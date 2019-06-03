Siri learns to read incoming messages (and she'll sound more humanlike, too)

Sarah Tew/CNET

WWDC, Apple's yearly developers conference, is now underway in San Jose, California. With new software updates for the iPhone, the iPad, the Apple Watch and Apple TV, it's a sure bet that we'll see some new features for Siri, Apple's voice-activated AI assistant.

We'll have full details and analysis of all of it as the event wraps up -- for now, here's a running list of the new Siri features for Apple's newest operating systems. We'll update regularly throughout the presentation.

Apple Watch users will be able to ask Siri to search for WatchOS apps in the device's new dedicated app store

Siri will be able to read incoming messages through your AirPods as soon as they arrive, with the option for you to reply immediately with your voice

Siri will be able to personalize HomePod responses for the specific user talking to her

Siri Shortcuts will now be featured more prominently throughout iOS 13

Neural Text to Speech (TTS) will use a new, software-based approach to making Siri sound more natural, particularly while reading long sentences

Apple's annual developer convention kicked off Monday at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The confab is in its 30th year, and it's the third year for Apple to hold its developer conference in San Jose. The city -- the third biggest in California and 10th largest in the US -- is about 50 miles south of San Francisco and only about 10 miles from Apple's headquarters in Cupertino.

WWDC is where Apple details its newest software and services that will arrive on devices later in the year. The company may be best known for its hardware, but the seamless integration of its hardware with its software is what sets Apple apart from rivals. Apple's ability to control every aspect of its products -- something that began when Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded the company in 1976 -- has been key in making it the most powerful company in tech.

In July of 2018, Apple hired John Giannandrea, a longtime Google AI boss, to be its new chief of machine learning and AI strategy. Giannandrea reports directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook, and is responsible for both Siri and Apple's Core ML machine-learning tech.

CNET's Shara Tibken contributed to this story.