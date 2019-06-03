When Apple introduced the new Mac Pro at WWDC today, it announced the price of the entry-level configuration: $5,999. And yes, that's a lot of money to spend on a computer. But it's peanuts next to what we expect the most premium configuration to cost. Though Apple detailed the wide range of the Mac Pro's technical components and capabilities (and showed off that insane 6K display with it) it declined to include the prices for the more advanced versions ahead of the machine's expected fall launch.
We'll likely have to wait until the Mac Pro is available for pre-order -- probably later this summer -- to learn the sordid specifics of exactly how much you'll be able to spend on that top configuration. For now, we can simply gawk at the technical specifications of what's sure to be the most powerful and priciest product Apple has ever released to the public.
2019 Mac Pro configurations
|
|Base ($5,999)
|Max (price unknown)
|Processor
|3.5GHz Intel Xeon W
|2.5GHz Intel Xeon W
|Cores / threads
|8 cores, 16 threads
|28 cores, 56 threads
|Turbo Boost
|Up to 4GHz
|Up to 4.4GHz
|Cache
|24.5MB
|66.5MB
|CPU memory
|Up to 1TB 2,666MHz
|Up to 2TB 2,933MHz
|System memory
|32GB (4x8GB DIMMs)
|1.5TB (12x128GB DIMMs), requires 24-core or 28-core processor
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon Pro 850X
|AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo
|Compute units
|36 with 2,304 stream processors
|2 x 64 with 4,096 stream processors
|Graphics memory
|8GB of DDR5
|64GB of HBM2
|Display support
|Up to 6 4K displays or 2 5K displays or 2 Pro Display XDRs
|Up to 8 4K displays or 4 5K displays or 4 Pro Display XDRs
|Graphics accelerator
|None
|ProRes RAW accelerator card
|Storage
|256GB SSD
|4TB SSD (2 x 2TB modules)
Everything announced at WWDC: Get the latest on iOS 13, iPad OS, Dark Mode for iPhone and more.
New Mac Pro makes its debut: The long-awaited update to Apple's flagship desktop starts at $5,999, available in the fall.
WWDC 2019
-
reading•The new Mac Pro is a beast: Here are the specs
-
Jun 3•Everything Apple announced from its WWDC 2019 keynote
-
Jun 3•iOS 13 for iPhone: Dark mode, Sign in with Apple, more camera tools, new Siri voice
-
Jun 3•Apple Project Catalyst brings iPad apps to the Mac: What you need to know
-
•See All
Discuss: The new Mac Pro is a beast: Here are the specs
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.