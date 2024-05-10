Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals: Celebrate With Up to $2,000 Off Top Mattress Brands
Your favorite brands like Casper, Sleep Number, Saatva, and more are having Memorial Day mattress sales you can’t pass up.
Memorial Day is right around the corner, and many retailers are already slashing mattress prices. We know how important a good night's sleep can be to your overall health, especially during a busy holiday like this. We don't just look for mattresses that are affordable but also try to highlight those that come from trusted, top-quality brands that we all know and love. With that in mind, we've collected an extensive list of the best Memorial Day mattress sales, including bedding and all things sleep-related to help meet most needs and budgets.
If you need help choosing the best mattress for you, take a look at our guide explaining how to buy a mattress online, as well as our lists of the best mattresses you can buy online and the best affordable mattresses. If you're in the market for a pillow or new sheets, we've got recommendations for those too.
Best mattress deals
Nectar is offering up to 40% off mattresses as part of its early Memorial Day sale. Read more about its mattresses in our Nectar mattress review and Nectar Premier review.
Helix is having an early Memorial Day sale where you can get 25% off everything, plus two free pillows with any mattress purchase. You can also score 30% off Luxe and Elite mattress models. Use the promo code MEMDAY30.
Read more about its beds in our Helix mattress review.
Brooklyn Bedding has a spring sale that gives you 25% off sitewide, with promo code SPRING25. The sale ends May 9.
Right now, you can save 15% on mattress orders of $1,000 or more at Saatva. This offer expires May 6.
DreamCloud's early Memorial Day sale has mattresses down by as much as 50% -- dropping prices to as low as $349. Just note that this offer is available only to new customers. Read more about the DreamCloud bed in our full DreamCloud mattress review.
Tuft & Needle is offering customers up to 70% off on select bedding. This includes quilts, pillowcases and sheets. The company also offers a 100-day trial, buy-now, pay-later option and free shipping.
With Layla's current sale, you can save $200 on hybrid mattresses and $150 on memory foam mattresses. With any mattress purchase, you also get two free pillows. There are additional savings on sheets and pillows too.
See more info about the Original bed in our Layla mattress review.
Bear is offering 35% off sitewide for its early access Memorial Day sale. You'll also get two free pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector (a $400 value) with every mattress purchase. Use code EARLY35 at checkout.
Amerisleep's mattress deal lets you take $450 off any mattress and get free accessories with promo code AS450. You can also get 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames when bundled with a mattress.
Learn more about Amerisleep mattresses in our Amerisleep mattress review.
Avocado is hosting an early Memorial Day sale where you can get up to $2,200 off green and luxury mattresses, with the biggest savings on its luxury organic pillow-top and box-top mattresses. You can also get up to 50% off bedding and 60% off the Eco Pro adjustable base. Learn more about the Avocado Green mattress in our Avocado mattress review.
Awara's Memorial Day sale brings up to 50% off mattresses, with prices starting at $649.
Big Fig is offering $500 off mattresses or $600 off its sleep system with promo code SAVEBIG. You can also score 25% off bed frames, bases and foundations during its Foundations of Better Sleep sale.
Birch Living is having an early Memorial Day sale offering 25% off sitewide with the promo code MEMDAY25. Plus, you'll get two free Eco-Rest pillows when you buy a mattress.
If you're looking to grab a whole new setup, including a mattress and bedding, you can get up to 35% off various bundles from Casper.
Check out our review of the Casper mattress.
At Brentwood Home, you can save up to 10% off select mattresses for its early Memorial Day sale.
Cocoon by Sealy is offering 35% off all mattresses, plus a free sleep bundle ($199 value).
Leesa's early access Memorial Day sale is currently offering 25% off mattresses, and you'll get two free pillows ($180 value), too. Read more in our full Leesa mattress review.
Emma's Easter savings are still ongoing, bringing as much as 55% off all mattresses, pillows and bedding. Plus, you can get an extra 5% off with code CNET5 at checkout.
Lull is currently offering a 40% discount on all mattresses, plus you can get up to 50% off bed frames and sheets.
For a limited time, Nolah is offering up to 35% off certain mattresses and two free pillows as well.
Right now through May 9, you can save 25% sitewide at Plank with the promo code SPRING25 at checkout.
Puffy is offering up to $1,350 off select mattresses when you use the promo code MOTHERSDAYSALE at checkout.
Purple is celebrating Memorial Day by offering up to $800 off when you purchase a mattress and base. Read more about Purple's beds in our Purple mattress review and our Purple Hybrid mattress review.
Siena is currently offering 50% off all mattresses, with prices starting as low as $199. This early Memorial Day sale ends May 6.
Stearns & Foster is currently offering a $200 instant credit when you purchase an Ease Power Base with any mattress. Just use the promo code 200GIFT at checkout.
