Leesa Chill Mattress Review 2023: A Cooling and Luxurious Line for Hot Sleepers

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Leesa is one of the oldest and biggest names in online mattresses. It started with a single mattress, the Leesa Original, which is an affordable, comfortable and accommodating foam bed. Its lineup of beds has grown over the years with the introduction of the Sapira Hybrid, the Leesa Legend, the Studio and a hybrid version of the original Leesa.

Recently, Leesa decided to up the ante even more by offering five new mattresses. The new "Chill" lineup is a pretty significant departure from its older lineup of beds and introduces new design elements we haven't seen from Leesa in the past. I'll discuss each of the new mattresses to figure out if one of them is a good option for you.

Video: Leesa Chill Mattress Review

Leesa Chill first impressions

My first impression of these new Leesa mattresses was very positive. Most of them are very different from the existing Leesa beds because all but one feature a pillow-top design, which is something Leesa's customers have been asking for. They all seemed noticeably luxurious, especially the Leesa DeLuxe Chill mattress.

The cooling factor was also apparent. All of the beds aside from the Leesa Plus feature a cover that is cool to the touch, which isn't found on the older beds from Leesa. I'll discuss temperature regulation in more detail later, but I think these beds will help hot sleepers be at a more comfortable temperature at night.

Leesa Chill mattress constructions

Take a look at what each mattress is made of, in addition to its structure.

Leesa Studio Chill mattress

Even though this mattress shares a name with the all-foam Leesa Studio mattress, it doesn't really have anything else in common. This bed features a hybrid design, using pocketed coils for its primary support base, as opposed to foam, which you'll find on some of the older Leesa beds.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

The construction starts with a half-inch-thick layer of support foam, then you have an 8-inch thick layer of coils. These coils are also built with a zoned-support configuration, making the mattress slightly firmer in the center third, providing sleepers with more lumbar support to promote proper spinal alignment.

Above these coils are three additional layers of foam, a 1-inch-thick layer of transition foam, which is there to make sure you only feel the gentle bounce and support from the coils, as opposed to the coils.

The next layer is a 1-inch copper-infused memory foam for added softness and pressure relief. Then the primary comfort layer is a 1.5-inch-thick layer of what Leesa calls "quilt foam," providing a more neutral feel.

Leesa Oasis Chill mattress

The next mattress in this new set of Leesa beds is the Oasis Chill Mattress, and this one is quite a bit different in design than the Studio Chill as this is the first Leesa mattress to feature a pillow-top. The construction of the Oasis Chill is very similar to the Studio Chill, except the layers are thicker. The support layer is the same 8-inch thick layer of zoned-support pocketed coils.

The transition layer above the coils is a different type of foam that Leesa calls "Responsive High Performance Foam." This foam mimics the bounce and responsiveness of the coil layer. Then there's a 1.5-inch-thick layer of the same copper-infused memory foam for additional pressure relief, and a 1.75-inch-thick layer of the same quilt foam as the main comfort layer.

Leesa Sapira Chill mattress

The next mattress in the new lineup is The Sapira Chill Hybrid, which shares a name with the Original Sapira Hybrid. This bed is a noticeably luxurious pillow-top bed that will likely be a contender for a spot on our Best Hotel Beds List. The Sapira Chill has an additional layer of foam and a slightly different configuration in comparison to the Oasis Chill. The 8-inch layer of zoned-support pocketed coils remains the primary support layer.

The new foam on the Sapira is located above the coils and Leesa simply calls it the "transitional layer" so even though the layer is different it serves basically the same function as the other beds. Above this layer is the same "Responsive High-Performance Foam" from the Oasis, meaning that on the Sapira Chill, you're basically getting two different layers of transition foam.

Then there's a 1.5-inch layer of responsive comfort foam and a 2-inch layer of quilt foam which is in all of these new Leesa Beds.

Leesa DeLuxe Chill mattress

The most luxurious mattress in the new Chill lineup is the Leesa DeLuxe Chill. This bed is very similar to the Sapira and the Oasis, with a few key differences -- namely the layer of micro coils in its construction. Micro coils are pretty rare, and only a handful of beds use them -- including the Leesa Legend Hybrid. These coils are located between the transition layer and the main comfort layer. You can sort of feel them if you're looking for them, but they're designed to mimic the feel of a foam, with the added benefits of increased airflow, support and responsiveness.

