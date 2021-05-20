Best mattress for stomach sleepers 2021

While there aren't too many of us, 16% of all humans are stomach sleepers, and we need a certain type of mattress. Since stomach sleeping puts extra pressure on the spine, which can cause straining of the back and neck, it's important that we find mattresses that provide sufficient support to work against this.

Innersprings or other similar supports are common ways of achieving this in a mattress. Additionally, it helps to find mattresses with proper spinal support and pressure-relieving qualities -- as well as cooling properties and as many "extras" as you can find.

Note the prices listed are for queen mattresses, with none of the frequent sales included.

Lindsay Boyers/CNET The simple yet elegant Saatva Classic mattress tops our list of favorites for stomach sleepers. With its supportive innerspring coils and plush layer of softness on top, the Saatva has the perfect combination of features for a restful night's slumber. Please note that although the Saatva is customizable for all sleep positions, stomach sleepers should be sure to choose Firmness Option 8 or higher for best results. Each layer of the Saatva is carefully crafted to serve a specific purpose. From its sturdy foundation of tempered steel coils, to its patented spinal zone of dense memory foam in the middle, to its sumptuous upper layer covered in microbial organic cotton and more, this mattress provides optimal durability, excellent pressure relief, superior breathability and minimal motion transfer. The Saatva Classic is also unique in that instead of arriving inside a box, it's actually delivered and set up with hands-on, white-glove care, both available with easy scheduling and free disposal of your old mattress. You can relax and enjoy a 180-day trial period to decide whether you really want to keep the Saatva, then return it for a $99 transportation fee if not. Cheaper innerspring mattresses do exist, but this one is an American-made wonder of luxury with sought-after customizations and other features, plus a 15-year warranty to boot.

Helix Sleep There's no surprise that Helix has won so many awards from the likes of GQ to Apartment Therapy on down to Wirecutter and Men's Health, with its personalized matching system at the core of its wide appeal. To find the perfect Helix mattress, begin with the Helix Sleep Quiz, where you enter information about your weight and height, preferred sleep positions, age and more. Then it will suggest the best model based upon your answers. The Helix system matches stomach sleepers to specific mattresses with extra support to help keep your spine properly aligned. While there are a few suitable options here, the Dawn is your best choice for support if you're a stomach sleeper. And similar to other varieties we've covered, Helix mattresses come with a generous 100-night risk-free sleep trial to see if you really want to keep them. If you don't? No worries! Just let Helix know and it'll pick the mattress up and issue you a full refund. Additional perks to ordering a Helix include: It's made in the US.

It comes with a 10-year warranty.

It comes with free shipping in the continental US.

There's financing available for the credit-worthy.

It's OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it's passed testing for harmful chemicals, so you can rest assured it's healthy enough to lie your head upon at night.

Zenhaven Consisting entirely of natural Talalay latex, the Zenhaven mattress from Saatva has two-in-one sleeping technology, meaning there are two different sides, or "comfort levels," for your convenience. One of them, the "Gentle Firm" side, with a firmness rating of 7-8, is an excellent match for stomach sleepers. The other side is the "Luxury Plush" side, with a firmness rating of 4-5. More durable than most foams, Talalay latex is a remarkably luxurious material. Naturally hypoallergenic, it's also known for its pressure-relieving properties, mold and dust mite resistance, and antimicrobial qualities. In the flippable Zenhaven mattress, only nontoxic, high quality materials are used to provide pressure-free support and superb motion isolation. Customers can also expect considerable joint and lower back pain relief, along with exceedingly breathable organic cotton and New Zealand wool for natural temperature regulation. The Zenhaven is also certified to be free of harmful chemicals. Similar to other Saatva choices, the Zenhaven mattress is available for a 180-day sleep trial. If you decide during that time that the Zenhaven isn't for you, just let the company know and it will pick it up for only a $99 transportation fee. This works the same way if you want to exchange your mattress for a different one. The Zenhaven also comes with a 20-year warranty. According to some reviews, white-glove delivery is the preferred delivery option, due to the Zenhaven being somewhat heavy and awkward to maneuver. To get white-glove delivery, just select the free mattress and foundation removal option at checkout.

