Best Mattress for Combination Sleepers for 2024

If you are anything like me and switch between sleeping positions throughout the night, you are what’s known as a combination sleeper. I am constantly rotating between sleeping on my stomach and sleeping on my side during the night; therefore, I require a mattress that's comfortable for both positions and a bed that allows me to switch without much resistance.

When it comes to mattresses that are ideal for combination sleepers, my fellow CNET mattress experts and I know which beds are the top in the market. We have tested over 200 mattresses, and here are the best mattresses for combination sleepers.

What is the best mattress for combination sleepers?

Combination sleepers require a mattress that's neither too firm nor too soft -- one that's down the line in terms of firmness and neutral in feeling is ideal. The Casper Original mattress is both of those things. Made of all foam, petite to typical sleepers will feel comfort and support from the Casper mattress. It also allows you to switch between positions without that “stuck in the mud” feeling. The mattress also contains zoned-layer support, meaning that the middle is firmer to support the spine, hips and lower back, while the outer two-thirds are softer to comfort your shoulders.

Video: Best mattress for combination sleepers

Watch our fellow CNET mattress expert, Owen Poole review the best mattresses for combination sleepers.

Best mattresses for combination sleepers of 2024

Mattress price scale: $ = Budget: $799 and below $$ = Average: $800 to $1,699 $$$ = Premium: $1,700 and up These reflect MSRP or list prices. Sales might make a mattress less expensive, but are always changing.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET Casper Original Best overall mattress for combination sleepers Type Poly foam mattress Firmness 6 out of 10 or medium Trial 100 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price $$ Why we chose the Casper Original: The flagship model from Casper -- the Casper Original mattress -- is a popular bed-in-a-box option for combination sleepers who might be on a budget. Not only do I love this mattress for its fairly affordable price, but the value, support and comfort that comes with this bed is priceless. The Casper Original is made up of three layers of foam, in addition to a knit cover that makes the mattress feel cozy. But this shouldn’t warm you up. The first layer of memory foam is perforated to allow for airflow and help keep you temperature-neutral. I’m familiar with the neutral foam feel of the Casper mattress. In addition to testing the Casper Original, I sleep on a Casper Select mattress from Costco (the Select model used to be the old Casper Original). While the two models are different, there are a lot of similarities in feel. They both have excellent motion isolation, especially when you sleep with a partner or a pet. I also don’t feel like I’m sinking into the mattress too much. Pros: Zoned memory foam makes it softer where you need it

Ideal for most sleeping positions

Budget-friendly Cons: Not for those who want to sink a little into their mattress

Not supportive enough for sleepers who weigh over 230 pounds Read our Casper Original review. Casper Original $1,295 at Amazon

Jonathan Gomez/MySlumberYard Purple mattress Most unique mattress for combination sleepers Type Hyper-Elastic Polymer mattress Firmness Medium or 5 Trial 100 nights Warranty 10-year warranty Price $$ Why we chose the Purple mattress: If you're looking for a mattress that's outside the realm of typical memory foam beds, the Purple mattress is for you. Made with what Purple calls GelFlex, this hyperelastic polymer grid material is flexible, bouncy, breathable and lightweight. The bed is about 10 inches thick with three layers: the top polymer grid and two foam layers underneath. The mattress is technically a hybrid since it contains two types of materials -- foam and hyperelastic polymer. While it doesn’t use coils, the base layer is sturdy enough to support both your body and the top layers of the mattress. The Purple mattress works for combination sleepers, because the firmness falls around a medium, or 5 out of 10. It's pressure-relieving when you're on your side and supportive when you lie on your back or stomach. It also has excellent motion isolation, so you won’t wake your partner when you change sleeping positions at night. Pros: The GelFlex material is breathable for hot sleepers

Suitable for all sleeping positions

Supportive enough for the spine and soft enough for hips Cons: Not for those looking for a traditional hybrid or foam mattress

Not supportive enough for heavier sleepers over 230 pounds Read more in our Purple mattress review. Purple Original Mattress $1,339 at Purple

