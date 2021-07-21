Who can resist the feel of a super soft mattress, or the cushy cloud-like feeling they give you when you lie down? Soft mattresses are especially favored by smaller or lighter sleepers (generally those weighing 130 pounds or less), who sink in less than larger folks and feel cradled by the gentle contouring. Also, couples, side sleepers and people who just generally enjoy that sensation of sinking down into their mattress tend to prefer softer bed options.

But how can you tell which mattresses are softer when shopping online? Usually, online mattress companies use a firmness scale of 1 to 10 to let you know how firm or soft each mattress is. A rating of one or two is softest, while the three or four range is considered medium-soft.

We've scoured the corners of the sleep realm to bring you the best soft mattresses of 2021 and who they're best for. They're listed below, each with an explanation of why they're a top level soft mattress.

The prices listed are non-sale prices for queen size.

Puffy Lux The best soft mattresses offer sufficient support for the sleeper -- mattresses that are too soft can cause problems with spinal alignment and joint pressure over time. Ideally, you can have the best of both worlds: just enough decadent softness with a spritz of firmness sprinkled in. The Puffy Lux Hybrid meets this criteria, with plenty of softness in its multiple layers of foam. Puffy describes the Lux Hybrid as their most popular mattress, at 12 inches thick with six full layers, most of which are foam. First there's 1.5 inches of gel-infused cooling foam, followed by another 1.5 inches of plush pressure-relieving foam and 2 inches of moisture-resistant foam. At the bottom, there's a final 7 inches of high-density foam with a coil base to keep things sufficiently supportive and provide edge support. All the Puffy Lux mattress foams are CertiPUR certified, meaning they're created without ozone depleters, formaldehyde, toxic flame retardants or other toxic ingredients. Additionally, they have low enough emissions to meet indoor air quality standards, according to independent testing. The Puffy Lux Hybrid is also hypoallergenic, made in the USA and works well with any bed frame or foundation, including adjustable bases. If you purchase the Puffy Lux, you'll get free shipping, a 101-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.

Saatva Zenhaven If you're looking for a mattress that maintains optimal softness while providing adequate body contouring and pressure relief, Saatva's Zenhaven Latex fits the bill quite well. This mattress is conveniently flippable, so when you need your soft side, you can use the aptly named Luxury Plush side, which is rated a 4-5 on the firmness scale, or medium-soft. The other side is called Gentle Firm, a good option for those more comfortable on a firmer bed, like stomach and back sleepers -- in case you have guests over to sleep on it, or your sleep partner wins a coin toss. The Zenhaven Latex consists of four layers, starting with a top cover of quilted organic cotton with a flame retardant backside made of soft 100% organic New Zealand wool. Then there's a layer of natural Talalay latex separated into five different zones of density, each varying in support in areas like the lumbar region, hips and shoulders. Next is another layer of a more supportive Talalay latex. These layers combined give the mattress antimicrobial, temperature-regulating and hypoallergenic qualities. The Zenhaven Latex mattress also passes the eco-friendly test: The cover is treated with botanical and nontoxic antimicrobials, while the cotton and wool used throughout the mattress are certified organic and the latex is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified -- all confirming this mattress meets strict standards for sustainability. If you purchase the Zenhaven Latex mattress, you'll get free white glove delivery, including old mattress removal and a 180-night home trial to go with it.

Tempurpedic The cooling Tempur-Cloud Luxe Breeze mattress is Tempur-Pedic's softest bed, which quickly molds to your body's shape on contact while simultaneously cooling you off for the night. The Tempur-Cloud Luxe Breeze is crafted in layers, adding up to a thick 13.5 inches in height, and each layer has its own cooling properties. Starting with the top, the Tempur-Cloud Luxe is made of a proprietary substance called TEMPUR-ES, which is an exceedingly soft material with heat-wicking properties. The next layer is an airy, breathable material called TEMPUR-Climate that provides support while also drawing even more heat away from the sleeper and out of the mattress. Last, the bottom layer pulls it all together at the base, supporting the rest of the materials and cooling off the sleeper by dispersing heat. Reviewers share that this mattress has excellent temperature regulation, in addition to alleviating back pain and helping insomniacs fall and stay asleep better than other mattresses. Tempur-Pedic offers free white glove delivery, a 10-year warranty and possible financing options.

Brooklyn Bedding The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Hybrid comes in three firmness levels: firm, medium and soft. The soft version is a pillowy-soft bed with innovative cooling features that bring the body's skin temperature down to the ideal 88 degrees recommended for a full peaceful night's sleep. Another foam-heavy layered creation with a total height of 13.5 inches, this bed has a top panel that delivers immediate cooling on contact, on top of a 1.5 inch layer of the company's proprietary CopperFlex foam, which is antimicrobial, or helpful in keeping the bed bacteria-free. It also contours the body and has pressure-relieving properties. The second layer comprises 2 inches of another proprietary soft foam called TitanFlex, which is also contouring, instantly responding whenever your body moves. Third is a gel-infused inch of memory foam with additional pressure point relief as well as over 1,000 individually wrapped coils for support and excellent motion transfer. The base consists of even more foam, this time a 0.75-inch layer, making the bed more durable with support for the shifting coils. With your purchase of a Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Hybrid, you get free shipping and returns, a 120-night trial and a 10-year warranty.

