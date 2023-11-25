X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Epic Cyber Monday Deal: This $10 Phone Holder Will Change the Way You Travel

I never leave home without this phone mount. And thanks to a great Cyber Monday discount, you won't either.

Russell Holly mirror selfie
Russell Holly mirror selfie
Russell Holly
Russell Holly is a Managing Editor on the Commerce team at CNET. He works with all of CNET to assemble top recommendations as well as helping everyone find the best way to buy anything at the best price. When not writing for CNET you can find him riding a bike, running around in Jedi robes, or contributing to WOSU public radio's Tech Tuesday segment.
Expertise 7 years experience as a smartphone reviewer and analyst, 5 years experience as a competitive cyclist Credentials
  • Author of Taking your Android Tablets to the Max
See full bio
Russell Holly
Prime Day Accessory Deals
Amazon

This time last year, I had a phone mount for every occasion. One for my desk at home, something for the office and another for the kitchen. Then I found an alternative solution, a single phone mount that could both hold my phone at any angle but also attaches to just about any surface. It's something I recommend to any of my friends who travel, regardless of what kind of phone they use. 

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

And today, thanks to a fantastic Cyber Monday discount bringing the price down to $10, I'm recommending it to you. 

See at Amazon

What makes this phone mount work so well is a combination of two wide clamps and a 360-degree rotation design. One side clamps to your phone, the other to whatever surface you need it to. It can be a desk, a tray table on an airplane or train, or really anything flat with room to grip on to. You can mount the phone horizontally or vertically, so you can watch a movie or even clip it to your laptop and use it as a webcam during your next Zoom call. And while it was originally only available in black you can now get it in a variety of colors.

It's hard to argue with a phone mount this good for just $10 and change. And if you're like me and prefer your accessories to have a little color to them, you can grab it in either lavender or pink instead of the standard black. 

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers. 

Black Friday Deals by category

Black Friday Deals by price

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans