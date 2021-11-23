Best mattresses for kids in 2021

Quality sleep should be a top priority for everyone, but kids need more rest -- up to 13 hours per night depending on their age -- than adults. Poor sleep can negatively impact your kid's mood, lead to difficulty concentrating and contribute to a shorter attention span. If you notice that your child is sleepier -- or crankier -- than usual, it may be time to upgrade their sleep setup.

A new mattress can't help mitigate the "Can I just stay up one more hour?" queries, but it can improve your child's sleep quality once you actually get them into bed. While a child can fit into most beds, the best mattresses for kids are made just for them. They're typically on the softer side to support their lower body weights, and some have special layers, like waterproof covers, that help ease your mind during potty training or with nighttime accidents.

From memory foam mattresses to hybrid mattresses, to specialized dual-sided beds that you can flip as your children grow, these are the seven best mattresses for kids.

Saatva The dual-sided Saatva Youth Mattress is designed to grow with your kid. One side is made with a five-zone support layer that's firmer in the center of the mattress to maintain proper spinal alignment for kids between the ages of 3 and 7. The other side has high-density comfort foam and additional lumbar support that's necessary for older kids from 8 to 12. As your child grows, just flip the mattress to suit their needs. (The mattress comes with a 12-year warranty.) The organic cotton cover on both sides has a water-resistant finish that protects against accidents and spills, but there's also an option to add a removable waterproof mattress protector (for $125) if you want additional peace of mind. There are three size options -- twin, twin XL and full -- and prices start at $699.

Nest Bedding While babies and toddlers may need more support, memory foam mattresses are a great option for older kids. This two-layer Puffin Mattress from Nest Bedding has a 5-inch base layer that offers the ideal amount of support for a child's body weight, plus two inches of a highly responsive memory foam that reacts quickly to movement and makes it easier for your child to adjust positions during the night. The foams are all CertiPUR-US certified, which means that they contain very low amounts of potentially harmful chemicals, and all mattresses are aired out in Nest Bedding's factories prior to delivery to help reduce off-gassing. There are three size options -- twin, twin XL and full -- and prices start at $399.

NaturePedic If you're looking for your child's first "big kid" bed, the Naturepedic 2 in 1 Organic Kids Mattress is an excellent option for easing the transition. Like the Saatva Youth Mattress, it's a dual-sided mattress that's designed to adapt with your child through the early life stages. One side offers firm support and a waterproof barrier, while the other side has a quilted cotton cover and is a bit more plush -- ideal for older kids. The mattress is constructed of USA-grown certified organic cotton and stretch knit fabrics that contour to the body and contribute to a more comfortable night's sleep. Naturepedic's mattress comes in four sizes -- twin, twin trundle, twin trundle short and full -- and prices start at $649.

NaturePedic Another option from Naturepedic, the Verse Organic Kids Mattress, is a slight upgrade from the 2 in 1. Specially designed for older kids, this hybrid mattress is 2 inches thicker to support heavier body weights, and it has a quilted top layer that's made with organic wool batting -- a temperature-regulating layer that wicks away moisture and keeps your child comfortable no matter the ambient temperature. Like the 2 in 1, it's classified as a firm mattress, but it has a plush organic cotton cover that adds some cushioning so it feels soft while also providing adequate support. The Verse Mattress comes in four sizes -- twin, twin XL, full and queen -- and prices start at $899.

Purple Like all of Purple's mattress models, the star of the Purple Kid Mattress is the proprietary Purple Grid that's designed to contour the body better than memory foam and react more quickly to body movement. The grid gives the mattress a softer feel, and it also has open air channels that allow air to flow through, so if you have a hot sleeper on your hands, this can help regulate temperature throughout the night. While it's made with two inches of the grid like the adult-sized mattresses, this kids version is softer and lighter, making it a good choice for bunk beds and loft-style setups, too. It also has a removable, washable cover, in case of the inevitable spill or accident. Purple recommends this mattress for kids up to 14 years old and anyone weighing up to 115 pounds. It comes in one size, twin, and the price is $599.

Casper The Casper Element Mattress isn't specifically designed for kids, but it's a great reasonably priced option that adapts to smaller bodies, as well as adult-size ones. With two layers of memory foam, it's similar in construction to the Puffin, but it has more of a focus on temperature regulation. The top layer of foam has thousands of small perforations that circulate air and pull heat away from the body, which means less sweating during bad dreams. Since the Casper Element is supportive enough for adults and comes with a 10-year warranty, this durable option can grow with your kids into their teenage years and even beyond. It comes in all regular mattress sizes -- twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king -- and prices start at $395.

Zoma Most kids are active in their own right, but if you have a kid who's involved in a lot of sports or activities that take a physical toll on the body, the Zoma Mattress is likely the best choice. It has three layers that are specially designed to alleviate pressure points and promote resting recovery in athletes. One of the layers is divided into three zones that provide the ideal amount of pressure for different areas of the body -- the head and shoulders, hips and lower back, and upper and lower legs. It also has a ventilated cover and cooling channels that help regulate temperature, so it's great for hot sleepers too. It comes in seven sizes -- twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king and split king -- and prices start at $649.

