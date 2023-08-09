Staying cool when it's hot out can be a real chore, especially when you're trying to fall asleep. The extreme heat we're experiencing in the US can make falling (and staying) asleep a lot harder.

Cranking the air conditioning can get expensive -- and irritate a bedmate. But the right linens can help send you off to slumberland instead of tossing and turning all night.

The Citizenry's stonewashed linen sheets kept me cool and had a great look, too. The Citizenry

At CNET, we've been studying sleep and testing bedding accessories for some time. To find the best cooling sheets, we spoke with sleep experts and tested out a variety of options ourselves.

The best cooling sheets

Remaining cool-to-the-touch while offering both great comfort and style, the Citizenry's stonewashed linen sheets topped our list.

They're available in 16 colors and patterns, from basic white to indigo chambray (our favorite) so it's easy to match them to your bed decor.

How we tested the best cooling sheets

For this roundup, I tested sheet sets from some of the best-known bedding brands, choosing a variety of fabrics and price points.

I slept on each set for several nights, then gave them a second try after washing. I focused on feel, look, price and, of course, how cool the sheets kept me through the night. (I did consider other factors, though, including how sustainable the fabric was and if the sheets had trouble staying on the bed.)

I usually sleep with a comforter (and two cats). But, in the name of science, I only used the provided cover sheet during the testing period.

Factors to consider when choosing cool sheets

Material

The best cooling sheets are made out of natural fabrics, specifically cotton, linen, bamboo and eucalyptus.

Price

There's no getting around it: Quality bed linens can be expensive. The priciest pick in our roundup tops out at $375. For some folks, a good night's sleep is priceless. But if you're on a budget, there are good options for less than $100.

Comfort

What your sheets look like when you're lying in the dark isn't as important as how they feel. And if linen makes you itchy, It doesn't matter how cool they're keeping you. Fortunately, there are a variety of fabrics that support cool sleeping.

Sustainability

More and more consumers are concerned about how their products are produced and their impact on the planet. Fortunately, the same fabrics that promote cool sleeping are also more sustainable. And many top bedding companies provide information about their environmental impact on their packaging and websites.

Best cooling sheets FAQ

Why sleeping cool is important "Sleeping in a cool environment helps promote and protect the sleep onset process," Dr. Shilpa Kauta, medical director of the ChristianaCare Sleep Wellness Center, told CNET in an email. "It also can help you stay asleep and reach deeper stages of sleep, and, ultimately, wake up feeling more rested and energized." Read more

What is the best fabric for sheets to keep you cool? "Some materials retain heat more than others, so it's best to look for something that is breathable and can move heat and humidity away from your body," said Dr. Peter Polos, a sleep medicine specialist and consultant with Sleep Number. Read more