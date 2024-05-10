X
Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals: Celebrate With Up to $2,000 Off Top Mattress Brands

Your favorite brands like Casper, Sleep Number, Saatva, and more are having Memorial Day mattress sales you can’t pass up.

See at Nectar
Nectar
Up to 40% off mattresses
See at Helix
Helix
25% off + two free pillows and 30% off Luxe and Elite models
See at Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding
25% off sitewide
See at Saatva
Saatva
Save 15% on mattress orders over $1,000
See at DreamCloud
DreamCloud
Up to 50% off for new customers
See at Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle
Save up to 70% on select bedding
See at Layla Sleep
Layla
Save up to $200 off + two free pillows
See at Bear
Bear
35% off sitewide + $400 in free accessories
See at Amerisleep
Amerisleep
Save $450 on any mattress
See at Avocado
Avocado
Up to $2,200 off
See at Awara Sleep
Awara Sleep
Up to 50% off mattresses
See at Big Fig
Big Fig
$500 off all mattresses
See at Birch Living
Birch Living
25% off sitewide + two free pillows
See at Casper
Casper
Save up to 35% on bundles
See at Brentwood Home
Brentwood Home
Up to 10% off select mattresses
See at Cocoon by Sealy
Cocoon by Sealy
35% off mattresses + free Sealy sleep bundle
See at Leesa
Leesa
25% off mattresses + free pillows
See at Emma
Emma
Up to 55% off mattresses
See at Lull
Lull
40% off all mattresses
See at Nolah
Nolah
35% off select mattresses plus free pillows
See at Plank
Plank
25% off sitewide
See at Puffy
Puffy
Up to $1,350 off mattresses
See at Purple
Purple
Up to $800 off a mattress and base
See at Siena
Siena
50% off all mattresses
See at Stearns & Foster
Stearns & Foster
$200 instant credit for base + mattress bundle
See at SweetNight
SweetNight
Up to 70% off mattresses
See at Titan
Titan
25% off sitewide
See at Vaya
Vaya
Save $300 on any Vaya mattress
See at Zoma
Zoma
Get $150 off any mattress
See at Molecule
Molecule
Get 2 free pillows with any mattress purchase ($118 value)
See at Zinus
Zinus
Up to 46% off
See at Tempur-Pedic
Tempur-Pedic
Save up to $500
See at Sealy
Sealy
Save up to $300
See at Sleep Number
Sleep Number
Save up to 50%
See at Nest Bedding
Nest Bedding
Up to 50% off mattresses and bundles
See at Winkbeds
Winkbeds
Up to $300 off mattresses
Memorial Day is right around the corner, and many retailers are already slashing mattress prices. We know how important a good night's sleep can be to your overall health, especially during a busy holiday like this. We don't just look for mattresses that are affordable but also try to highlight those that come from trusted, top-quality brands that we all know and love. With that in mind, we've collected an extensive list of the best Memorial Day mattress sales, including bedding and all things sleep-related to help meet most needs and budgets. 

At CNET, we continually update lists like this to give you the latest can't-miss deals on the things you want and need. Be sure to check back often for updates as bargains come and go.

If you need help choosing the best mattress for you, take a look at our guide explaining how to buy a mattress online, as well as our lists of the best mattresses you can buy online and the best affordable mattresses. If you're in the market for a pillow or new sheets, we've got recommendations for those too.

Best mattress deals

Nectar

Up to 40% off mattresses

Nectar is offering up to 40% off mattresses as part of its early Memorial Day sale. Read more about its mattresses in our Nectar mattress review and Nectar Premier review

See at Nectar

Helix

25% off + two free pillows and 30% off Luxe and Elite models

Helix is having an early Memorial Day sale where you can get 25% off everything, plus two free pillows with any mattress purchase. You can also score 30% off Luxe and Elite mattress models. Use the promo code MEMDAY30

Read more about its beds in our Helix mattress review

See at Helix

Brooklyn Bedding

25% off sitewide

Brooklyn Bedding has a spring sale that gives you 25% off sitewide, with promo code SPRING25. The sale ends May 9.

See at Brooklyn Bedding

Saatva

Save 15% on mattress orders over $1,000

Right now, you can save 15% on mattress orders of $1,000 or more at Saatva. This offer expires May 6.

See at Saatva

DreamCloud

Up to 50% off for new customers

DreamCloud's early Memorial Day sale has mattresses down by as much as 50% -- dropping prices to as low as $349. Just note that this offer is available only to new customers. Read more about the DreamCloud bed in our full DreamCloud mattress review.

See at DreamCloud

Tuft & Needle

Save up to 70% on select bedding

Tuft & Needle is offering customers up to 70% off on select bedding. This includes quilts, pillowcases and sheets. The company also offers a 100-day trial, buy-now, pay-later option and free shipping.

