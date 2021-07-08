Avocado Green mattress review: Organic with a luxury feel

Avocado Green/Melissa Kruse

Avocado has been able to lead the way in the organic mattress world, largely by making products in their own California facility and maintaining control over their whole supply chain. Unlike conventional mattresses, organic mattresses are made with natural materials like wool and latex, and they're free of any potentially toxic foams, off-gassing materials or chemical fire retardants. Avocado currently make seven different mattresses, plus bedding, bed frames and furniture.

When I tried out the original Avocado Green mattress for myself, I found that it either met or exceeded my expectations in almost all categories. Keep reading our in-depth review to find out if the Avocado Green is the right mattress for you.

Read more: Best organic mattress

Avocado Green mattress Like Organic materials

Firm, but not too firm

Comfortable in most sleeping positions

Great edge support Don't Like Motion transfer isn't great

May be too firm for lighter people

First impressions

The Avocado Green mattress decompressed pretty much instantly upon unboxing, and it let off zero off-gassing smell. When I laid down for the first time, I immediately felt comfortable and relaxed. It wasn't too soft or too firm, and I felt well-supported. As I shifted into each of the different sleeping positions, they all felt nice, but my favorite position (stomach) felt best for me as usual. I noticed that the mattress wasn't too firm to accommodate my softer body parts.

This mattress is rated 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale, which means it has a medium-firm feel (called "gentle firm" on the Avocado site). This is great for anyone experiencing back pain, as well as back and stomach sleepers or heavy sleepers.

The Avocado Green's density rating of a 7 out of 10 also makes it perfect for stomach and back sleepers, so it makes sense that I felt most comfy in that position.

If you find it to be too firm, keep in mind that the Avocado Green comes with an to give a little extra cushion and help alleviate any pressure points. If you've recently purchased one, do give it time, as some reviews have mentioned that the mattress grew more comfortable after a few weeks sleeping on it.

KJ Callihan/CNET

Edge support and motion transfer

I tried sitting on and lying close to the edges of the Avocado Green to test the edge support, and felt nicely supported on each area of the mattress. I didn't feel like I was going to roll off at any point while I slept on it, either. This didn't really surprise me after reading about the mattress on the company website, where they describe that the supportive coils are arranged all the way to the edges of the mattress.

But the mattress didn't perform extremely well for my motion transfer testing, which clashed with my expectations from others' reviews about it. As I slowly moved around or rose to stand up from the bed, I noticed the flat-bottomed glass of water I had placed beside me could not be trusted to remain upright. The Avocado Green had very little to brag about motion transfer-wise, at least in the twin size. This is fine with me as I sleep alone, but may not be a great attribute if your sleeping partner is restless on a larger mattress.

The materials

With any organic mattress, materials are an important factor to consider. The Avocado Green mattress consists of eco-friendly natural materials, including certified organic latex, wool and cotton, as well as an innovative innerspring unit with five strategic support zones. Due to the design of the support zones, the Avocado Green need never be flipped. Rather, it is recommended that you rotate it.

The breathable, organic cotton cover is the first part you'll notice upon unboxing, and the rosettes on top of it are a lovely touch. (Watch your cat around them if you have a mischievous boy like mine -- he managed to unravel one before I realized I needed to keep the mattress covered in his presence!)

KJ Callihan/CNET

These wool rosettes are actually the end result of ribbons that have been pulled through more than 30 locations inside the mattress. This process holds the layers together without the need for toxic glues or adhesives. Both clever and attractive, the process is officially called "hand-tufting," a technique that originated in the 17th century, per Avocado.

Inside the mattress are two layers of organic latex, two inches of which can be found on the upper layer, plus a one-inch layer in the base. Between those layers are the covered coils and a few inches of cushy organic wool.

There are two upholstered handles sewn onto both sides of the mattress, which make it much easier to move it around. You can't see them underneath a fitted sheet either. Nice!

Temperature comfort

I am a bonafide hot sleeper, and I found myself very comfortable lying on this mattress, staying cool throughout the night without a single thought about being too warm. I suspect it's the combination of the latex and coil springs that promote optimal breathability in the mattress, allowing it to remain cool all night.

Eco-friendly features

Avocado works in too many eco-friendly ways to name all of them here, but here are just some of the ways they've earned their reputation as one of the top eco-conscious mattress brands on the market.

Their primary materials (cotton, wool and latex) are 100% certified organic.

Avocado makes all of their products in their California factory, which runs on renewable energy.

Avocado's mattresses have earned a slew of environmental certifications. All of their mattresses are GREENGUARD Gold certified -- guaranteeing low emissions -- and they're also Fair Trade Certified.

The company owns or co-owns their entire supply chain, including part of a farmer's society in India where they make their own latex, which is later processed in a co-owned facility. Wool is grown in their own Himalayan herding collective of over 200,000 sheep on over 40,000 hectares of organic pasture.



KJ Callihan/CNET

Price, trial and warranty

Starting at $999 for a twin size, this mattress is slightly pricier than some other bed-in-a-box brands. But the high-quality materials and eco-conscious perks make it worth the price, if you can afford it. You can pay extra for if you'd like Avocado workers to assemble your new bed and remove your old mattress for you.

When you purchase an Avocado mattress, you get a full one-year sleep trial. This means you can try sleeping on it for an entire year before you decide whether you really want to keep it or not -- yep, that's 365 days! If you don't like it, get in touch with Avocado and they'll make arrangements for your refund and mattress pickup. Be sure to keep the mattress in good condition, because it will most likely be donated to someone else. You also get a , free shipping and returns.

The Avocado Green mattress is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

The final verdict

In conclusion, if the Avocado Green mattress is in your price range for a new organic mattress, I highly recommend it.

You might like the Avocado Green mattress if:

You sleep on your back or stomach

You have a larger body (up to 350 pounds)

Organic, eco-friendly or fair trade products are important to you

You have allergies or health concerns

You have back pain

You prefer a medium-firm feel to your mattress (it's a hybrid, so there is some "bounce" to it; if you like that feel, this is for you)

You might not like the Avocado Green mattress if:

You sleep on your side

You share a bed with a partner who moves a lot



You're on a strict budget

You weigh less than 130 pounds (you may find it too firm)

You prefer a vegan mattress (Avocado does make a , though, which is made without wool)

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.