Jonathan Gomez/MySlumberYard Amerisleep AS3 Best memory foam mattress for combination sleepers Type Memory foam Firmness 5 or medium Trial 100 nights Warranty 20-year limited warranty Price Why we chose the Amerisleep AS3: This memory foam mattress comes from a brand that's known for offering beds for all sleep positions and body types. The AS3 is the most popular model from Amerisleep, and its feel and firmness is ideal for combination sleepers. It's made of three layers of dense memory foam, totalling about 12 inches. While memory foam can often absorb body heat, the memory foam of the AS3 has an open cell design that allows for air flow. While the AS3 is a memory foam mattress, the feel is drastically different from a Tempur-Pedic bed. If you've felt a mattress from Tempur-Pedic, you know how the material can make you feel “stuck in the mud” when you try to change to a different sleeping position. While the memory foam in the AS3 is dense, I've never felt much resistance when moving around. Pros: Ideal for all sleeping positions

Comfy, dense memory foam feel and medium firmness

Removeable, machine-washable cover Cons: Not for those who dislike memory foam mattresses

Heavier sleepers over 230 pounds will need the hybrid option Read more in our Amerisleep brand review. Amerisleep AS3 $1,749 at Amerisleep

Jonathan Gomez/CNET Plank Firm Natural Best extra-firm mattress for combination sleepers Type Latex foam hybrid Firmness 7 or medium-firm Trial 120 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price Why we chose the Plank Firm Natural: If you rotate between your back and stomach, you need a mattress that's supportive enough in both positions, and the Plank Firm Natural does just that. While extra-firm mattresses aren’t for everyone, they're ideal for keeping back and stomach sleepers’ spine straight and supported. The Plank Firm Natural mattress is flippable and both sides are firm. We found the firm side to be a medium-firm and the extra-firm side to be closer to a true firm (about a 10 on a scale). The Plank Firm Natural is made of organic and eco-friendly materials. The quilted cover is made of organic cotton and wool, and the first layer is Talalay latex foam. It then contains 6-inch individually-encased coils that help to fully support you while on your back or stomach. The latex foam is bouncier than a memory foam bed, and it doesn’t allow your body to sink into the mattress. Pros: Made of eco-friendly and natural materials

Flippable mattress with two firmness options in one

Ideal for sleepers who rotate between back and stomach sleeping Cons: Too firm for primary side sleepers

One of the more expensive options Watch our Plank Firm Natural mattress video for more. Plank Firm Natural Mattress $2,132 at Plank

Jonathan Gomez/MySlumberYard Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Best cooling mattress for combination sleepers Type Hybrid mattress Firmness 3 firmness levels | Soft: 3 or Medium-soft | Medium: 5 or Medium | Firm: Medium-firm or 7 Trial 120 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price $$$ Why we chose the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe: Not only is the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe our top pick for the best cooling mattress, but it also made our best overall mattress list -- a worthy accomplishment. We love Brooklyn Bedding, because it produces high-quality, premium mattresses, and combination sleepers who sleep hot will love the Aurora Luxe. The mattress is available in soft, medium and firm firmness and with or without a pillow top. In addition to the cooling cover, the bed has five layers: four foam layers and one coil core. I have tested many cooling mattresses, and the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe is the coolest mattress to the touch. When lying down on it, I can feel the cooling sensation even though my clothes. Regardless, I would also recommend cooling sheets to further capitalize on the cooling factor of the mattress. Pros: Multiple firmness options for all sleeping positions

Suitable for all body types

Soft neutral-foam feel that's responsive Cons: Not for budget shoppers

Not for cool sleepers Read more in our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe review. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe $1,865 at Brooklyn Bedding

Jonathan Gomez/CNET Brooklyn Bedding Essential Best budget mattress for combination sleepers Type Neutral Hybrid Firmness Medium to Medium-Firm Trial 120 nights Warranty 10-Year Warranty Price $ Price Why we chose the Brooklyn Bedding Essential: As I’ve said before, we love Brooklyn Bedding, and we found a reason to love it even more thanks to its new affordable, hybrid mattress. The Brooklyn Bedding Essential is 10 inches thick with a 1.5-inch quilted comfort foam, a smaller layer of density foam, an 8-inch layer of pocket coils and a flex base. While hybrid mattresses are often thicker than the Essential, the price and quality of this mattress mean you're getting a great deal. The feel of this mattress is similar to the Aurora Luxe model, above, minus the cooling features. It is quite neutral -- not too dense like memory foam and not too bouncy like latex foam -- which is great for combination sleepers who need support for all sleep positions. You shouldn’t feel too much resistance when changing positions, too. Pros: Ideal for most sleeping positions

