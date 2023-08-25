Best Pillows for Back Sleepers in 2023

Side sleeping may be the most popular sleeping position, but back sleepers come in a close second. Sleeping on your back is great for keeping your spine aligned during the night, reducing the symptoms of heartburn and acid reflux (if the head of your bed is properly elevated) and even reducing the risk of wrinkles.

If you're a back sleeper, you know how important finding the right pillow is -- especially if you have neck pain. The best pillow for back sleepers shouldn't be too lofty (high) or too flat; it should be somewhere in the middle. The right pillow should also keep your neck and spine aligned when you lie down for the night. After personally testing more pillows than I can fit on one bed, I rounded up the best pillows for back sleepers. Here's what I found.

The best overall pillow for back sleepers

The best overall pillow for back sleepers is the Coop Eden Cool Plus Pillow. This pillow is adjustable (meaning you can add and remove the filling to your liking), made of high-quality, shredded memory foam that's CertiPUR-US and Greenguard Gold Certified and keeps your neck and spine supported and aligned. Another perk of this pillow is that it's cool to the touch and great for hot sleepers. It even made our list of the best cooling pillows.

How we tested the best pillow for back sleepers

Human and pet tested and approved. Caroline Igo/CNET

During my testing, I considered price, materials, feel, firmness, height and size. And when I tried each pillow, I checked to see if my neck and spine were aligned, to make sure the pillow was supportive enough for back sleepers.

I'm a combination sleeper, meaning I often switch from sleeping on my side to sleeping on my stomach. Though I've tested more than 25 pillows (and another 10 for this article), I thought it would be best to consult a back sleeper for a second opinion. My boyfriend, who's a strict back sleeper, helped me test and pick these pillows. We both spent a few nights sleeping and lounging on them (my dog, included). The pillows that made this list are truly the best of the best for back sleepers.

Best pillow for back sleepers, 2023

Caroline Igo/CNET Nolah Squishy Pillow Best adjustable pillow for back sleepers $198 at Nolah Mattress If you're unsure about how supportive you want or need your pillow to be, finding an adjustable pillow is the right move. The Nolah Squishy Pillow is my favorite adjustable pillow for back sleepers. It's made of cube-cut foam that's super squishy -- hence the name. My head sunk into the pillow a little, but I felt supported enough to sleep through the night. Read more $198 at Nolah Mattress

Caroline Igo/CNET Bear Pillow Best cooling pillow for back sleepers $150 at Bear Mattress If you're a back sleeper who often overheats at night, the Bear Pillow is a great option. It has a machine-washable cover that's cool to the touch. At both ends of the pillow is a mesh that allows for more airflow. It's also hypoallergenic and helps to stop mold, bacteria and dust mites. At its core, the Bear Pillow is made with a hybrid foam, which I consider halfway between bouncy latex foam and slow molding memory foam. I think it's right down the middle when it comes to firmness and softness -- the perfect combination for back sleepers. Read more $150 at Bear Mattress

Caroline Igo/CNET Purple Harmony Pillow Best latex pillow for back sleepers $159 at Amazon You might have heard of Purple and its unique honeycomb-patterned grid layer. This feature, found in all its products, such as the Purple Harmony Pillow, is flexible, supportive and slightly molding like memory foam. The pillow also has a Talalay latex core that's perforated for airflow. (Talalay latex is a natural latex sourced from rubber trees.) When you put your head down on this pillow, it feels light and slightly bouncy. My head never sank too far into the pillow. Read more $159 at Amazon

Caroline Igo/CNET Brooklinen Down Pillow Best down pillow for back sleepers $109 at Brooklinen A good down pillow is made of quality materials, with evenly distributed clusters, and it cushions the head and doesn't feel lumpy. The Brooklinen Down Pillow checks all those boxes. It's made of 100% down clusters and feathers and covered with a cotton sateen shell. You can also choose the support by opting for plush, mid-plush or firm. I tested the mid-plush option, and I'd say it's the best for back sleepers (in fact, this option should suit most sleepers). It's optimal in terms of firmness and support. Read more $109 at Brooklinen