See at Tuft & Needle

Layla

Save up to $200 off + two free pillows

With Layla's current sale, you can save $200 on hybrid mattresses and $150 on memory foam mattresses. With any mattress purchase, you also get two free pillows. There are additional savings on sheets and pillows too. 

See more info about the Original bed in our Layla mattress review

See at Layla Sleep

Bear

35% off sitewide + $400 in free accessories

Bear is offering 35% off sitewide for its early access Memorial Day sale. You'll also get two free pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector (a $400 value) with every mattress purchase. Use code EARLY35 at checkout.

See at Bear

Amerisleep

Save $450 on any mattress

Amerisleep's mattress deal lets you take $450 off any mattress and get free accessories with promo code AS450. You can also get 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames when bundled with a mattress.

Learn more about Amerisleep mattresses in our Amerisleep mattress review

See at Amerisleep

Avocado

Up to $2,200 off

Avocado is hosting an early Memorial Day sale where you can get up to $2,200 off green and luxury mattresses, with the biggest savings on its luxury organic pillow-top and box-top mattresses. You can also get up to 50% off bedding and 60% off the Eco Pro adjustable base. Learn more about the Avocado Green mattress in our Avocado mattress review

See at Avocado

Awara Sleep

Up to 50% off mattresses

Awara's Memorial Day sale brings up to 50% off mattresses, with prices starting at $649.

See at Awara Sleep

Big Fig

$500 off all mattresses

Big Fig is offering $500 off mattresses or $600 off its sleep system with promo code SAVEBIG. You can also score 25% off bed frames, bases and foundations during its Foundations of Better Sleep sale.

See at Big Fig

Birch Living

25% off sitewide + two free pillows

Birch Living is having an early Memorial Day sale offering 25% off sitewide with the promo code MEMDAY25. Plus, you'll get two free Eco-Rest pillows when you buy a mattress. 

See at Birch Living

Casper

Save up to 35% on bundles

If you're looking to grab a whole new setup, including a mattress and bedding, you can get up to 35% off various bundles from Casper.

Check out our review of the Casper mattress.

See at Casper

Brentwood Home

Up to 10% off select mattresses

At Brentwood Home, you can save up to 10% off select mattresses for its early Memorial Day sale.

See at Brentwood Home

Cocoon by Sealy

35% off mattresses + free Sealy sleep bundle

Cocoon by Sealy is offering 35% off all mattresses, plus a free sleep bundle ($199 value).

See at Cocoon by Sealy

Leesa

25% off mattresses + free pillows

Leesa's early access Memorial Day sale is currently offering 25% off mattresses, and you'll get two free pillows ($180 value), too. Read more in our full Leesa mattress review

See at Leesa

Emma

Up to 55% off mattresses

Emma's Easter savings are still ongoing, bringing as much as 55% off all mattresses, pillows and bedding. Plus, you can get an extra 5% off with code CNET5 at checkout. 

See at Emma

Lull

40% off all mattresses

Lull is currently offering a 40% discount on all mattresses, plus you can get up to 50% off bed frames and sheets. 

See at Lull

Nolah

35% off select mattresses plus free pillows

For a limited time, Nolah is offering up to 35% off certain mattresses and two free pillows as well.

See at Nolah

Plank

25% off sitewide

Right now through May 9, you can save 25% sitewide at Plank with the promo code SPRING25 at checkout.

See at Plank

Puffy

Up to $1,350 off mattresses

Puffy is offering up to $1,350 off select mattresses when you use the promo code MOTHERSDAYSALE at checkout.

See at Puffy

Purple

Up to $800 off a mattress and base

Purple is celebrating Memorial Day by offering up to $800 off when you purchase a mattress and base. Read more about Purple's beds in our Purple mattress review and our Purple Hybrid mattress review

See at Purple

Siena

50% off all mattresses

Siena is currently offering 50% off all mattresses, with prices starting as low as $199. This early Memorial Day sale ends May 6.

See at Siena

Stearns & Foster

$200 instant credit for base + mattress bundle

Stearns & Foster is currently offering a $200 instant credit when you purchase an Ease Power Base with any mattress. Just use the promo code 200GIFT at checkout. 

See at Stearns & Foster

SweetNight

Up to 70% off mattresses

SweetNight is offering up to 70% off mattresses and throwing in a free Lullaby pillow with every mattress purchase.

See at SweetNight

Titan

25% off sitewide

Titan is offering 25% off sitewide during its spring sale when you use the promo code SPRING25 at checkout until May 9. The promo code is automatically applied. 

See at Titan

Vaya

Save $300 on any Vaya mattress

You can save $300 on any Vaya mattress right now when you use the promo code VAYA300 at checkout.

See at Vaya

Zoma

Get $150 off any mattress

Right now at Zoma you can save $150 on any mattress and get free shipping with the coupon code WIN150, which should be automatically applied at checkout.

