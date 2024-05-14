Best Mattress Deals: Upgrade Your Old Mattress With Up to $2,000 Off Top Brands
Top-rated brands like Casper, Sleep Number, Saatva and more are having major mattress sales you can’t pass up.
As you wrap up your spring cleaning and prepare your home for summer, now is a good time to think about upgrading your mattress. It's very important to get a good night's sleep, of course, and being well rested can even have a noticeable positive impact on your overall health and well-being. Right now, there are tons of discounts from top mattress brands on everything from mattresses to bases and more. Whether you're on the lookout for an organic mattress, great mattress protectors or sleep accessories, it's a great time to splurge as many of the most popular mattress brands are offering deep discounts.
At CNET, we continually update lists like this to give you the latest can't-miss deals on the things you want and need. Be sure to check back often for updates as bargains come and go.
If you need help choosing the best mattress for you, take a look at our guide explaining how to buy a mattress online, as well as our lists of the best mattresses you can buy online and the best affordable mattresses. If you're in the market for a pillow or new sheets, we've got recommendations for those too.
Best mattress deals
Nectar, the maker of the best memory foam mattress, is offering up to 40% off mattresses. Read more about its mattresses in our Nectar mattress review and Nectar Premier review.
Helix is having a huge sale where you can get 25% off everything, plus two free pillows with any mattress purchase. You can also score 30% off Luxe and Elite mattress models.
Read more about its beds in our Helix mattress review.
Brooklyn Bedding's current sale can save you 25% off everything it sells, including the best cooling mattress we tested.
DreamCloud has mattresses priced down by as much as 50% -- dropping prices to as low as $349. Just note that this offer is available only to new customers. Read more about the DreamCloud bed in our full DreamCloud mattress review.
Tuft & Needle is offering customers up to $700 off mattresses and 20% off bedding and accessories. This includes quilts, pillowcases and sheets. The company also offers a 100-day trial, buy-now, pay-later option and free shipping.
With Layla's current sale, you can save $200 on hybrid mattresses and $150 on memory foam mattresses. With any mattress purchase, you also get two free pillows. There are additional savings on sheets and pillows too.
See more info about the Original bed in our Layla mattress review.
Bear Mattress is currently offering 35% off sitewide. You'll also get two free pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector (up to a $400 value) with every mattress purchase.
Amerisleep is offering several deals, including $450 off any mattress with promo code AS450. You can also get 30% off adjustable bed bundles, and 10% off of bedding with code TAKE10.
Learn more about Amerisleep mattresses in our Amerisleep mattress review.
Avocado is hosting a major sales event where you can get 20% off mattresses, including our favorite organic mattress. You can also get 10% off pillows, mattress toppers, bedding and more. Learn more about the Avocado Green mattress in our Avocado mattress review.
Awara's current sale brings up to 50% off mattresses, with prices starting at $649.
Birch Living is offering 25% off sitewide. Plus, you'll get two free Eco-Rest pillows when you buy a mattress.
If you're looking to grab a whole new setup, including a mattress and bedding, you can get up to 30% off of all mattresses and 10% off everything else at Casper.
Check out our review of the Casper mattress.
At Brentwood Home, you can save up to 10% off sitewide on mattresses, bedding and more.
Save with Cocoon by Sealy's current mattress deals, featuring 35% off all mattresses, plus a free sleep bundle ($199 value).
Leesa's mattress sale is currently offering 30% off mattresses, and you'll get two free pillows and a microfiber sheet set ($299 value) with your mattress purchase. Plus save 25% on bedding and bases. Read more in our full Leesa mattress review.
Emma's sleep sale knocks as much as 55% off all mattresses, pillows and bedding. Plus, you can get an extra 5% off with code CNET5 at checkout.
Lull is currently offering a 40% discount on all mattresses, bed frames, sheets and more.
For a limited time, Nolah is offering up to 35% off certain mattresses and two free pillows as well.
Right now through May 27, you can save 25% sitewide at Plank.
Puffy is offering up to $1,350 off select mattresses and get 15% off sleep accessories including pillows, sheet sets and mattress protectors.
Purple is offering savings of up to $800 off when you purchase a mattress and base. Read more about Purple's beds in our Purple mattress review and our Purple Hybrid mattress review.
Siena is currently offering 50% off all mattresses, with prices starting as low as $199.
Stearns & Foster is currently offering $600 off select mattress models and a $200 instant credit when you purchase an Ease Power Base with a qualifying mattress. Just use the promo code 200GIFT at checkout.