Caroline Igo/CNET Casper Original Pillow Best down alternative pillow for back sleepers $55 at Amazon A more affordable version of the Avocado Green Pillow, or other organic, all-natural pillows, is a down alternative. These pillows are hypoallergenic and made without animal products while still being supportive and fluffy. The Casper Original Pillow is my pick for the best down alternative pillow for back sleepers because it's comfortable, versatile and doesn't require constant fluffing. This pillow is made with a 100% cotton cover and polyester filling. Like foam, the pillow adapts to your head and returns to its original shape when you get up. I felt very supported with the Casper Original. Read more $55 at Amazon

Other pillows I tested for back sleepers

Caroline Igo/CNET

Though these pillows didn't make my list, some have features worth noting. Here are my honorable mentions.

Caroline Igo/CNET Parachute Down Alternative Pillow $79 at Parachute The Parachute Down Alternative Pillow is my favorite of the honorable mentions. It's made with a hypoallergenic microfill and a cotton sateen shell. I tested the Down Alternative Pillow in a medium firmness but soft, side sleeper and firm are also available. I'd consider both the medium and firm to be good for back sleepers, and the firm should work for people who don't want to sink too far into their pillow. Read more $79 at Parachute

Caroline Igo/CNET Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Pillow $165 at Saatva This hefty pillow from Saatva is made with a shredded memory and latex foam core. It comes with a soft, knit cover you can remove and wash. Around the core is a graphite-infused memory foam that may help you sleep cooler by pulling the heat away from your head. Read more $165 at Saatva

Caroline Igo/CNET Slumber Cloud UltraCool Pillow $69 at Slumber Cloud Slumber Cloud is known for its cooling bedding. In fact, its UltraCool Comforter made our list of the best cooling comforters. Its UltraCool Pillow is no different: cool to the touch and fluffy. Its down alternative filling is made of polyester fibers that won't retain your body heat. For your firmness preferences, you can choose between soft/medium and medium/firm. The pillow itself isn't adjustable. Read more $69 at Slumber Cloud

Factors to consider when choosing a pillow for back sleepers

Best pillows for back sleepers compared





Price Size(s) Firmness Materials Machine washable? Hypoallergenic? Trial period Coop Eden Cool Plus Pillow $139 Queen, king Adjustable Shredded memory foam Cover only Yes 100 nights Nolah Squishy Pillow $198 Two queens Adjustable Shredded foam Covery only Not specified 30 days Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Memory Foam Pillow $129 Queen, king Medium Memory foam Cover only Yes 30 days Bear Pillow $150 Standard, king Medium Latex and memory "hybrid" foam No Yes 30 nights Purple Harmony Pillow $199 Standard, king Medium Latex Cover only Yes 100 nights Avocado Green Pillow $109 Standard, queen and king Medium Shredded latex and cotton Cover only Yes 100 days Brooklinen Down Pillow $109 Standard, king Medium Down clusters and feathers No Not specified 365 days Casper Original Pillow $65 Standard, king Medium Polyester fiber, down alternative Yes Not specified 30 nights Helix Wedge Pillow $109 Standard Medium-firm Gel memory foam and poly foam Cover only Yes 100 nights

Best pillows for back sleepers FAQ

What type of pillow is best for back sleepers? The best pillow for back sleepers is one that's right between a firm, thick pillow and a soft, thin pillow. Back sleepers should look for a foam (memory, poly or latex), down, or down alternative pillow. These pillows will help support the head and keep the neck and spine aligned during the night.

Should a back sleeper have a medium or firm pillow? A back sleeper should find a pillow that isn't too soft or too firm. A pillow with a medium firmness is best. Adjustable pillows are also great for back sleepers, because you can add and remove filling to your liking. If you wake up with neck pain because you're overextending your neck, remove some filling. Add more if you feel like you aren't getting enough support.