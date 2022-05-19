How We Fact Check and Validate Medical Information

Health journalism is a tricky business. New studies pop up constantly that contradict what we believe to be true. Just look at eggs, which have both been lauded as a health food that lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease and criticized for increasing cholesterol over the past 50-plus years.

CNET aims to inform and empower you to live a healthy life by delivering you validated, evidence-based information. We acknowledge that medicine and health are complicated topics and often involve life-and-death situations. That's why CNET holds itself to a high standard for all the health and wellness content we provide to you.

We uphold that standard with the CNET Medical Review Network, a group of health professionals who review and vet our content to ensure the information we present in our content accurately represents current medical guidelines, research and standards of care. The draft of any new article that discusses medical conditions, diseases, claims, statistics and/or treatments is assigned to a medical expert who reviews the content and gives us their stamp of approval.

If our Medical Review Network members have any suggestions, improvements or comments, they share those with our team of editors so that they can make changes to the final draft.

Screenshot by Sarah Mitroff/CNET

Once an expert approves an article, it gets a Medically Reviewed badge under the author's byline to indicate it's been through this process. You can see which expert reviewed it and their credentials by clicking that badge.

The Medical Review Network is made up of doctors and experts in a variety of health fields, including internal medicine, nutrition, psychiatry and sports medicine.

Our Experts

Troy Mensen, D.O.

Dr. Troy Mensen is a family medicine doctor based in the Chicago area.

Troy Mensen

Education:

University of Northern Iowa, BA

Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine, DO

Certifications:

American Board of Family Medicine, Family Medicine

State of Illinois, Medical Examining Board License

Amelia Ti

Amelia Ti is a Registered Dietitian based in NYC.

Amelia Ti

Education:

New York University, BA in Nutrition & Dietetics

Russell Sage College, MS in Applied Nutrition

Certifications:

Registered Dietician

Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist

Valerie Cholet, Ed.D

Dr. Valerie Cholet is a Professor of Kinesiology at Penn State Berks and has taught in higher education for over 20 years.

Valerie Cholet

Education:

Penn State University, DEd in Adult Education and Teaching

Arcadia University, MS in Elementary Education

Penn State University, BS in Kinesiology and Exercise Science

