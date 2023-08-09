Best Cooling Sheets for 2023: Tested and Reviewed
Do you sleep hot? We tested some of the top bedding on the market to bring you the best cooling sheets
Staying cool when it's hot out can be a real chore, especially when you're trying to fall asleep. The extreme heat we're experiencing in the US can make falling (and staying) asleep a lot harder.
Cranking the air conditioning can get expensive -- and irritate a bedmate. But the right linens can help send you off to slumberland instead of tossing and turning all night.
At CNET, we've been studying sleep and testing bedding accessories for some time. To find the best cooling sheets, we spoke with sleep experts and tested out a variety of options ourselves.
The best cooling sheets
Remaining cool-to-the-touch while offering both great comfort and style, the Citizenry's stonewashed linen sheets topped our list.
They're available in 16 colors and patterns, from basic white to indigo chambray (our favorite) so it's easy to match them to your bed decor.
Best cooling sheets of 2023
While made from stonewashed French flax linen, Citizenry sheets actually hail from one of the oldest linen mills in Portugal.
If you're looking for cooling technology and luxury, Somé is a brand you'll want to know about. This Canadian company is dedicated to optimizing sleep through technology.
Want bamboo without breaking the bank? Quince's bamboo viscose sheets are breathable and cool to the touch, with a silky, smooth sateen weave.
Launched by husband-and-wife duo Vicki and Rich Fulop in 2014, Brooklinen was one of the first players in the direct-to-consumer bed linens market.
You wouldn't think sheets made from wood would be incredibly soft, but these 100% bamboo viscose bed linens are lustrous and creamy, without feeling while still durable and breathable.
Hot sleepers will love how the Casper Hyperlites ventilate and draw away moisture, a must if you get sweaty at night.
How we tested the best cooling sheets
For this roundup, I tested sheet sets from some of the best-known bedding brands, choosing a variety of fabrics and price points.
I slept on each set for several nights, then gave them a second try after washing. I focused on feel, look, price and, of course, how cool the sheets kept me through the night. (I did consider other factors, though, including how sustainable the fabric was and if the sheets had trouble staying on the bed.)
I usually sleep with a comforter (and two cats). But, in the name of science, I only used the provided cover sheet during the testing period.
Read on: The Best Cooling Comforters
Factors to consider when choosing cool sheets
Material
The best cooling sheets are made out of natural fabrics, specifically cotton, linen, bamboo and eucalyptus.
Price
There's no getting around it: Quality bed linens can be expensive. The priciest pick in our roundup tops out at $375. For some folks, a good night's sleep is priceless. But if you're on a budget, there are good options for less than $100.
Comfort
What your sheets look like when you're lying in the dark isn't as important as how they feel. And if linen makes you itchy, It doesn't matter how cool they're keeping you. Fortunately, there are a variety of fabrics that support cool sleeping.
Sustainability
More and more consumers are concerned about how their products are produced and their impact on the planet. Fortunately, the same fabrics that promote cool sleeping are also more sustainable. And many top bedding companies provide information about their environmental impact on their packaging and websites.
Best cooling sheets FAQ
Why sleeping cool is important
"Sleeping in a cool environment helps promote and protect the sleep onset process," Dr. Shilpa Kauta, medical director of the ChristianaCare Sleep Wellness Center, told CNET in an email. "It also can help you stay asleep and reach deeper stages of sleep, and, ultimately, wake up feeling more rested and energized."
What is the best fabric for sheets to keep you cool?
"Some materials retain heat more than others, so it's best to look for something that is breathable and can move heat and humidity away from your body," said Dr. Peter Polos, a sleep medicine specialist and consultant with Sleep Number.
What fabrics should you avoid if you sleep hot?
All of our experts said to avoid synthetic bedding, like polyester and nylon.