See at Zoma

Molecule

Get 2 free pillows with any mattress purchase ($118 value)

Right now, Molecule is offering two free Infinity Essential pillows ($118 value) with the purchase of any mattress. No code needed.

See at Molecule

Zinus

Up to 46% off

Zinus is currently offering 46% off select mattresses, with prices starting at $249. You can also score early Mother's Day discounts with the coupon code MOM10, which gives you 10% off.

See at Zinus

Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $500

Tempur-Pedic is now offering discounts on multiple sleep products. You can save up to $500 on select mattresses alongside $300 in accessories with the purchase of Breeze and Adapt mattress models. You can also score 30% off of Breeze closeout mattress models. Select pillows and bundles are also buy one get one free.

See at Tempur-Pedic

Sealy

Save up to $300

Sealy is now into its Memorial Day sale with up to $300 in savings across its Posturepedic Plus collection. 

See at Sealy

Sleep Number

Save up to 50%

There are quite a few great offers right now. You can save up to 50% on a limited-edition smart bed and buy one get one free True Temp pillows.

See at Sleep Number

Nest Bedding

Up to 50% off mattresses and bundles

Nest Bedding is offering as much as 50% off mattresses, bundles, bedding and furniture right now. You can also buy one pillow and get one free. 

See at Nest Bedding

Winkbeds

Up to $300 off mattresses

Winkbeds is offering up to $300 off all mattress purchases of any size right now. 

See at Winkbeds

Best spring mattress sales compared

MattressSaleOriginal priceSale price
Nectar Mattress Up to 40% off $1,099$649
Helix Midnight 25% off + two free Dream pillows$1,332$999
Brooklyn Bedding Signature 25% off sitewide $1,332$999
Saatva Classic 15% off orders of $1,000 or more $2,095$1,845
DreamCloud Up to 50% off $1,332$665
Tuft & Needle Original Save up to 50% on select bedding $895$895
Layla Memory Foam Up to $200 off + two free pillows$1,099$949
Bear Original 35% off sitewide + free accessories$998$649
Casper One Up to 25% off bundles$1,245$930
Purple Up to $800 off mattresses $1,499$1,399

How we test mattresses

Our CNET sleep team has been testing mattresses for years. With over 200 mattresses collectively under our belts, we've established testing methods we put each bed through to assess key performance factors like firmness, motion isolation, edge support and construction. 

We use the data we gather to recommend the best mattress for different body types, sleeper styles and health considerations. 

With our extensive testing experience and mattress knowledge, we can also tell the difference between a good mattress sale and one you can skip.

Factors to consider when choosing a mattress 

With sales like these, spring is always a good time to think about upgrading to a new mattress. Top brands like Brooklyn Bedding and Leesa offer big discounts on popular beds. When everything is on sale, it's easy to go with the best mattress deal, but that might not be the right bed for you. Yes, you should consider sales, but there are a few other key factors to consider when shopping for your next mattress.

Firmness

One of the most important things to think about is the firmness you need for comfortable sleep. 

  • Side sleepers need a soft to medium mattress that will provide plenty of cushion along the pressure points of the shoulders, hips and knees. 
  • Back and stomach sleepers generally want a medium to firm mattress that promotes natural spinal alignment. You don't have to get the firmest mattress out there, but you want to ensure you have the support you need. 
  • Combination sleepers have the most flexibility in what they choose. It's a good idea to choose a firmness based on the position you spend the most time in. 

Body type

Your body type will help you decide what bed type and firmness to choose. Generally, we recommend that people over 230 pounds skip all-foam options and choose a hybrid mattress with a supportive steel coil base. 

Petite body types will put the least pressure on the mattress, meaning a bed will feel firmer to them than the average person. People over 230 pounds will experience the opposite: Beds will feel softer. 

Budget 

The average online mattress will cost between $800 and $1,200, although prices can go as low as $200 and well over $3,000. With so many mattresses out there, defining your budget will go a long way in narrowing your options. 

When should I upgrade my mattress?

If you can't recall how long you've had your mattress, then it's probably time for an upgrade. Experts recommend you replace your mattress roughly every six to 10 years for the best results -- and no, flipping your mattress doesn't count. Whether you're looking for a mattress deal on a pressure-relieving memory foam model, an all-natural hypoallergenic latex model, a super comfy hybrid mattress or a customizable adjustable mattress set, the above roundup has got you covered. 

If you're ready to take advantage of the tons of amazing Memorial Day mattress deals currently available, but aren't sure which mattress type is right for you, most online mattress companies offer an at-home sleep trial lasting from a few months up to a full year. If you're unhappy with your purchase, you can get a full refund and have the company collect the mattress from your home. You can't go wrong, and hopefully, you get a much better night's sleep.

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

