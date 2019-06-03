Dark Mode for iOS 13: iPhone's dark side never looked so good

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Dark Mode is heading to the iPhone when iOS 13, Apple's new mobile OS, launches this fall (you'll be able to try it in beta this July, though developers get first crack today).
The new color theme will make core apps black across the entire operating system, which not only looks cool, but can help reduce eye strain.
Here are 9 iPhones apps with dark mode that you can use now.
Check out a few more shots from Apple's WWDC 2019 presentation.
Here are all the new features that Apple's bringing to iPhones with iOS 13.