Helix Made in the USA, the Helix Sunset Luxe has a plush feel with a 1-2 rating on the firmness scale, the softest possible. Best for side sleepers or those who move around a lot during their sleep, this mattress comprises six distinct layers, starting off with a premium pillow top with Tencel for airflow and cooling. The mattress then has a layer of the company's super soft Memory Plus foam for pressure relief, followed by Helix Dynamic Foam for contouring. After those comes a high-grade ergonomic polyfoam that gives support as well as further contour, while acting as a transition layer to the ones further down. Next are over 1,000 wrapped coils for support as well as spinal alignment. Finally, the base is made of DuraDense foam, another proprietary material that provides support for the entire mattress above. Each LUXE mattress from Helix is CertiPUR-US and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, meaning they're made without potentially harmful chemicals. They also feature enhanced lumbar support, have softer top layers and are 2 inches taller than Helix's other, non-LUXE models. Reviewers say the mattress is pain-relieving and extraordinarily soft, and helps people to sleep through the night. Helix offers free shipping and returns, a 100-night sleep trial, a 15-year warranty and financing options.

Casper Casper's goal in designing the Nova Hybrid was to combine the sumptuous experience of a super soft mattress with proper support, and it appears it achieved just that. Its cutting-edge ergonomic support system consists of seven zones strategically placed to keep the spine aligned, topped with the softest foam the company uses. But with this model being Casper's most plush mattress, the foam doesn't stop there. There are two additional layers of soft polyurethane foam, each perforated to promote airflow, followed by the zoned support system, then a base of polyurethane foam on the bottom with supportive springs and a reinforced border for edge support. The zoned support provided in each Nova Hybrid actually has two layers, one to reinforce the one above it, which are designed to work together to relax the sleeper's back muscles and align the spine. Casper's foams are all regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission to be free of harmful chemicals and have low emissions for indoor air quality. They also use as many as 70 recycled bottles in each mattress cover. According to reviewers, the Nova Hybrid is extraordinarily comfortable. "It is like sleeping on a cloud," one reviewer said. Buyers also rave about the mattress being just the right combination of soft and supportive, and share that it has eliminated their back pain and other body aches. If you purchase a Casper Nova Hybrid, you'll get free delivery, a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty.

Amerisleep CNET named the Amerisleep AS5 Hybrid as the best memory foam mattresses for heavy people in 2021, so it's easy to see why this mattress also makes our list today. Ideal for heavy sleepers, combination sleepers and side sleepers, this bed is a plush gem. To start with, the 14-inch thick Amerisleep AS5 Hybrid features an airy, breathable cover. This is followed by a plant-based foam called Bio-Pur for contouring and pressure relief; this foam also has an open-cell design to promote airflow. Below that, there's a foam called Active Flex that adds a smidge more softness, and then a transition layer called HIVE for spinal alignment. Finally, the base is made of Bio-Core to promote durability and keep each component of the mattress together for years to come. Bio-Pur foam is mildew, mold and dust mite resistant as well as CertiPUR-US certified. It also tests low in emissions. Additionally, the foam helps the mattress prevent overheating as, according to Amerisleep, it's more breathable than traditional foams. The Amerisleep AS5 Hybrid comes with free shipping and returns, a 20-year warranty and a 100-night sleep trial.

WinkBeds The Winkbeds GravityLux mattress is targeted toward a range of sleepers: side, back and combination sleepers, as well as couples in search of motion isolation, and folks looking for relief from back pain. With Winkbeds, you choose your own firmness level when you choose your mattress size so if you prefer, you can be sure to get the softest variety available (they offer soft, medium and firm). Crafted with multiple layers of thick, proprietary foam, this mattress also offers seven layers of support to combine for the perfect soft mattress. From top to bottom, this mattress consists of a tufted cooling-gel-infused cover, then a layer of the company's patented AirCell memory foam, which relieves pressure, dissipates heat and minimizes motion transfer. Another layer of memory foam comes next, called Progression foam, which varies in its supportiveness and softness depending upon what each region of your body needs. Finally, the Atlas Core foam is at the base of the mattress, adding to its durability. Reviewers experienced relief from back and other body pain after sleeping on the GravityLux soft version. Others stated that it was comfortable for couples, side sleepers and heavy sleepers who use an adjustable base. When you purchase a handmade-to-order Winkbeds GravityLux mattress, you'll get free shipping and returns, a 120-night free trial and a full replacement forever warranty. This mattress is made in Watertown, Wisconsin.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.