Leesa Plus Hybrid mattress

The last of the new Leesa beds is a mattress specifically designed to satisfy the needs of heavier individuals. According to Leesa, the new Plus Hybrid can support up to two five-hundred-pound people nightly throughout the life of the mattress.

The construction of the bed isn't all that much different than the construction of the Sapira or Oasis mattress, aside from the fact that it uses extra thick gauge coils so it can accommodate heavier body types.

The coils on the Leesa Plus are not in a zoned support configuration that the other mattresses have, which we did find a bit strange but that might be in an effort to keep the price down.

Leesa firmness and feel

What do Leesa Chill mattresses feel like?

Leesa Studio Chill Hybrid: The construction adds up to give the Leesa Chill Studio more of a neutral hybrid feel. The memory foam layer provides sleepers with some additional pressure relief, but in combination with the coils and more responsive foams, you don't really get any of that sink-in, memory foam quality.

We would say this bed has more of a universally comfortable feel that most people will really enjoy, or at least be able to get by on.

Leesa Oasis Chill Hybrid: This bed has a fluffy, memory foam feel on the Oasis Chill Hybrid. The memory foam layer on this bed is the thicket of the group so you get slightly more of that sink-in feel on the Oasis, but it's very subtle. Like the Studio Chill, we would say the vast majority of sleepers will enjoy the feel of the Oasis.

Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid: This bed feels very similar to the Oasis Chill thanks to the thick top layer of foam that both beds share. However, since the Sapira doesn't feature any memory foam you'll be getting a slightly more responsive feel on the Sapira Chill. We would still put them in the same overall category of pillow-top feel but there is a subtle difference between this and the Oasis.

Leesa DeLuxe Chill Hybrid: The Leesa Deluxe Chill is supremely comfortable. It's definitely still in that responsive pillow top category in terms of feel, but in my subjective opinion, there's something extra comfy about it in comparison to the rest.

How firm are Leesa Chill mattresses? Firmness ratings and sleeper types

These firmness options are essentially just soft, medium and firm with the softest model being around a medium-soft on our scale which is great for strict side sleepers looking for a lot of pressure relief. The medium-firm model is actually much more like a flat medium so it's generally accommodating. The firm model is a medium-firm; it's a nice option for back and stomach sleepers.

Keep in mind that firmness is always fairly subjective based on your size, and we try to rate firmness for the average-sized person.

Leesa Studio Chill: I found the Leesa Studio Chill to be a flat medium on our firmness scale which makes it accommodating for all sleeper types, back, stomach, side and combination.

Leesa Oasis Chill Hybrid: This mattress actually comes in two different firmness options when you're checking out online. It comes in a "Plush" and a "Cushion-Firm." The firmer model we found to be around a medium firmness on our scale, which makes it a great option for strict back and stomach sleepers, and for combination sleepers who might spend part of the night on their side. The softer of the two will be closer to a flat medium.

Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid: This bed is the only bed from Leesa to come in three different firmness options: "Plush," "Medium-Firm" and "Firm."

Leesa DeLuxe Chill Hybrid: This bed doesn't feature any firmness options, but we found it to be around a medium which, is popular because of how accommodating it is for most people.

Leesa Plus Hybrid: Since the Leesa Plus is geared toward heavy people, it is intentionally designed to be firmer. In our testing, we rate it slightly firmer and a medium-firm, but if you are in this bed's target demographic, it'll more likely be closer to a medium.

Temperature regulation

We can't talk about the new Leesa Chill lineup without talking about how "chill" they actually are. The covers on all the beds named "Chill" (all of them aside from the Plus) feature a cover that is noticeably cool to the touch.

The intensity doesn't compete for a spot on our "Best Cooling Beds" list, but we do think you'll notice the cooling quality and should sleep a few degrees cooler. The only exception is the Leesa DeLuxe Chill, which we noticed was much cooler than the others. If you're looking for the coolest sleeping experience from these new Leesa beds, the DeLuxe Chill is going to be your best bet.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

The Leesa Plus mattress doesn't have any cooling features, but they released it at the same time as the Chill lineup which is why it's featured in this guide.

For couples

We think any of these new Leesa beds will be great options for couples; they are all generally accommodating in terms of firmness and feel.

