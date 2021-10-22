Leesa mattress review: Comfortable with a charitable backstory

Leesa

Leesa is a bed-in-a-box mattress brand that sets itself apart by emphasizing two things: comfortable mattresses and giving back to the community. All of the company's multiple bed-in-a-box mattresses are manufactured in the US, and it will donate one out of every 10 beds sold to a child in need. It's actually a Certified B Corporation, a title granted to companies who value "social and environmental performance" alongside profit.

Leesa also cares about sustainability since the brand manufactures its mattresses in factories that run on renewable energy. How cool is that? If you value eco-conscious and philanthropic commitments from a company, Leesa stands out.

No single mattress will be perfect for everybody, so I put the Leesa Original mattress to the test. I analyzed the flagship bed's most important features like firmness, construction, durability, how hot it sleeps and motion isolation to get a good sense of what it's all about. I've sorted out who I think the Leesa Original mattress is best suited for and why you should or shouldn't buy it.

7.0 Leesa mattress Like Accommodating firmness level for all sleeping positions

Leesa is great with donating to charity

Ideal for sleepers under 230 pounds

Comfortable, neutral feel that's super accommodating Don't Like Not supportive enough for people over 230 pounds

A little too pricey for shoppers on a tight budget

First impressions

The Leesa Original mattress is delivered right to your front door, compressed and rolled up inside of a box. All you'll need to do is unbox and unwrap it from the packaging, and it'll inflate into a full-size mattress ready to sleep on (give it around 24 to 48 hours to fully inflate and adjust). It also has a new mattress smell, kind of like a new car smell. It's a little overwhelming right out of the box, but don't worry -- it should dissipate after a few hours and disappear within a few days (at most).

In terms of style, the mattress looks like your standard foam mattress, similar to Casper or Tuft and Needle, though I liked the cover a bit better. It reminds me of a cozy baseball sock with the stripes on the top. It's soft, but also stretchy and breathable.

Since the Leesa Original has a memory-foam layer underneath its breathable top layer, I was expecting more of a memory-foam feel. But the mattress feels more neutral and bouncy, closer to a traditional spring mattress. I didn't get that quicksand-like sensation, which was a big plus for me. I'm a neutral to hot sleeper, and sometimes I can get too warm in a memory foam mattress that pulls me into the foam layers.

Instead, it offered good pressure relief for my hips and shoulders, but it wasn't so soft that my back sank into the mattress. For this reason, I rate the Leesa Original mattress a medium on the firmness scale -- or a five out of 10, with 10 being the firmest.

Comfort

Like a lot of foam bed-in-a-box mattresses, the Leesa bed is three layers thick and 10 inches tall.

The base is a supportive 6-inch foam layer that acts as the foundation for the mattress.

The center is a memory-foam layer that brings pressure relief and neutralizes the firm foam slab below it.

The comfort top layer is made of what the brand calls its cooling foam. While it's not exactly cold, it has a neutral feel and is more breathable than typical memory foam.

The Leesa Original mattress cover is made of a soft twill fabric, though it's not machine washable or removable.

Motion isolation

Quality foam mattresses are generally pretty good at absorbing motion, and the same goes for the Leesa Original mattress. I even put it to the water glass test. I placed a glass of water (not wine like that one memory foam commercial -- I'm not that gutsy) on the edge of the bed and rolled around to see what happened. The glass didn't jiggle, sway or fall over.

Unless your partner is throwing themselves around the mattress, you should hardly feel them move in the middle of the night.

My Slumber Yard

Edge support

There is some give on the edges of the mattress when I sit along the side. It's a bit sturdier when I lie down, though it's not so bad that you feel like you're going to log-roll off the side. Edge support is something worth considering if you sleep with your significant other or a large fluffy animal that takes up a bunch of space on your bed.

Temperature

The Leesa Original mattress isn't a cool-sleeping bed, regardless of its cooling foam layer. I'd say it's a temperature-neutral mattress. If you generally sleep at a moderate or cool temperature, this bed should be fine for you. For the most part, I didn't feel uncomfortable or overly hot while testing the Leesa mattress.

Who should sleep on it?

Similar to how shoes fit differently, mattresses aren't made to accommodate every body -- or sleeping position. The Leesa Original mattress is definitely comfy and accommodating, but there are some people we don't recommend it to.

Position

Unless you want a very firm mattress or a very soft mattress, the Original Leesa bed should work for most sleeping positions, including side, back, stomach or a combination of them. Side sleepers should get the pressure relief they need, while stomach sleepers and back sleepers should feel properly supported.

Body Type

You want your mattress to be suitable for your body type, or the bed might not last as long as you expect it to. Beds without a strong foundation in the base layer wear and tear easier than hybrid mattresses and are less supportive.

With that in mind, Leesa isn't the best for people over 230 pounds because of its all-foam construction. Leesa makes a hybrid mattress that is recommended for people over that weight range, and you can find it on its website. Check out our list of the best mattresses for heavier people to see even more options.

Price

Leesa is priced about average compared with the most popular bed-in-a-box brands like Casper and Purple, or a hair more expensive. You can get a twin-size mattress for around $799, and prices max out at $1,299 for a California king size.

Trial and warranty

Online mattress brands know you're taking more of a risk by buying a mattress virtually, so they try to give you incentives. With Leesa, you'll get free shipping, a 10-year warranty and a 100-night sleep trial. You can also choose white-glove delivery, which means they'll remove your old mattress and set up your new one for you.

The final verdict

For a safe, comfortable foam mattress, the Leesa Original mattress is a good pick. It's hard not to like because it's right in the sweet spot between soft and firm, and the foam is just generally comfortable. It's not syrupy like some memory foams, nor is it supple and bouncy like latex foam mattresses. It's plush and supportive, and generally a good bed for people under 230 pounds.

You might like it if:

You want an accommodating, neutral-foam bed

You value a philanthropic company that donates to charity

You sleep on your side, back, stomach or a combination

You weigh under 230 pounds

You want a bed with good motion-isolating abilities

You might not like it if:

You want a bed with either a soft or firm profile, not in the middle

You weigh over 230 pounds

You want a bed with cooling technologies

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.