Accommodating neutral feel

The most affordable, premium hybrid mattress Cons: Only one firmness option

A thinner mattress than other hybrids Read more in our Brooklyn Bedding Essential review. Brooklyn Bedding Essential $932 at Brooklyn Bedding

Nolah Evolution 15" Best pillow top mattress for combination sleepers Type Memory foam hybrid Firmness 3 firmness levels | Plush Soft: Medium-Soft | Luxury Firm: Medium | Firm: Medium-Firm Trial 120 nights Warranty Lifetime Price Why we chose the Nolah Evolution 15": Pillow top mattresses provide ample support regardless of your sleeping position; however, the pillow top on the Nolah Evolution 15" is great for combination sleepers. Sometimes, pillow tops can be too plush and hinder combination sleepers from moving around. The Nolah Evolution is made with what Nolah calls AirFoam. It gives you the cradling sensation of memory foam, but it's also responsive and feels more like memory foam than the Brooklyn Bedding models. The Nolah Evolution 15" comes in three firmness options: plush, luxury firm and firm. Despite the name, we found the luxury firm option to be around a medium -- making it ideal for combination sleepers. If you spend more time on your stomach and back and are looking for a firmer bed, however, the firm option would be better for you. Pros: AirFoam provides a unique feel

Comes in multiple firmness options

Firmness option available for all sleep positions Cons: Nolah requires a return fee

Most expensive mattress on this list Read more in our Nolah brand review. Nolah Evolution Hybrid 15" $2,499 at Nolah

WinkBed Plus Best mattress for heavy combination sleepers Type Hybrid mattress Firmness 8-9 or medium-firm to firm Warranty Lifetime warranty Trial 120 nights Price $$ Why we chose the WinkBed Plus: If you're a heavy combination sleeper, you need a mattress that's firm, supportive and comfortable. The WinkBed Plus has heavy sleepers in mind. In fact, it combines supportive coils, gel foam and impressive edge support (WinkBed calls this Extra-Edge Support System). It's firm enough for sleepers who weight more, coming in at about a little less firm than the Plank mattress. It’s about an 8 out of 10 on a firmness scale. But sleepers over 300 pounds will find the mattress softer than that; probably around a medium-firm or 6.5 out of 10, instead. This bed also made our Best Mattresses for Heavy People list, earning a spot as the best mattress for those with back pain. Do note that when shopping for the WinkBed Plus, you have to choose the Plus option when selecting a firmness. Pros: Supportive and durable mattress

Bouncy and responsive feel

Best reliable warranty Cons: A little expensive for budget shoppers

Not for petite or primary side sleepers Read more in our WinkBed mattress review. WinkBed Plus $1,999 at WinkBeds

Other mattresses for combination sleepers we've tested

At CNET, we've spent hundreds of hours testing mattresses -- we know the beds that shine and the beds that are a snooze. With so many to test and so few spots on our list, we aren't able to showcase every quality mattress for combination sleepers. However, we do want to give a few more beds the honorable mention they deserve.

Leesa Studio Chill: The Studio Chill Hybrid mattress from Leesa is quite a step up from the Original Leesa mattress. Its cover is cool to the touch and it uses pocketed coils as the base. The bed has a neutral-form feeling and is a flat medium. While I do enjoy the cooling sensation of this mattress, I find the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora to get a better option for hot sleepers.

Read more in our Leesa Chill mattresses review.

Allswell Luxe: The Allswell brand is known for its affordable mattresses, and the Allswell Luxe is no exception. This hybrid mattress is below $400 in a queen size, and a twin is a little less than $290. Despite the low price, the Luxe feels like other mattresses on this list. It is around a medium-firm, and it has a bouncy feel to it. The bed uses memory foam and coils to support and help alleviate pressure points.

Read more in our Allswell mattress review.