Brooklyn Bedding Another uniquely flippable option on our list is Brooklyn Bedding's Plank, a mattress designed to keep the spine in a neutral, pressure-reducing position through its firm and ultrafirm surfaces. It's likely that anyone with a need for firm support while they sleep could benefit from a Plank mattress -- such as stomach sleepers. Maximum cooling can be enjoyed on the firmest side, with an innovative component featuring a phase change molecule fabric (i.e. the optional cooling panel) that can be sewn on if desired. Seven inches of high density foam for durability and two inches of TitanFlex comfort foam also come together between two types of stitching to ensure minimal loft and optimal firmness on both top and bottom surfaces. According to the Brooklyn Bedding site, the Plank was "inspired by the minimalist approach to sleep in the Far East," and, "the firmer, flatter, flippable surface of the Plank mattress creates a neutral spine position that's better for your back and posture overall." The site goes on to explain that the only sleep surface that's firmer than a Plank would be the actual floor itself, which some people do traditionally sleep on, but probably wouldn't provide sufficient pressure relief compared to the Plank. The Plank's on-site customer reviews indicate those in pain, either joint or back, experienced relief within a short period of time sleeping on the Plank. Offering two firmness levels and optional cooling panels, and crafted of a latex alternative that is said to provide deep compression support, each side of the Plank is designed to have minimal loft and optimal firmness. Numerous reviews from verified buyers on the Plank site included high praise from stomach sleepers including: "The bed is firm and really comfortable. I'm a stomach sleeper and haven't slept this well in years. My wife is a side/back sleeper and also loves it." "As a guilty stomach sleeper, most mattresses make me feel terrible in the morning. Even though I try to sleep other ways I always find myself on my stomach in the morning. With the plank, my morning isn't with back pain." Plank shoppers can also look forward to convenient bed-in-a-box delivery, a 120-night risk-free sleep trial and a 10-year warranty.

Nectar A little more affordable than some of our other favorites, but still high quality, the Nectar mattress is a sturdy yet soft sleep experience ideal for stomach sleepers. A randomized survey from July 2020 on their site found that nine out of 10 back-pain sufferers shared that their Nectar mattress "helped them some or a lot." It also revealed that "90% of customers said their Nectar mattress helped reduce overall aches, stiffness, soreness or discomfort." As that comes directly from the company, take that with a grain of salt. So how does it work? The Nectar's five layers of premium materials are compiled to create maximum breathability and air flow -- including a poly-blend quilted cover, a 3-inch layer of gel foam, 2 inches of supportive foam, a base layer 7 inches of standard foam and a slip-resistant bottom cover. The memory foam contours gently around the curves of your body while cutting-edge cooling and heat-wicking technology lets you sleep easy and sweat-free through the night, alleviating the pressures of the day to help you awaken pain-free. And all of it comes with free shipping and free returns to your doorstep. Reviews from stomach sleepers on the company site rave that their Nectar mattress allows them to sleep well through the night when they once experienced insomnia, awaken fully rested and energized without as much pain in their bodies (some even said 95% less pain), and enjoy that the mattress is both supportive and soft in exactly the right places. What's more, the Nectar not only gives a generous free trial for an entire year, but it comes with a Forever Warranty. So if impressions develop in your memory foam larger or deeper than 1.5 inches, you can replace it for free anytime.

Slumber Yard Next in our lineup comes the mattress with all the fun commercials, the beloved Purple. And in investigating Purple's website for mattresses, the Hybrid and Hybrid Premier stand out as being of particular interest to us as stomach sleepers. Our review of the Purple Hybrid, aka the Purple 2, found that it's the firmest of the company's latest hybrid options, and is perfect for stomach and back sleepers, as well as combination sleepers. It's also impressively breathable and helps hot sleepers stay cool until morning, regardless of body type. In our review, we referenced a list of those likely to prefer the Purple Hybrid. This list included primarily: Body types in need of extra support, such as those over 230 pounds

Hot sleepers

Stomach, back and combination sleepers Upon closer inspection, the Responsive Support Coils in the Purple Hybrid section give us just the right impression of their purpose. The coils are quick to reshape once you move or change position, giving a consistent source of support. Turning to the Purple Hybrid Premier, we see there is a choice of a 3- or 4-inch Purple Grid (made of Purple's proprietary, hyper-elastic, temperature-neutral gel), which gives support as needed and keeps stomach sleepers properly aligned. In a nutshell, the Purple Grid and coils combo allows for the pressure relief of the joints and areas like the shoulders while supporting all the other parts of the body. Purple offers a bevy of great perks as well, like free shipping and returns, a 100-night sleep trial, and a 10-year warranty. It's also hypoallergenic, made in the US and nontoxic.

