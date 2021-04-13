Best mattress toppers for 2021

A mattress topper is a great solution for people who want to add extra comfort or thickness to their current mattress setup without needing to buy a whole new bed. A topper can also keep your bed cleaner by protecting it from stains or spills if you're an in-bed-snacker. Honestly, there are endless reasons for wanting a topper, and they're much more affordable than buying a completely new mattress.

Whatever your reason for wanting a new mattress topper, it can be hard to settle on just one. Especially when there are so many seemingly pleasant options to choose from. Trust me -- I get it, which is why I've gathered my top favorites from the dozens of mattress toppers I've tested over the years. As a professional sleep-product tester, I've essentially seen it all. So, I feel pretty confident about my picks for the best mattress topper.

You should be mindful of your mattress topper pick, and consider your personal preferences or needs. Do you want the best mattress topper for back pain? Are you a strict side sleeper who needs a soft sleeping surface? Maybe you're on a tight budget and want an extra affordable topper. Below, I break down my best mattress topper picks according to type and what I think they'll help most with. Prices shown are for the queen size model.

Allswell Home If you suffer from back pain, first of all, I feel for you, and it's important to find a supportive option that provides relief. Walmart decided to enter the online bedding game and came up with the Allswell brand, which has quality toppers at super affordable prices. The Allswell copper gel-infused mattress topper is 4 inches thick and adds a significant amount of support to your mattress. Especially if your bed is on the thinner side -- less than eight inches in height. Back pain sufferers benefit from thick, supportive surfaces, and this one is more hefty than many of the different toppers out there, including the ones on this list. It has a medium-firm profile, or around a 7 out of 10, with 10 being the firmest. It'll ensure your spine is supported and kept in a neutral position, whereas a soft surface will allow your back to sink and promote an unnatural, uncomfortable curvature. The Allswell copper gel-infused topper is made with memory foam and in turn, has a slow-responding memory-foam feel. Still, it's not as obvious as DreamFoam (see below), thanks to the poly foam layer underneath. The topper is also infused with copper gel to help draw your body heat away from you. It doesn't feel cooling by any means, but it didn't retain heat like traditional memory foam can. Prices start at $99 for a twin and go up to $155 for a king.

Nest Bedding Hot sleepers (like me) who seek temperature relief during the night, but don't have the money to buy a new, breathable mattress might enjoy the cooling topper from Nest Bedding. It's 2 inches thick and made with its special Energex foam, which feels airy and responsive. I think it's similar to neutral-foam, as opposed to memory foam which can be very dense and slow to respond. You can see little air bubbles in the foam, allowing more airflow to move through the bed. Wrapping the slab of foam is a textured gray cover with straps on all four corners to secure the topper to the mattress, which effectively keeps it from sliding around on the bed. The cover is made with the same cooling material found in the Nest Alexander mattresses. It's not icy-cold, but it's not soft or heat-retaining like other toppers might be. When you run your hand across the cover, the fibers feel more smooth than fluffy and help contribute to a more temperature-neutral sleep. Prices start at $219 for a twin size topper, and go up to $329 for a California king size.

DreamFoam DreamFoam comes from the reliable Brooklyn Bedding brand, which manufacturers all of its products in-house in the United States. If you're a tried-and-true memory foam fan, boy, do I have a recommendation for you. The second I lay down on this topper, I literally uttered, "Whoa" because the memory foam feel was so intense. Its foam is so soft that your body immediately sinks in, and you become nestled in a you-shaped cocoon. Compare this to a TempurPedic topper, which is so dense it takes a few moments for the foam to activate and compress. The DreamFoam Gel Swirl topper adds another 2 inches to your already existing mattress, and it's really pleasant if you're looking for that traditional memory-foam feel. Not to mention, it's very affordable. I would rate the firmness in between medium and medium-soft. Though, with that said, the softer the mattress that you put it on top of, the more plush it's going to feel. I think it's ideal for side sleepers, or real lightweight sleepers who prefer a soft sleeping surface. Prices start at $50 for a twin size, and go up to $85 for a California king. But as of April 13, the only sizes available are twin, twin XL, full, full XL and short queen. (DreamFoam is currently offering 25% off on all toppers, too.)