SweetNight is offering up to 70% off mattresses and throwing in a free Lullaby pillow with every mattress purchase.
Titan is offering 25% off sitewide during its spring sale when you use the promo code SPRING25 at checkout until May 9. The promo code is automatically applied.
You can save $300 on any Vaya mattress right now when you use the promo code VAYA300 at checkout.
Right now at Zoma you can save $150 on any mattress and get free shipping with the coupon code WIN150, which should be automatically applied at checkout.
Right now, Molecule is offering two free Infinity Essential pillows ($118 value) with the purchase of any mattress. No code needed.
Zinus is currently offering 46% off select mattresses, with prices starting at $249. You can also score early Mother's Day discounts with the coupon code MOM10, which gives you 10% off.
Tempur-Pedic is now offering discounts on multiple sleep products. You can save up to $500 on select mattresses alongside $300 in accessories with the purchase of Breeze and Adapt mattress models. You can also score 30% off of Breeze closeout mattress models. Select pillows and bundles are also buy one get one free.
Sealy is now into its Memorial Day sale with up to $300 in savings across its Posturepedic Plus collection.
There are quite a few great offers right now. You can save up to 50% on a limited-edition smart bed and buy one get one free True Temp pillows.
Nest Bedding is offering as much as 50% off mattresses, bundles, bedding and furniture right now. You can also buy one pillow and get one free.
Best spring mattress sales compared
|Mattress
|Sale
|Original price
|Sale price
|Nectar Mattress
|Up to 40% off
|$1,099
|$649
|Helix Midnight
|25% off + two free Dream pillows
|$1,332
|$999
|Brooklyn Bedding Signature
|25% off sitewide
|$1,332
|$999
|Saatva Classic
|15% off orders of $1,000 or more
|$2,095
|$1,845
|DreamCloud
|Up to 50% off
|$1,332
|$665
|Tuft & Needle Original
|Save up to 50% on select bedding
|$895
|$895
|Layla Memory Foam
|Up to $200 off + two free pillows
|$1,099
|$949
|Bear Original
|35% off sitewide + free accessories
|$998
|$649
|Casper One
|Up to 25% off bundles
|$1,245
|$930
|Purple
|Up to $800 off mattresses
|$1,499
|$1,399
How we test mattresses
Our CNET sleep team has been testing mattresses for years. With over 200 mattresses collectively under our belts, we've established testing methods we put each bed through to assess key performance factors like firmness, motion isolation, edge support and construction.
We use the data we gather to recommend the best mattress for different body types, sleeper styles and health considerations.
With our extensive testing experience and mattress knowledge, we can also tell the difference between a good mattress sale and one you can skip.
Factors to consider when choosing a mattress
With sales like these, spring is always a good time to think about upgrading to a new mattress. Top brands like Brooklyn Bedding and Leesa offer big discounts on popular beds. When everything is on sale, it's easy to go with the best mattress deal, but that might not be the right bed for you. Yes, you should consider sales, but there are a few other key factors to consider when shopping for your next mattress.
Firmness
One of the most important things to think about is the firmness you need for comfortable sleep.
- Side sleepers need a soft to medium mattress that will provide plenty of cushion along the pressure points of the shoulders, hips and knees.
- Back and stomach sleepers generally want a medium to firm mattress that promotes natural spinal alignment. You don't have to get the firmest mattress out there, but you want to ensure you have the support you need.
- Combination sleepers have the most flexibility in what they choose. It's a good idea to choose a firmness based on the position you spend the most time in.
Body type
Your body type will help you decide what bed type and firmness to choose. Generally, we recommend that people over 230 pounds skip all-foam options and choose a hybrid mattress with a supportive steel coil base.
Petite body types will put the least pressure on the mattress, meaning a bed will feel firmer to them than the average person. People over 230 pounds will experience the opposite: Beds will feel softer.
Budget
The average online mattress will cost between $800 and $1,200, although prices can go as low as $200 and well over $3,000. With so many mattresses out there, defining your budget will go a long way in narrowing your options.
When should I upgrade my mattress?
If you can't recall how long you've had your mattress, then it's probably time for an upgrade. Experts recommend you replace your mattress roughly every six to 10 years for the best results -- and no, flipping your mattress doesn't count. Whether you're looking for a mattress deal on a pressure-relieving memory foam model, an all-natural hypoallergenic latex model, a super comfy hybrid mattress or a customizable adjustable mattress set, the above roundup has got you covered.
If you're ready to take advantage of the tons of amazing Memorial Day mattress deals currently available, but aren't sure which mattress type is right for you, most online mattress companies offer an at-home sleep trial lasting from a few months up to a full year. If you're unhappy with your purchase, you can get a full refund and have the company collect the mattress from your home. You can't go wrong, and hopefully, you get a much better night's sleep.
