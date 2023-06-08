Plank Natural Mattress Review: Brooklyn Bedding's Answer for an Organic Flippable Bed 6:53 Watch Now

Plank Natural Mattress Review: Brooklyn Bedding's Answer for an Organic Flippable Bed

Jun 8, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So you might have heard of the plank mattress from Brooklyn Bedding, but what about the plank natural? Talk about that bed in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I am AceNet, and we have our solar review of the newly released plank natural firm. This bed is very similar to the regular plank mattress. We'll try and link that bed down below in the description. But this bed uses a lot of natural inorganic materials and we're gonna talk about everything you need to know about it, including what it's actually made of, what it feels like for you to sleep on how firm it [00:00:30] really is. That's pretty important given the name is Plank, you would expect it to be super firm and how much it costs. And then at the end, we're gonna talk about who might actually wanna pick up this mattress for themselves. That sounds good. You find this video helpful, give it to themselves and subscribe to the channel. Lets dive right in by covering the general policies you should expect if you decide to purchase this mattress online. Speaker 1: This is stuff like shipping returns, chop periods, and warranties. Brooklyn bedding the brand that actually makes the plan. Natural firm did send us out this bed for free so we can test it out and tell you all about it. But if you get one for yourself, you start with free bed in a box shipping. Now the inboxing process is very [00:01:00] quick and easy to do, although for this mattress specifically and for both beds, I would recommend having someone there to help you unbox it. This bed is quite heavy because the materials used in it, which we'll talk about a little bit later. So it'll make the process go a lot more smoothly. And because this bed uses coils and latex foam, it should have a minimal off-gassing process. Although if you lay on it right outta the box, it might feel a little bit soft, but it should resolve itself within a couple hours instead of maybe even a day or two with some other beds. Speaker 1: Once the bed arrives at your door, you get a 120 night [00:01:30] in-home trial period, and that is when it arrives at your door, not when you start sleeping on it. That's pretty important. If you leave the bed in the box for a couple weeks, that does eat into that trial window. So I would try to get it unboxed as quickly as you can, but you have about four months to sleep on the bed at home to determine if you like it or not. I suspect you'll know pretty quickly. Most brands will ask you to sleep on it for at least 30 nights to really give your body a chance to adjust to the new matches before initiating a return. But if within the trial window you decide you don't like it, you can return it and [00:02:00] get a full refund. If you decide to keep the bed though, you're looking at a standard 10 year warranty with the plank firm natural. Speaker 1: So that's all the policy stuff. We'll try and link some more info down below in the description including how a mattress warranty actually works. But we're here to talk about a lot of other stuff including what this mattress is actually made of and what it feels like for you to sleep on. So the design of the plank natural firm is very similar to the regular version of plank in that this is a flippable mattress, which means both sides of the bed are designed to be slept on. At the core of the mattress, you have an eight [00:02:30] inch thick layer of individually wrapped pocketed coils. We talk about pocketed coils a lot on this channel and how they're different to traditional inner springs. The long story short is you get virtually the same level of support and bound with pocketed coils, and they do a much better job at isolating motion in comparison to inner springs because they're individually wrapped instead of being one big interconnected unit. Speaker 1: And then on each side of the mattress, you have a layer of organic wool that acts as a fire barrier and adds some extra comfort to the mattress. And then on each side you have a one and a half inch thick of T latex [00:03:00] foam. Latex foam is a very unique material for a specific type of mattress, namely one that wants to use more natural and organic materials. The vast majority of foams used in mattresses are chemical based, and that's not to say that they are in any way toxic or harmful for you. Every single mattress sold in the US has some sort of certification process, but if you're the type of person who wants a more natural inorganic product, latex foam is kind of the ticket because it's actually naturally derived from the sap of a rubber tree instead of other types of chemicals. Speaker 1: [00:03:30] And latex foam behaves in a very specific way. You don't really sink into latex foam in the same way you do a memory foam or other types of polyurethane films. It's super bouncy and responsive, so you get nice comfort and cushioning on a latex foam, but it is really responsive, so it snaps back into its shape almost immediately when you're lead pressure from it. So you get a nice bouncy, responsive, cushiony like spongy latex foam feel on this particular mattress. And pretty much all latex home hybrids. So if you are looking for a dense, viscous sink in feel in your [00:04:00] next mattress, then this mattress is not gonna be for you. But if you like some bounce to your mattress or you're more of a combination sleeper, I think I can recommend this mattress. I think you'll find it really comfortable. Let's move over to the subject of firmness now. Speaker 1: And this is where the flippable design of the plank natural firm comes into play. So you have a medium firm side and a firm side to choose from. So in our opinion, on the medium firm side that is right on the money, it's around a medium firm and our firm to scale, which means it's gonna be most ideal for back stomach and certain combo sleepers. [00:04:30] If you are a primary side sleeper, I can't really recommend this mattress for you. It's designed to be firm on both sides and in general side, sleepers like myself are looking for a softer mattress, probably at least a medium, if not softer, to help really cradle those pressure points like your hips and your shoulders while you sleep. If you flip it over to the firm side, it is noticeably firmer somewhere between a medium firm and a true firm on our scale, not quite to the level of true firm. Speaker 1: We tested in some other beds like the firm model of the soffit Classic, but noticeably firmer, most ideal for strict [00:05:00] back and stomach sleepers. So you're getting two noticeably firm firmness options in the plank natural firm. And I think if you are a backer stomach sleeper, you'll find one that should work best for you. Let's move over to talk about pricing and you'll be paying a bit of a premium for the natural inorganic materials in the plank natural firm in comparison to the other versions of plank that don't use those natural inorganic materials. Once you factor in discounts, you should expect to pay around $1,600 for a queen plank natural firm, which makes it pretty competitively [00:05:30] priced with a lot of other latex foam beds that we've tested in all of our years testing beds. We have found that latex foam beds like this just tend to be on the higher end of the price scale just because there's a bit more time and care that goes into making latex foam in comparison to other foams. Speaker 1: So this is kind of expected and you'll be paying a bit for the natural and organic materials in the bed, but I think it's a pretty nice value overall. And that leaves us with a question, who should think about purchasing the plank natural firm? And I think if you are a primary [00:06:00] backer stomach sleeper and do you like the idea of a natural inorganic mattress or just that more bouncy responsive feel of a latex foam, I think you're going to love this bed. Personally, I am a primary side sleeper, but laying down on this bed, it makes me want to be a back sleeper. I find it that comfortable when I'm laying down on my back. Maybe I'll try it out in the future. For now, I'm still sticking with the mattress that I have. But if you are a back your stomach sleeper, I think you will really, really like the ply natural firm. Speaker 1: You will be paying a bit of a premium for those [00:06:30] latex foams in the mattress in comparison to other types of foams. But also me personally, I really like latex homes, so, but what do you think about the plank natural firm? Let us know in the comment section. And if you have any additional questions, there's a ton of info in the description including those discounts. So be sure to take a look. If you found this video helpful or interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But this is gonna do it for me. This is Own a Scene at Home Now. See you the next one.