagonal, 28.3 inches wide, and 16.2 inches high.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
5
of 15

Resolution is an incredible 6,016 x 3,384, which is why Apple is calling it a 6K display. 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
6
of 15

It boasts 1,000 nits brightness (1,600 nits peak), and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
7
of 15

Other key specs: 

  • 576 zones of full-array local dimming
  • P3 color gamut with 10-bit capability
  • Low reflectivity with matte screen finish option
Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
8
of 15

The monitor's chief feature is high-dynamic range, aka HDR. Doing HDR correctly requires a lot of horsepower to illuminate the screen, and the XDR monitor can get exceedingly bright -- and stay that way. Apple says an advanced cooling system can maintain its 1,000 nits brightness "indefinitely." 

You can daisy-chain multiple Pro Displays together, too.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
9
of 15

Oh, and about that stand.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
10
of 15

The stand will cost you an additional $1,000. (Yes, really.)

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
11
of 15

It does, however, allow landscape or portrait orientation. (Coders love portrait.)

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
12
of 15

It the $1,000 stand (shown here) is too much for you, you can opt for the $200 VESA Mount Adapter instead.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
13
of 15

But hey: If you're gonna get a $5,000 monitor and a $6,000 computer, you can afford a $1,000 monitor stand, right?

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
14
of 15

Read more: Apple WWDC 2019: iOS 13 dark mode, Mac Pro, MacOS 10.15 and everything Apple just announced

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
15
of 15
