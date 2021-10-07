How CNET tests mattresses: We do the work so you don't have to

Getty Images

For our reviews and product roundups, we put each mattress through a robust review process to determine which bed is worth your money.

We have a small, dedicated team of mattress testers who know a lot more about beds than your average Joe. After testing out so many mattresses (over 100 and counting), we have a solid perspective on the beds that are worth the money, and the beds that are total snores. Below is the criteria we look for when they test and insight on what the process looks like. And to answer the question you've been wondering, yes -- we sleep on mattresses for a living!

Firmness

A mattress's level of support is one of the most important factors to consider when shopping, because it means the difference between a good night's sleep and waking up feeling like you've slept on a concrete slab or a cloud that's too soft. We get a feel for a bed's profile by using all the mattresses we've tested in the past as a gauge, and determine where it falls on the spectrum -- soft, firm or somewhere in between.

We use numerical terms on a 1-10 scale, as well as industry terms like "medium" and "medium-soft." We also collect multiple opinions from different body types to determine firmness because we think it's valuable to get different perspectives on this topic. The heavier you are, the more support you'll want from your mattress. If you're a back or stomach sleeper, you'll especially want a firm mattress. But lighter individuals might find that a firm mattress is too hard and that a softer mattress is more comfortable, especially light side sleepers.

Feel

Does the mattress feel like memory foam, which nestles you into the mattress and remembers your shape? Is it hard to switch positions during the night? Or, is it like neutral foam, which responds more quickly to pressure and offers a nice, plush feel? Does the bed feel like latex foam, which is very bouncy and supportive? How about the innersprings, can we feel them poking through the bottom layer? We try to let you know how each bed feels in a descriptive, honest way.

Construction

If it's not a luxury bed and we have no plans to donate it, we've been known to cut mattresses open to check and see what's inside. That way, we really get a sense of the layers and what the foam looks like underneath the cover. Otherwise, we'll study the brand's description of the construction to get a good understanding of the different foams and materials used.

Body type

Using construction as an indicator, we try to determine how supportive and durable a bed will be for different body types. Typically, individuals over 230 pounds require hybrid mattresses, with both foam and coils, because they're more durable. They also tend to find that beds feel softer than the average person. On the flip side, smaller people under the 150 pound range tend to find that beds are firmer than the average person. We always try to take these circumstances into consideration when we're mattress testing.

Sleeping positions

We will test the mattress by sleeping in every different position: side, back, stomach and switching between positions. If it feels too firm for our side or soft for our back/stomach, we will make note of it in our review.

Motion isolation

There are a few methods we like to use to test motion isolation. The first is just by regular co-sleeping. Our tester will ask their partner to sleep aggressively, tossing and turning like they can't sleep, attempting to see how much motion the bed absorbs.

The second way is by placing a glass full of water near the end of the bed. We roll around getting as close to the glass as possible, trying to see if it will tip over. This is a nod to the OG commercial with the woman jumping on the memory foam mattress with the wine glass sitting on top.

Edge support

We like to sit on the edge of the mattress and lie near the very edge to see what kind of sensation we feel. Is it supportive or are we feeling like we are going to roll off the edge? We'll let you know!

Temperature

Using the same room, at the same temperature, with the same bedding/sheets (cotton or no sheets), we test the temperature of mattresses by seeing how hot we feel. Sometimes we'll break out the temperature radar gun, but we've found that we get the point across better by describing, in detail, how hot we felt while sleeping.

Smell

A lot of bed-in-a-box mattresses emit an interesting smell once they are unboxed. It's not something to worry about or be a cause for concern, and it should go away anywhere between a few hours to a few days. But we'll make sure to mention it in our review, especially if the odor is overwhelming.

Noise

Nobody likes a squeaky, loud mattress that wakes you up every time you switch positions. So, we also keep a lookout, or rather an ear out, as we flip and flop around the bed we're testing.

