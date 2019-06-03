Today, Apple will hold its opening keynote for the 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose. The iPhone maker is expected to show off new versions of iOS, MacOS, WatchOS and TVOS. However, if past years are any indication, hardware might be announced or teased, like a new Mac Pro, for example.

CNET will have in-depth reporting from San Jose all week, but the best way to follow the action live is to click the link below.

Watch our WWDC 2019 live blog and live commentary video simulcast (starts this morning at 9:30 a.m. PT)

Need more details? Here's what you need to know to follow what's expected to be a deluge of news from the keynote today.

3 ways to follow WWDC live

Start time: The WWDC 2019 keynote takes place on Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. See the time in your location. It usually runs around 2 hours, though sometimes goes closer to 2 and a half.

But take note: CNET's live coverage (see details below) starts 30 minutes earlier, at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET. See the time in your location.

Watch Apple's livestream: Apple will host a livestream of the event on its Apple Events page. Most devices, Apple or otherwise, can now watch the livestream in a standard web browser.

If you're an Apple TV owner, you can also watch the livestream via the Apple Events app -- and there are archives of older events if you're feeling nostalgic.

Watch CNET's livestream simulcast: CNET will have a livestream before, during and after the keynote out of our New York office hosted by Senior Editor Iyaz Akhtar, Editor-At-Large Jeff Bakalar and Senior Editor Claire Reilly. It's all commentary, all the time. You can watch it here (embedded above), or...

Follow the CNET live blog: CNET will have a small army of reporters on hand at the event in San Jose. Senior Editor Scott Stein, Editor-At-Large Ian Sherr and Section Editor Dan Ackerman will be liveblogging each moment, and the aforementioned CNET simulcast is embedded on that page, too. See the WWDC 2019 liveblog.

The WWDC press invites Apple sent out on May 22 had artwork full of Easter eggs and hints about what the company might announce. Make sure to check out our in-depth predictions for everything we expect at WWDC 2019.