Amerisleep

Mattress company Amerisleep reminds me of its rival Helix Sleep in the sense that it offers a variety of mattress options from soft to firm, but that's just about as far as their similarities go. Amerisleep mattresses are made with memory foam and provide that pressure-relieving, classic memory foam feel. They're a bit like TempurPedic, just without that high luxury memory foam mattress price tag. Its mattresses also come with a special cover that makes cleaning and washing a breeze.

Amerisleep also has an organic mattress if you're looking for a bed made with sustainable materials. This review will focus on the different mattresses offered by the brand and why I do, or don't, think you should buy them.

8.0 Amerisleep Mattress Like Multiple firmness options

Suitable for all sleeping positions

All-foam and hybrid options to accommodate all body types

Comfy memory foam feel

Machine washable cover that's easy to clean Don't Like Uncomfortable if you don't like the memory foam feel

The softer models are more expensive

Edge support isn't great on the foam models

First Impressions

Amerisleep mattresses: The foam Amerisleep mattresses all give the same contouring, hugging memory foam feel, especially the AS5 mattress. They use similar materials, and the star of the show is the company's Bio-Pur memory foam material. However, the AS5 being the most plush and expensive (I'd rate it at 1 to 2 out of 10, with 10 being the firmest), is made with one additional layer that I'll get into below. This is what gives its extra-cushy, memory foam feeling.

AS1 is on the opposite end of the spectrum and it's the firmest of the pack. I rated it around 9 or 10 out of 10. I sit more on top of this mattress, rather than sinking into it because it's so firm. However, you do still feel that memory foam molding to your body, and I think it'll be pleasant for folks interested in a very firm mattress.

AS3 is right in the middle and offers a balanced firmness profile around medium, or 5 out of 10. It's also the most popular option, which doesn't surprise me since it's accommodating for the widest range of sleeping positions.

Amerisleep Hybrid mattresses: AS2, AS3 and AS5 all have hybrid models you can purchase. They feel almost the exact same as the foam Amerisleep mattresses, but they're just a little bouncier and more supportive due to the pocketed coil layer in the base. They're better for people who have back pain, weigh over 230 pounds or generally want more durability and support than what the foam beds can provide."

Amerisleep Organica mattress: To compete with the likes of Avocado and Birch, Amerisleep released its Organica mattress. It's a hybrid mattress that incorporates natural and organic materials that are safer on your body and the environment. It's softer than other organic mattresses I've tested, which is a big plus. I rated it around a medium to medium-firm, while many other organic mattresses with latex fall around the firm range.

Comfort

Amerisleep Mattress

AS1 is 10 inches thick to achieve a firmer feel, AS2 to AS4 are 12 inches, and AS5 is 14 inches with an extra soft layer to give it its ultra plush profile. Below, I break down the construction of their most popular AS3 model, but the one you choose will look real similar.

The first layer is 7 inches of thick, dense polyurethane foam for the bed's foundation. A 2-inch transition layer made with basic poly foam to soften up the dense feel of the first layer. A 3-inch top layer of Amerisleep's Bio-Pur memory foam that includes plant-based oils and helps regulate temperature better than the traditional memory foam from back in the day. A machine washable cover that you can easily zip off and throw in the washing machine.

I was truly impressed that an Amerisleep mattress features a machine washable cover. While it seems simple, you have to spot clean the covers on most of the mattresses I've tested.

Amerisleep Hybrid mattress

The AS2 Amerisleep mattress, AS3 and AS5 all have pocketed coil base layers with firm coils around the edges for edge support reinforcement. They also include the same Bio-Pur memory foam found in the original Amerisleep mattresses. AS2 and AS5, however, both contain an extra layer at the top to make it feel more firm or more soft (depending on the one you choose). Below is a breakdown of the popular AS3 Hybrid mattress:

A thin layer of foam to give the coils a solid foundation, and add a little extra comfort. A layer of pocketed coils that, like I mentioned above, are extra supportive around the edges to ensure you don't feel like you're going to fall off. A layer of Bio-Pur memory foam which includes plant-based materials and is open-celled for extra airflow. The Amerisleep Hybrid mattresses also come with machine washable covers.

Amerisleep Organica

Natural and organic mattresses have antimicrobial properties, are hypoallergenic and are healthier to sleep on than your standard mattresses. They are also made more sustainably, making them better for the environment. The Amerisleep Organica mattress is 13 inches thick and is stacked as follows:

The base layer is 1 inch of natural Dunlop latex foam to support the pocketed coil layer. The next layer is a thick 8-inch pocketed coil system with firmer coils around the perimeter to help promote great edge support. The comfort layer is 3 inches of natural Talalay Latex which feels bouncy, dense and supportive. To top off the mattress, there's 1 inch of fluffy, premium wool from New Zealand. To wrap the mattress is a tufted, soft organic cotton cover that's Global Organic Textile Standard certified.

Amerisleep

Feel



The foam Amerisleep mattress options feel dense, and more like traditional memory foam than the Amerisleep Hybrid mattresses. The foam takes longer to bounce back to normal once you switch positions, and the soft Amerisleep mattresses will especially hug the curves of your body. AS3 through AS5 are particularly pressure relieving when I'm on my side and contour around your hips and shoulders.

Hybrid Amerisleep mattresses still have a pressure-relieving memory foam feel, but it's bouncier and more responsive than the foam models. This is partly due to the springy coils that sit on the bottom of the mattress. It's almost more of a mix between neutral foam and memory foam.