Slumber Yard If you're a side sleeper looking to soften up your bed, or you just want to add another layer of plushness to your already cozy mattress, I'd consider the Layla memory foam topper. It's not a dense memory foam feel, but a very light and airy one, similar to the feel of the Layla mattress. It kind of reminds me of neutral-foam in that it's more fluffy than slow-responding. It's infused with copper gel beads, and on its website, Layla describes the feel as "cooler than cool." I don't want you to get your hopes up that this topper will provide an ultimate cooling sensation, but you should be relieved to know it doesn't sleep hot. I didn't feel overly warm while on this topper, and I'm a particularly hot sleeper. So, unless you live in a hot region or you refuse to run a fan on a hot summer night, I think it's going to be pretty comfortable for you. Like many of the other toppers on this list, the Layla topper will add 2 inches to the height of your existing bed. It's definitely on the soft side of the spectrum, so I repeat: Side sleepers, this one is definitely for you! It'll make your firm mattress feel soft and your soft mattress feel even softer. I also really love how it comes with a cover, and appreciate the detail in the hexagonal, honeycomblike pattern. Even though you'll probably cover it with your sheets, it's pretty enough to go without if you really wanted. It also matches perfectly with the Layla mattress if you happen to sleep on one! A twin-size Layla topper retails for $199 and goes up to $399 for a California king.

Slumber Yard There are plenty of benefits to an organic latex foam topper, including the fact that it's made with nontoxic, sustainably sourced materials. The Birch Plush Organic topper is also hypoallergenic and antimicrobial, so mold, bacteria, mildew and other household allergens can't collect on the inside. It also allows for more airflow than your typical memory foam or poly foam topper, thanks to the perforations down the foam. The Birch topper is a whopping 3 inches thick, made with a slab of certified organic latex, soft organic wool and an organic cotton cover. That means it's nontoxic and free of harsh chemicals like VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and flame retardants. It's also hand-made in California. It feels super-bouncy, supportive and supple. The Birch topper immediately bounces back when you take away pressure, and you sit more on top of the layer rather than deep inside. I'd rate the Birch topper around a medium-firm to firm on the scale, or around a 7 to 8. It's definitely firm, and probably best for people who want to make their bed feel more solid. I'd even call it the best firm mattress topper on the market. Natural and organic products aren't necessarily cheap, but keep in mind the extra care it took to reach the final product and you can see the value. A twin size Birch topper retails for $300 and goes up to $550 for a California king.

Linenspa If you want a mattress topper with Prime shipping, check out the 2- or 3-inch-thick Linenspa topper. Both toppers (which are identical except for the thickness) have over 50,000 reviews on Amazon and boast a 4.5 out of 5 rating. For the price, I'd have to agree with the majority of sleepers. Depending on the size you choose, you're either going to get a soft memory foam feel or a very distinct one. The 3-inch option is soft and will feel more plush, whereas the 2-inch model feels a slight bit firmer. When you press your whole hand into the foam, it takes a few seconds for it to spring back into its original form. It ultimately will come down to the money you want to spend, and how soft a mattress profile you want. The Linenspa mattress topper is covered in tiny blue beads that promote heat distribution across the topper, instead of allowing your body heat to collect around your midsection and warm you up while you sleep. It doesn't sleep cool, but it is better than a traditional memory foam topper. Now, let's get to one of the best parts about the Linenspa topper. Prices start at $40 for a 2-inch twin model and go up to $77 for a California king size.

Slumber Yard If you're into the clean, white, luxe-looking style, then you might appreciate the ViscoSoft Serene Hybrid topper. It's called a hybrid because there are two different parts to it; the 2.5-inch slab of memory foam, and 1.5 inches of a down-alternative pillow top. You get the best of both worlds: a supportive base and a plush, fluffy top layer. I really like this topper because I don't love the feel of memory foam, and the fluffy down-alternative layer neutralizes the feel so it's not as slow responding or nestling as the traditional stuff. Plus, the pillow-top cover is made from satin and has a 300-thread count, so it feels super-smooth and soft to the touch. The cover completely wraps the memory foam slab and goes all the way down to the bottom of the mattress, where you tuck it on the bottom like you would with a fitted sheet. That way, it stays put on your mattress and won't slide around if you tend to toss and turn in bed. Another plus about the cover besides its coziness is that it's machine washable. Remove the straps, take the memory foam layer out from inside, and throw it in the washing machine. Just make sure you wash with cold water and tumble dry. Prices start at $193 for a twin and go up to $286 for a California king, but ViscoSoft currently is offering as much as 40% off on all of its toppers.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.