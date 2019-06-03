The new Mac Pro is a beast: Here are the specs

When Apple introduced the new Mac Pro at WWDC today, it announced the price of the entry-level configuration: $5,999. And yes, that's a lot of money to spend on a computer. But it's peanuts next to what we expect the most premium configuration to cost. Though Apple detailed the wide range of the Mac Pro's technical components and capabilities (and showed off that insane 6K display with it) it declined to include the prices for the more advanced versions ahead of the machine's expected fall launch.

We'll likely have to wait until the Mac Pro is available for pre-order -- probably later this summer -- to learn the sordid specifics of exactly how much you'll be able to spend on that top configuration. For now, we can simply gawk at the technical specifications of what's sure to be the most powerful and priciest product Apple has ever released to the public.

2019 Mac Pro configurations

Base ($5,999) Max (price unknown) Processor 3.5GHz Intel Xeon W 2.5GHz Intel Xeon W Cores / threads 8 cores, 16 threads 28 cores, 56 threads Turbo Boost Up to 4GHz Up to 4.4GHz Cache 24.5MB 66.5MB CPU memory Up to 1TB 2,666MHz Up to 2TB 2,933MHz System memory 32GB (4x8GB DIMMs) 1.5TB (12x128GB DIMMs), requires 24-core or 28-core processor Graphics AMD Radeon Pro 850X AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo Compute units 36 with 2,304 stream processors 2 x 64 with 4,096 stream processors Graphics memory 8GB of DDR5 64GB of HBM2 Display support Up to 6 4K displays or 2 5K displays or 2 Pro Display XDRs Up to 8 4K displays or 4 5K displays or 4 Pro Display XDRs Graphics accelerator None ProRes RAW accelerator card Storage 256GB SSD 4TB SSD (2 x 2TB modules)