SweetNight is offering up to 70% off sitewide.
Titan is offering 25% off sitewide during its spring sale now through May 27.
You can save $300 on any Vaya mattress right now when you use the promo code VAYA300 at checkout.
Right now at Zoma you can save $150 on any mattress and get free shipping with the coupon code WIN150, which should be automatically applied at checkout.
Right now, Molecule is offering 50% off select items, including the brand's hybrid mattresses.
Zinus is currently offering items discounted as much as 45% off, with mattresses starting at $249. You can also save on bed frames and furniture.
Tempur-Pedic is now offering discounts on multiple sleep products. You can save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets alongside $300 in accessories with the purchase of Breeze and Adapt mattress models. Select pillow bundles are also discounted. The Temper-Cloud mattress topper is also currently 40% off.
Sealy is now offering up to $300 in savings across its Posturepedic Plus collection.
There are quite a few great offers right now. You can save up to 50% on a limited-edition smart bed and buy one get one 50% off on sheets.
Nest Bedding is offering as much as 50% off mattresses, bundles, bedding and more right now.
Best spring mattress sales compared
|Mattress
|Sale
|Original price
|Sale price
|Nectar Mattress
|Up to 40% off
|$1,099
|$649
|Helix Midnight
|25% off + two free Dream pillows
|$1,332
|$999
|Brooklyn Bedding Signature
|25% off sitewide
|$1,332
|$999
|Saatva Classic
|Up to $600 off
|$2,095
|$1,795
|DreamCloud
|Up to 50% off
|$1,332
|$665
|Tuft & Needle Original
|Save up to $700 on mattresses
|$895
|$716
|Layla Memory Foam
|Up to $200 off + two free pillows
|$1,099
|$949
|Bear Original
|35% off sitewide + free accessories
|$998
|$649
|Casper One
|30% off mattresses
|$1,245
|$870
|Purple
|Up to $800 off mattresses with a base
|$1,499
|$1,399
How we test mattresses
Our CNET sleep team has been testing mattresses for years. With over 200 mattresses collectively under our belts, we've established testing methods we put each bed through to assess key performance factors like firmness, motion isolation, edge support and construction.
We use the data we gather to recommend the best mattress for different body types, sleeper styles and health considerations.
With our extensive testing experience and mattress knowledge, we can also tell the difference between a good mattress sale and one you can skip.
Factors to consider when choosing a mattress
With sales like these, spring is always a good time to think about upgrading to a new mattress. Some of the best mattress brands like Brooklyn Bedding and Leesa offer big discounts on popular beds. When everything is on sale, it's easy to go with the best mattress deal, but that might not be the right bed for you. Yes, you should consider sales, but there are a few other key factors to consider when shopping for your next mattress.
Firmness
One of the most important things to think about is the firmness you need for comfortable sleep.
- Side sleepers need a soft to medium mattress that will provide plenty of cushion along the pressure points of the shoulders, hips and knees.
- Back and stomach sleepers generally want a medium to firm mattress that promotes natural spinal alignment. You don't have to get the firmest mattress out there, but you want to ensure you have the support you need.
- Combination sleepers have the most flexibility in what they choose. It's a good idea to choose a firmness based on the position you spend the most time in.
Body type
Your body type will help you decide what bed type and firmness to choose. Generally, we recommend that people over 230 pounds skip all-foam options and choose a hybrid mattress with a supportive steel coil base.
Petite body types will put the least pressure on the mattress, meaning a bed will feel firmer to them than the average person. People over 230 pounds will experience the opposite: Beds will feel softer.
Budget
The average online mattress will cost between $800 and $1,200, although prices can go as low as $200 and well over $3,000. With so many mattresses out there, defining your budget will go a long way in narrowing your options.
When should I upgrade my mattress?
If you can't recall how long you've had your mattress, then it's probably time for an upgrade. Experts recommend you replace your mattress roughly every six to 10 years for the best results -- and no, flipping your mattress doesn't count. Whether you're looking for a mattress deal on a pressure-relieving memory foam model, an all-natural hypoallergenic latex model, a super comfy hybrid mattress or a customizable adjustable mattress set, the above roundup has got you covered.
If you're ready to take advantage of the tons of amazing mattress deals currently available, but aren't sure which mattress type is right for you, most online mattress companies offer an at-home sleep trial lasting from a few months up to a full year. If you're unhappy with your purchase, you can get a full refund and have the company collect the mattress from your home. You can't go wrong, and hopefully, you get a much better night's sleep.
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.