The Amerisleep Organica mattress takes responsive and bouncy up a level with the ultimate springy powers of pocketed coils and latex combined. If your kids like a bouncy mattress, this would be a fun one. It bounces back immediately to pressure, making it really easy to switch positions. It's also supportive, and you don't sink into the foam like you do on the original Amerisleep mattress models. I also think the wool in the top layer helps contribute to the pressure relief this mattress offers, which isn't as common when it comes to latex foam mattresses.

Motion isolation

Memory foam is notoriously great at isolating motion, and the foam Amerisleep mattresses take the crown here. However, that isn't to say the hybrid Amerisleep mattress models have poor motion-isolating capabilities. If you need the extra support they provide, the slightly lesser-performing motion isolation is easy to look past. As far as the Organica Amerisleep mattress goes, you might feel some movement due to the nature of the materials.

My Slumber Yard

Edge support

The Amerisleep beds with the strongest edges were the hybrid mattress models, including Amerisleep Organica. They all have firmer, stronger coils around the perimeter specifically to help with edge support. I could definitely tell the difference between them and the foam models. You don't feel wobbly or unsupported on the Amerisleep memory foam mattresses, but there is more give around the edge.

Temperature

Although the memory foam in the Amerisleep mattresses and Amerisleep Hybrids don't retain heat like the classic material, they are going to sleep temperature neutral. I think the Amerisleep Organica sleeps the coolest just because it's more breathable. Latex foam is perforated, meaning there are tiny holes all throughout the foam which promotes better airflow. However, with that said, the Organica mattress isn't going to be cool to the touch like other cooling mattresses I've tested.

Who is it best for?

Your perfect Amerisleep mattress will heavily depend on your body type and favorite sleeping position. Personally, I liked AS3 because it offers a good middle-ground firmness level for when I sleep on my side or my stomach.

Body type

People under 230 pounds will be comfortable on just about any Amerisleep mattress. Though, keep in mind that the more you weigh, the softer a mattress is going to be. So, if you weigh 150 pounds, you might find these beds to be firmer than I described.

If you're over 230 pounds, I recommend one of the hybrid mattresses from Amerisleep. They'll be more comfortable in the long run and last you longer than a foam mattress, which is important when you're spending hundreds of dollars on a product.

Position

Side sleepers: AS3, AS4 and AS5 will probably be the best options for side sleepers. Folks over 230 pounds who favor their side may also like the Amerisleep Organica mattress, but petite side sleepers will want to stray away from that one.

Back and stomach sleepers: The best Amerisleep mattresses for back and stomach sleepers are the firmer beds. Go with AS1, AS2, AS3 or the Organica bed. They all offer ample spinal support to keep your back from sagging into the memory foam.

Combination sleepers: Honestly, AS3 was made for people like you (and me). It's Amerisleep's most popular option, and appeals to just about any sleeping position. Amerisleep Organica is also perfectly fine if you like the sound of a natural and organic mattress. It's a hair on the firmer side, but I don't think you'll mind if you don't spend a significant amount of time on your side.

Price

The price for your Amerisleep mattress will vary depending on the model you choose. In this case, the softer the model the more expensive the mattress.

Prices start at $850 for the AS1 and go up to $1,400 for the king size. The price for AS3 starts around $1,100 for a twin and maxes out around $1,700 for a king. The most expensive model, the AS5 Amerisleep mattress, starts at $1,800 for a twin and $2,300 for a king. With that said, you can typically expect to take off up to 30% with the promotions they keep running.

The hybrid models cost around $500 more than the foam models (at the manufacturer-suggested retail price), and are a little expensive if you pay full price. However, it's not unusual to also see a promo for these hybrid beds, which can bring the price down $500 for queen. So, with a discount, I'd say those prices are reasonable and fair.

Since Amerisleep Organica is a natural and organic mattress, it is a bit more expensive than the regular bed-in-a-box mattresses. Prices start around $1,400 for a twin and max out around $3,200 for a split king. You might have guessed it though, they also offer promos on this mattress. So, you can expect to pay anywhere from $400 to $800 off the retail price.

Trial and warranty

If you've never purchased a bed-in-a-box mattress online before, the process might seem a little strange to you. Essentially, Amerisleep will ship you your mattress for free in a cardboard box. You'll have 100 nights to test out the mattress yourself and see if you like it. If you don't, you can contact customer service to start the refund process. For customers who keep the mattress, you'll be given a 20-year warranty that's like an insurance policy for your bed.

The Amerisleep mattresses will give off a funky smell once you take them out of the box, and it's not a cause for concern unless you have an extra sensitive nose. The smell will disappear in about a day or so. It's kind of like a new car smell, but it's a new mattress smell. With that said, the Amerisleep Organica mattress is an exception because it smells more earthy than anything else. Due to its natural and organic materials, you shouldn't get any unpleasant odor when you unbox it.

The final verdict

Amerisleep has quite the mattress catalog, offering soft, firm and everything in between. I love how they cover all the bases and make it so they have a mattress option for almost every sleeper -- even environmentally-friendly ones. There are a lot of pros to these beds and few cons, unless you hate memory foam or you're on a limited budget. If you're on the fence, I say give it a go and fall back on their 100-night trial policy if you end up not seeing the value.

You might like it if:

You love memory foam

You want an easy-to-clean cover (removable and machine washable)

You sleep on your side, back, stomach or a combination

You weigh under or over 230 pounds (foam and hybrid options)

You suffer from allergies (Organica mattress)

You value eco-friendly and sustainable products (Organica mattress)

You want a bed with great edge support (Amerisleep Hybrid mattresses)

You might not like it if:

You don't like the hugging, contouring feel of memory foam

You want to spend less than $800 on a new mattress

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.