Bear Mattress For the recovering athlete who sleeps on their stomach, the Bear Original mattress seems to be the best in class. Looking closer at the Bear Original, we can see the layers are similar to those we've read about in other mattress descriptions above, with a layer of high-density support foam on bottom (for support and durability), Responsive Transition Foam for pressure relief (like the coils and contouring of memory foam we discussed earlier), Cooling Graphite-Gel Memory Foam (temperature-regulating), topped with a breathable Celliant Cover (see details below) to help recover from injury, torn or sore muscles, so customers can get better and build upon their current performance and skills. The Bear Original has three layers, 10 inches of height and comprises only memory foam (no coils). It comes in a Medium-Firm consistency, described on the company site as "very comfortable and supportive but not too hard." According to the Bear site, Celliant technology has been determined by the FDA to be a medical device. It's useful in helping athletes recover more quickly from strains and injuries, as well as helping them wake up more energetically. Through a process involving patented technology, Celliant uses the bedding fibers it's infused into to convert the body's natural heat energy into infrared light. The light is then emitted into the body which begins a healing process. The best part? It's in every Bear mattress and won't ever wash or wear out. Along with your Bear Original, expect to receive a 100-night trial period, interest-free financing for those with the required credit scores, free shipping, hassle-free, fee-free returns, premium made-in-the-US quality, and certifications from both GreenGuard Gold and CertiPUR, guaranteeing an environmentally conscious and virtually scent-free product. It also comes with a 10-year warranty.

Estate Rockwell Stearns & Foster brings an understated opulence to the mattress realm with the Estate Rockwell. Available in three options of "standard luxury feels" (Firm, Plush and Ultra Firm), and "pillow top luxury feels" (PT Firm and PT Plush), the Estate Rockwell works well for all sleeping positions, including the stomach sleepers we know and love. These mattresses include an exclusive foam created by the scientists at Tempur-Pedic for Stearns & Foster called the Indulge Memory Foam, known to allow sleepers to enjoy a more refreshing slumber. Overall, the 15-inch Estate Rockwell with the Pillow Top Firm selection is durable, medium-firm and keeps the stomach sleeper spine aligned properly. Reviews of this mattress from additional stomach sleepers confirm this, and further explain that the mattress helps alleviate pain to boot. Here are a few such reviews to keep in mind: "I enjoy it. I'm a stomach and side sleeper and I've been getting the best deep sleep. I've been sleeping for 8 hours and not even getting up to use the restroom. The bed is firm but comfortable." "We both tend to sleep on our stomach or back so the firm pillow top was the perfect option. After sleeping in this mattress for a week, our sleep has by far improved and I'm sleeping through the night." This mattress also comes with a 10-year warranty. If a defect is covered under this warranty, the company will replace or repair the mattress.

Tuft & Needle The Tuft and Needle Hybrid brings another classic hybrid to the table, crafted with 15 layers of foam in addition to reinforced springs for what T&N calls "the company's most supportive mattress yet." Reviews from the company's site include stomach sleepers exclaiming, "Side and stomach sleepers, here! Love this mattress. Unreal customer service. Customers for life." Another review said, "I am a mostly stomach sleeper and this mattress gives me plenty of support without that 'sinking' effect that leads to back pain." Alongside the springs and memory foam, Tuft and Needle used carbon fiber, graphite and other materials to create unique air channels for a highly durable, heat and moisture wicking mattress with superior breathability. In addition to being an excellent choice of a mattress for a stomach sleeper, this selection comes with free shipping and returns, a 100-night sleep trial, financing options and a limited warranty. What's more? For every purchase of a Hybrid mattress, Tuft and Needle will donate a set of twin sheets to a children's organization that makes sure kids have beds called Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Nice!

DreamCloud We end with a luxury hybrid, the DreamCloud. Starting with a five-layer design including premium memory foam, individually encased innerspring coils, high-density gel memory foam, foam for low motion transfer, a solid foam base for a foundation and a cover of cashmere blend, this unique blend provides body-hugging contours as well as strong support and cooling qualities. Along with these high-quality elements, any purchase of a DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress includes free shipping and returns and a full year's home sleep trial --- that's right, 365 days. Not only that, but it comes with a lifetime warranty, too. If you ever find a flaw in your mattress, DreamCloud will repair or replace it.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.