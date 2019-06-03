CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 2019-06-03-13-10-20
  • screen-shot-2019-06-03-at-10-33-13-am
  • screen-shot-2019-06-03-at-10-32-11-am
  • screen-shot-2019-06-03-at-10-32-45-am
  • screen-shot-2019-06-03-at-10-32-58-am
  • screen-shot-2019-06-03-at-10-33-03-am
  • screen-shot-2019-06-03-at-10-33-18-am
  • screen-shot-2019-06-03-at-10-33-33-am
  • image-24

Dark Mode is heading to the iPhone when iOS 13, Apple's new mobile OS, launches this fall (you'll be able to try it in beta this July, though developers get first crack today).

Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
1
of 9

The new color theme will make core apps black across the entire operating system, which not only looks cool, but can help reduce eye strain. 

Published:Caption:
2
of 9

Here are 9 iPhones apps with dark mode that you can use now.

Published:Caption:
3
of 9

Check out a few more shots from Apple's WWDC 2019 presentation.

Published:Caption:
4
of 9

Published:
5
of 9

Published:
6
of 9

Published:
7
of 9

Published:
8
of 9

Here are all the new features that Apple's bringing to iPhones with iOS 13.

Published:Caption:
9
of 9
Now Reading

Dark Mode for iOS 13: iPhone's dark side never looked so good

Up Next

WWDC 2019: Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference

Latest Stories

Dark Mode for iPhones: Everything we know about Apple's new feature for iOS 13

Dark Mode for iPhones: Everything we know about Apple's new feature for iOS 13

by
We’re giving away 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras

We’re giving away 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras

by
iOS 13 will work with iPhone 6S and later, but iPhone 6 and 5S owners are out of luck

iOS 13 will work with iPhone 6S and later, but iPhone 6 and 5S owners are out of luck

by
Apple Watch: All of the health and fitness features, explained

Apple Watch: All of the health and fitness features, explained

by
Apple Watch's Noise app: Everything you need to know

Apple Watch's Noise app: Everything you need to know

by