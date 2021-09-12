Slumber Yard

The Purple mattress is the brainchild of two brothers who wanted to rethink what a mattress could be and feel like. They conceptualized a special, stretchy and extra-durable material, similar to what you find in Jansport backpack straps. Since then, the mattress brand has become a major player in the online mattress space.

If you're not sure whether or not a new Purple mattress is right for you, our Purple mattress review can help you make an informed decision. Shopping for a new mattress online can be tricky, so to make it easier for you, I put the Purple mattress to the test. Here, I break down the main reasons why you should or shouldn't purchase it, based on the perspective of your average sleeper (who just so happens to have tested literally hundreds of beds in her lifetime).

First impressions

Purple Mattress Like Extremely breathable because of Purple grid technology

Soft enough to relieve pain around hips and shoulders, but firm enough to support your spine

It's suitable for every sleeper type Don't Like Might feel too strange for those who want a regular foam mattress

Not quite supportive enough in the long term for people over 230 pounds

Not ideal for people on a tight budget

It was hard to believe I was sitting on a mattress, because the material and feel was something I've never felt before. Unless you've already slept on a friend's or family member's Purple mattress, you've likely never experienced something like it, either. I literally felt like I was floating on top of the comfort layers -- similar to floating on your back in water. My hairdresser even said the same thing about her Purple bed when we were chit-chatting about my work as a mattress tester. Unique is a word I often see in reference to Purple, and they really weren't joking around.

Purple mattress firmness and feel

The secret to its sauce is Purple's Hyper-Elastic Polymer, which is what gives the bed its signature feel. What is Hyper-Elastic Polymer, you ask? It's a squishy, stretchy, jelly-like material that's laid out in a comfort grid design in the top layer of the bed. It definitely takes a few nights to get used to, but once you do, it's a lovely sleeping experience.

It's pressure-relieving and soft when I'm on my side, but my back never felt like it sagged into the mattress. So, the Purple is also perfectly supportive. Not to mention it's extremely bouncy, which should be music to the ears of combination sleepers because it won't cause any resistance like memory foam does. I'd rate it around a medium on the firmness scale, or a 5 out of 10 with 10 being the firmest.

You can ask for a sample of the material before you test the bed, which I suggest doing if you're on the fence about trying it. That way, you can decide with absolute certainty if you're up for the bed or not. But you'll probably find that it's durable (Purple says it can stretch up to 15 times its original state), soft and a creative idea for a bed's comfort layer.

Purple mattress construction

The Purple is about 10 inches thick and stacked three layers high. It's technically a hybrid bed because it contains two different types of material (foam and Hyper-Elastic Polymer) but the original Purple has no coils in the base layer. If you're looking for a coil hybrid mattress, we suggest the Purple 2 or the other top-tier Purple hybrid mattresses.

The first layer is 4 inches of dense support foam to support you and the remaining layers of the bed. The center is made with 3.5 inches of "Comfort Poly Foam," which is more responsive than memory foam and more breathable. It acts as a transition to separate the comfy top layer and the very dense bottom layer. Purple's bread and butter is its 2-inch top layer of Hyper-Elastic Polymer.

To complement the stretchy polymer material, the Purple mattress cover is also super-stretchy. Purple calls it its "SoftFlex" cover, and I think it's more breathable and moisture-wicking than your typical cotton or Tencel cover. It isn't machine washable though, so you'll have to clean any stains with warm water and a bleach-free detergent.

Motion isolation

Unless your partner is a serious tosser-turner, you really won't be able to notice much movement on this mattress. The Hyper-Elastic Polymer material is really bouncy, but it's also great at absorbing motion. If good motion isolation is an important feature for you, it checks out on the Purple mattress.

Edge support

Two years ago this would have been a different answer, but Purple addressed complaints about edge support by adding dense foam around the bed's sides. Now, the edges on the Purple mattress are much more supportive if you or your partner sleep on the extreme left or right side.

Temperature

This is where the Purple mattress really stands out. Its grid design allows for a ton of airflow through the little air pockets, way more so than your typical memory foam, poly foam, or even latex foam bed. It doesn't have any advanced cooling technology within the layers, but the Purple Grid itself is an extremely breathable material by design. I'd even go as far as saying it's one of the best mattresses for temperature regulation.

Who is the Purple mattress best for?

Your body weight and the position you sleep in should help you decide on your best suited mattress option. It's like the kind gas you put into your car; they'll all technically get the job done, but the type that accommodates you most will be more beneficial in the long run.

Sleeping position

It primarily comes down to back, side, stomach sleeper and combination sleeper, unless you're doing some Cirque du Soleil in your sleep. Considering the Purple falls around a medium, or 5 on the scale, I think it's suitable for all sleeping positions. It's firm enough for a back or stomach sleeper, but also perfectly pressure-relieving for most side sleepers.

My only caveat would be lightweight side sleepers under 145 pounds. In that case, I suggest a more plush mattress like a Layla, because it offers more pressure relief around your hips and shoulders.

Body type

Someone who's 95 pounds will perceive a mattress differently than a 200-pound individual. In general, the more you weigh, the softer a mattress is going to feel. For lightweight sleepers, the effect is opposite. I also think beds without coils are best for people under 230 pounds, because they aren't quite as supportive or durable.

With that being said, I recommend the original Purple mattress to lightweight to moderately sized individuals. If you weigh over 230 pounds and really want to buy a Purple, they offer three different hybrid mattresses that'll give you your money's worth.

Price

The original Purple mattress isn't unreasonably priced, but it's also not priced like your typical Amazon mattress. Retail prices start at $599 for a twin, and go up to $1,598 for a split king mattress. It honestly depends on your budget and how much you're willing to spend on a new bed. Keep an eye out for promotions, however, so you can get the Purple at an even lower price. It doesn't happen too often, except around big holidays or flash sales (like the one they did for daylight savings time).

Shipping, trial and warranty

Even if you're an avid online shopper, it's difficult to purchase over the internet when you're unconfident about a brand's policies. Especially when it comes to returns.

The Purple ships for free in a cardboard box directly to your front door. All you have to do is open it up, remove the plastic wrap, unroll, and voila -- you have yourself a new bed. There will be an off-gassing smell right when you take it out of the box, but I wouldn't say it's a deal-breaker since it disappears after a few days.

They offer a 100-night trial, giving you more than three months to figure out if you like the bed or not. You should give yourself at least 30 days, though, to give your body a chance to get used to the feel.

Purple offers a 10-year warranty for its original Purple mattress, which is pretty much the standard for online beds.

Who will and won't like Purple?

To conclude our Purple mattress review, I'm going to lay everything out and help you decide if the Purple bed is the perfect mattress for you.

You might like the Purple mattress if:

You get hot while you sleep. The Purple bed's design offers a massive amount of breathability and should help you sleep cooler and more comfortably.

You want a very bouncy, responsive bed.



You sleep on your side, back or stomach. It works for all sleeping positions, unless you weigh under 145 pounds and strictly sleep on your side.



You love Purple's commercials and are open to being adventurous with your new bed.



You might not like the Purple mattress if:

You're in the market for a standard, run-of-the-mill foam mattress.

You can't spend over $1,000 on a queen or king bed.



You have a larger body type. Purple offers three hybrid mattresses that will offer more durability, comfort, and support in the long run.



You're looking for an extraplush or an extrafirm bed. Purple lands right in between firm and soft.



