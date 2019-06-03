Apple introduces iPadOS, giving iPads their own operating system

Alexandra Able/CNET

Apple has introduced a new dedicated operating system for the iPad that brings a host of new capabilities to the tablet. Announced today at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference, iPadOS expands the number of things you can do with an iPad and moves it that much closer to becoming a full-fledged laptop replacement.

In the past, the company used its iOS mobile operating system to power both the iPhone and iPad, which sometimes required compromises. Now, the iPhone will move to iOS 13, also announced today, while the iPad will get its own operating system, allowing it to more fully inhabit its nature as a tablet.

To that end, iPadOS includes a new Home screen layout, enhanced multitasking features and the addition of new gestures to the user interface. Prior to the start of today's keynote, the company revealed the existence of iPadOS on its developer portal.

WWDC is where Apple details its newest software and services that will arrive on devices later in the year. The company may be best known for its hardware, but the seamless integration of its hardware with its software is what sets Apple apart from rivals. Apple's ability to control every aspect of its products -- something that began when Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded the company in 1976 -- has been key in making it the most powerful company in tech.

The event comes as software and services are taking on even greater importance for Apple. The company still sells millions of iPhones every quarter, but sales aren't soaring like they used to. People are holding onto their devices for longer, which makes it important to give them services that get them paying monthly. Apple has made augmented reality, mobile payments, streaming music and other areas key focuses over the past couple of years.

The company last week said it has 20 million developers in its Apple developer Program, and they've made more than $120 billionfrom selling digital goods and services in their App Store apps. Apple also touted the creation of over 1.5 million jobs in the US and over 1.57 million across Europe.

CNET's Shara Tibken contributed to this story.