Best mattress for combination sleepers of 2024 compared

Mattress Mattress type Price (queen) Sleep trial period Warranty Casper Original Memory foam $1,295 100 nights 10-year limited Purple Mattress GelFlex and foam $1,499 100 nights 10-year limited Amerisleep AS3 Memory foam $1,749 100 nights 20-year Plank Firm Natural Hybrid $2,132 120 nights 10-year limited Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Hybrid $1,865 120 nights 10-year limited Brooklyn Bedding Essential Hybrid $932 120 nights 10-year limited Nolah Evolution Hybrid $2,499 120 nights Lifetime WinkBed Plus Hybrid $1,999 120 nights Lifetime

How we tested the best mattresses for combination sleepers

When we test mattresses, we have an established process that assesses key factors including firmness, feel and performance. We test how strong the edge of the bed is by sitting and lying on the edge. We test motion transfer by rolling across the mattress with a glass of water by the edge. These are things we do for all beds we test. The best mattresses for combination sleepers have a unique testing process. We dive further into the bed's construction, paying attention to each layer contributing to the cooling process.

1. Firmness: We lay on each mattress and use our experience from testing over 200 different beds to determine firmness. Compared to other mattresses, we analyze how soft or hard a bed feels. It's important to wait until the mattress is fully expanded after opening to get the real firmness perspective.

2. Feel: This is where we get handsy with the beds. We touch and feel the mattresses and watch what the material does. Is it light and bouncy like latex foam, or slow and dense like memory foam?

3. Durability: We don't lie on the mattress we're testing every day for years, so it's hard to tell exactly how long each bed will last. But we can get an idea of how well a bed will hold up by looking at its construction. Beds with steel coils are typically more durable and stronger than all-foam mattresses.

4. Best body type: We use construction and feel to determine how accommodating a bed will be for a heavy individual. Hybrid mattresses with steel coils are typically more supportive and longer-lasting; a plus for heavier individuals looking for a quality bed.

5. Best sleeping position: We get real physical and flip around the mattresses, testing each sleeping position: side, back, stomach and combination.

6. Motion isolation: With one or preferably two people on the mattress, we jump and bounce around to see how much movement can be detected throughout the bed. We also use the method where you place a cup of water at the edge of the bed, and bounce around to see how much it moves.

7. Edge support: We analyze a mattress's materials and physically lay on each edge of the mattress to get a feel for how well it'll keep us feeling sturdy.

8. Temperature: We use hot sleepers to test and determine how cool a bed sleeps. We also take a look at its materials and construction -- did a brand add anything to make it sleep more cool?

9. Smell: Some mattresses can off-gas an interesting smell. We use our trusty snouts to test this characteristic.

Read more on how we test mattresses.

What to look for in a mattress as a combination sleeper

Whether you are a primary back, stomach or side sleeper, your sleeping position requires specific aspects in a mattress. Combination sleepers have to take into account all of their sleeping positions in order to find the best mattress. Here are features to keep in mind.

Firmness

Combination sleepers should look for a mattress that's around a medium or right down the middle in terms of firmness. The right mattress shouldn’t be too firm or too soft. If you're mostly a back or stomach sleeper that switches between the two, a firmer mattress is recommended to further support the spine.

Body type

The firmness of a mattress depends on your body type. For example, a petite sleeper will find a mattress firmer than an average or heavier body type. If you're a heavier person, a mattress will feel softer to you; that means you'll need a firmer mattress.

Budget

When shopping for a mattress, it's important to stick to your budget. Premium, luxury mattresses cost more than $4,000, but there are plenty of quality mattresses out there for less. Combination sleepers need a neutral, basic and down-the-line mattress, and that doesn't have to come with a high price tag.

Best mattresses for combination sleepers FAQs

What is a combination sleeper? A combination sleeper switches between two or three sleeping positions during the night. This includes the side, back and stomach.

Is memory foam good for combination sleepers? Yes, memory foam can be good for combination sleepers. If the memory foam is too dense, however, it can restrict a sleeper from switching positions during the night. If that's the case, that memory foam mattress is not ideal. Combination sleepers should look for memory foam mattresses that have a neutral-foam feeling (meaning that it's not too dense and doesn’t make you feel like you're stuck in the mud).