The other big factors for couples are edge support and motion isolation. The edge support on all of these beds is quite good. The coil layer on each is extra reinforced around the edges, so even if you're sharing a smaller-sized bed (like a full) and end up sleeping on the edges, you shouldn't get any roll-off sensation.

The motion isolation for light sleepers on these beds is also pretty good. They're not going to compete with all foam mattresses that use a lot of memory foam, but we don't see cross-mattress motion being an issue for the majority of sleepers out there. Again, there is an exception to this; the Leesa DeLuxe Chill. We found the edge support on this bed to be excellent and it is likely due to the micro coils in the construction of this bed.

Off-gassing

All of these new mattresses from Leesa feature coils as their main support layer, and none feature a significant amount of memory foam. Because of this, the off-gassing process for all of them is minimal. When a bed is unboxed it will sometimes have a noticeable odor that takes 24-72 hours to dissipate, and the bed can be significantly softer in the first couple of days because it needs a little time to firm up.

For these new Leesa beds, if you sleep on it night one it might feel a little bit soft, but I don't think it will take longer than a full day for it to reach its intended firmness, and I didn't notice much of an odor either. Your experience may be different depending on your room size, but given the coils, it shouldn't be a big concern.

Pricing

Leesa Studio Chill Hybrid: A queen-size mattress retails for $1199, which is very competitive for even all-foam beds. We have seen it discounted for $999 which we consider to be an excellent value for a hybrid mattress with this many features.

Leesa Oasis Chill Hybrid: This mattress is also a solid value. You might be able to snag it at even a lower price (after discounts), than a lot of other entry-level pillow top mattresses. The retail price is about $1700 for a queen size, but you can expect to pay around $1400 with ongoing deals, which makes it more affordable than mattresses like WinkBed and the Saatva Classic.

Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid: This bed is only about $150 more than the Original Sapira Hybrid with a price of $2159 for a queen, and we see this bed being a noticeable upgrade of an already-great mattress.

Like other Leesa beds, the Sapira Chill Hybrid should be discounted most of the year and should be less than $2000 for a queen.

Leesa DeLuxe Chill Hybrid: This bed has a more luxury tier price point, but it's not quite as expensive as we might have expected. A queen size retails for $2400 before discounts, and like all the beds from Leesa, it should be discounted consistently throughout the year.

Leesa Plus Hybrid: In general, beds geared toward heavy people are a bit more expensive than your average mattress. The Plus Hybrid is fairly affordable in this category; a queen retails for $1650, which is cheaper than the WinkBed Plus and Saatva HD mattresses -- especially after factoring in discounts.

Leesa Chill mattress shipping, warranty and trial

Your shopping experience is important, including factors like shipping, returns, trial periods and warranties. Leesa is one of the original online mattress brands and gives you a standard set of policies.

Leesa did send us these beds for free so we could review them and tell you about them, but if you decide to get one for yourself, you'll start with free bed-in-a-box shipping. This is how the vast majority of beds are delivered these days because it's a very quick and easy process and the mattress arrives at your door.

Unboxing

Since all of these beds are hybrids, they weigh more than Leesa's all-foam counterparts. I would recommend having someone else there to help you unbox it. The process is quick and easy to do; it didn't take us more than five minutes, but you can opt to pay for an in-home setup if you don't want to (or can't) deal with it yourself.

Trial Period

Leesa gives customers a standard in-home trial period of 100 nights. The trial begins once the mattress is delivered, so make sure you get it unboxed as quickly as you can. Leesa asks that you try out the mattress for at least 30 nights before initiating a return because it can take time for your body to adjust to a new mattress.

If you decide the bed is not for you within the trial period you can return it and get a full refund at no extra cost so it is virtually risk-free.

Warranty

All Leesa mattresses are backed by a standard 10-year warranty, which is what you expect as the minimum for virtually all online beds.

Final thoughts

Overall, all five mattresses are solid options that a lot of sleepers should like a lot. The Leesa Chill Studio Hybrid is probably my overall favorite because of its combination of features, accommodating nature and low price point. There's a lot to like about the rest as well, especially the Leesa DeLuxe Chill with its excellent temperature regulation and unique micro coil layer.

Leesa now has one of the largest mattress lineups in the industry and we see these new Chill beds as ones that might surpass the older Leesa beds in popularity.