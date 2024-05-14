Best Mattress Deals: Upgrade Your Old Mattress With Up to $2,000 Off Top Brands

As you wrap up your spring cleaning and prepare your home for summer, now is a good time to think about upgrading your mattress. It's very important to get a good night's sleep, of course, and being well rested can even have a noticeable positive impact on your overall health and well-being. Right now, there are tons of discounts from top mattress brands on everything from mattresses to bases and more. Whether you're on the lookout for an organic mattress, great mattress protectors or sleep accessories, it's a great time to splurge as many of the most popular mattress brands are offering deep discounts.

At CNET, we continually update lists like this to give you the latest can't-miss deals on the things you want and need. Be sure to check back often for updates as bargains come and go.

If you need help choosing the best mattress for you, take a look at our guide explaining how to buy a mattress online, as well as our lists of the best mattresses you can buy online and the best affordable mattresses. If you're in the market for a pillow or new sheets, we've got recommendations for those too.

Best mattress deals

DreamCloud Up to 50% off for new customers DreamCloud has mattresses priced down by as much as 50% -- dropping prices to as low as $349. Just note that this offer is available only to new customers. Read more about the DreamCloud bed in our full DreamCloud mattress review. See at DreamCloud

Bear 35% off sitewide + $400 in free accessories Bear Mattress is currently offering 35% off sitewide. You'll also get two free pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector (up to a $400 value) with every mattress purchase. See at Bear

Amerisleep Save $450 on any mattress Amerisleep is offering several deals, including $450 off any mattress with promo code AS450. You can also get 30% off adjustable bed bundles, and 10% off of bedding with code TAKE10. Learn more about Amerisleep mattresses in our Amerisleep mattress review. See at Amerisleep

Avocado 20% off mattresses and 10% off sitewide Avocado is hosting a major sales event where you can get 20% off mattresses, including our favorite organic mattress. You can also get 10% off pillows, mattress toppers, bedding and more. Learn more about the Avocado Green mattress in our Avocado mattress review. See at Avocado

Casper 30% off mattresses and 10% off sitewide If you're looking to grab a whole new setup, including a mattress and bedding, you can get up to 30% off of all mattresses and 10% off everything else at Casper. Check out our review of the Casper mattress. See at Casper

Emma Up to 55% off mattresses Emma's sleep sale knocks as much as 55% off all mattresses, pillows and bedding. Plus, you can get an extra 5% off with code CNET5 at checkout. See at Emma

Lull 40% off sitewide Lull is currently offering a 40% discount on all mattresses, bed frames, sheets and more. See at Lull

Siena 50% off all mattresses Siena is currently offering 50% off all mattresses, with prices starting as low as $199. See at Siena

Stearns & Foster $600 off select mattresses Stearns & Foster is currently offering $600 off select mattress models and a $200 instant credit when you purchase an Ease Power Base with a qualifying mattress. Just use the promo code 200GIFT at checkout. See at Stearns & Foster

Titan 25% off sitewide Titan is offering 25% off sitewide during its spring sale now through May 27. See at Titan

Vaya Save $300 on any Vaya mattress You can save $300 on any Vaya mattress right now when you use the promo code VAYA300 at checkout. See at Vaya

Zoma Get $150 off any mattress Right now at Zoma you can save $150 on any mattress and get free shipping with the coupon code WIN150, which should be automatically applied at checkout. See at Zoma

Zinus Up to 45% off select items Zinus is currently offering items discounted as much as 45% off, with mattresses starting at $249. You can also save on bed frames and furniture. See at Zinus

Tempur-Pedic Save up to $500 Tempur-Pedic is now offering discounts on multiple sleep products. You can save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets alongside $300 in accessories with the purchase of Breeze and Adapt mattress models. Select pillow bundles are also discounted. The Temper-Cloud mattress topper is also currently 40% off. See at Tempur-Pedic

Sealy Save up to $300 Sealy is now offering up to $300 in savings across its Posturepedic Plus collection. See at Sealy

Sleep Number Save up to 50% There are quite a few great offers right now. You can save up to 50% on a limited-edition smart bed and buy one get one 50% off on sheets. See at Sleep Number

Best spring mattress sales compared Mattress Sale Original price Sale price Nectar Mattress Up to 40% off $1,099 $649 Helix Midnight 25% off + two free Dream pillows $1,332 $999 Brooklyn Bedding Signature 25% off sitewide $1,332 $999 Saatva Classic Up to $600 off $2,095 $1,795 DreamCloud Up to 50% off $1,332 $665 Tuft & Needle Original Save up to $700 on mattresses $895 $716 Layla Memory Foam Up to $200 off + two free pillows $1,099 $949 Bear Original 35% off sitewide + free accessories $998 $649 Casper One 30% off mattresses $1,245 $870 Purple Up to $800 off mattresses with a base $1,499 $1,399

How we test mattresses



Our CNET sleep team has been testing mattresses for years. With over 200 mattresses collectively under our belts, we've established testing methods we put each bed through to assess key performance factors like firmness, motion isolation, edge support and construction.

We use the data we gather to recommend the best mattress for different body types, sleeper styles and health considerations.

With our extensive testing experience and mattress knowledge, we can also tell the difference between a good mattress sale and one you can skip.

Factors to consider when choosing a mattress

With sales like these, spring is always a good time to think about upgrading to a new mattress. Some of the best mattress brands like Brooklyn Bedding and Leesa offer big discounts on popular beds. When everything is on sale, it's easy to go with the best mattress deal, but that might not be the right bed for you. Yes, you should consider sales, but there are a few other key factors to consider when shopping for your next mattress.

Firmness

One of the most important things to think about is the firmness you need for comfortable sleep.

Side sleepers need a soft to medium mattress that will provide plenty of cushion along the pressure points of the shoulders, hips and knees.

Back and stomach sleepers generally want a medium to firm mattress that promotes natural spinal alignment. You don't have to get the firmest mattress out there, but you want to ensure you have the support you need.

Combination sleepers have the most flexibility in what they choose. It's a good idea to choose a firmness based on the position you spend the most time in.

Body type

Your body type will help you decide what bed type and firmness to choose. Generally, we recommend that people over 230 pounds skip all-foam options and choose a hybrid mattress with a supportive steel coil base.

Petite body types will put the least pressure on the mattress, meaning a bed will feel firmer to them than the average person. People over 230 pounds will experience the opposite: Beds will feel softer.

Budget

The average online mattress will cost between $800 and $1,200, although prices can go as low as $200 and well over $3,000. With so many mattresses out there, defining your budget will go a long way in narrowing your options.

When should I upgrade my mattress?



If you can't recall how long you've had your mattress, then it's probably time for an upgrade. Experts recommend you replace your mattress roughly every six to 10 years for the best results -- and no, flipping your mattress doesn't count. Whether you're looking for a mattress deal on a pressure-relieving memory foam model, an all-natural hypoallergenic latex model, a super comfy hybrid mattress or a customizable adjustable mattress set, the above roundup has got you covered.

If you're ready to take advantage of the tons of amazing mattress deals currently available, but aren't sure which mattress type is right for you, most online mattress companies offer an at-home sleep trial lasting from a few months up to a full year. If you're unhappy with your purchase, you can get a full refund and have the company collect the mattress from your home. You can't go wrong, and hopefully, you get a much better night's sleep.