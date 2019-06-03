CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple TV to support PS4, Xbox One controllers

Apple is ramping up its gaming chops by announcing Apple TV's support for two of the most popular gaming controllers.

Xbox One controllers will be supported by Apple TV.

Apple announced that the Apple TV will soon be compatible with Microsoft Xbox One and Sony PlayStation 4 controllers.

"We're extending support to the two best and most popular game controllers available -- the Xbox One S, and the PlayStation 4," Apple CEO Tim Cook said at WWDC 2019.

Apple launched its Arcade gaming subscription service at an event in March that rounds up exclusive games for the Apple TV and iOS.

"Apple Arcade is also going to look amazing on the Apple TV 4K this fall," Cook said.

Apple has yet to announce if all of the controllers' features -- such as rumble or headphone out -- will be supported.

The event comes as software and services are taking on even greater importance for Apple. The company still sells millions of iPhones every quarter, but sales aren't soaring like they used to. People are holding onto their devices for longer, which makes it important to give them services that get them paying monthly. Apple has made augmented reality, mobile payments, streaming music and other areas into key focuses over the past couple of years.

This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC liveblog, and see all of today's Apple news.

CNET's Shara Tibken contributed to this story.

