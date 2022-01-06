Brooklyn Bedding Signature mattress review: Comfort and versatility at a great value

My Slumber Yard

Brooklyn Bedding is a powerhouse in the online mattress industry because it offers several quality mattresses at very fair, affordable prices. The secret to the sauce is that Brooklyn Bedding owns its own manufacturing plants and makes its own beds, allowing the brand to cut costs by removing the middleman from the picture.

This review will center around the best-selling Brooklyn Bedding Signature mattress, the flagship mattress that kicked off the brand's product catalog. Aside from the Signature mattress, Brooklyn Bedding also offers a cooling bed called Brooklyn Bedding Aurora and an entry-level bed, the Bowery.

In this Brooklyn Bedding Signature mattress review, I reveal what I did and didn't like about it, as well as my thoughts on its different features like firmness, feel and price -- just about everything you'd want to know about a bed.

8.0 Brooklyn Bedding Signature Like Great for all body types

3 firmness levels to accommodate all sleeping positions

Comfortable neutral and responsive feel

Great value for what it offers Don't Like May not be affordable enough for ultrabudget shoppers

First impressions

I love a good pillow-top mattress, so it was no surprise that the first thing I spotted upon seeing the inflated Brooklyn Bedding Signature mattress was its plush, airy topper. I think it adds an extra component of softness and comfort that you can't always get from foam. It also makes it look a bit luxurious, even though it's a pretty standard hybrid mattress without any special bells and whistles.

Underneath that light, pillowy topper is soft foam that molds to my curves, but doesn't make me feel like I'm sinking into it. The coils in the bottom layer help give the mattress a springiness, while the foam in the top layers is quick to bounce back to normal. The cover also gives it a premium aesthetic, making it look almost as good as it feels.

Firmness

Beds are either soft, firm or somewhere in the middle. Brooklyn Bedding Signature, on the other hand, offers three different firmness level options to appeal to a wide range of different sleeping positions. Here's where I think the current models fall on the firmness scale:

Soft: Medium-soft to soft, or a 2 on the firmness scale, 10 being the most firm

Medium: Around a medium to medium-soft, or a 4 on the firmness scale

Firm: Around a medium-firm or 6-7 on the firmness scale

Because the Brooklyn Bedding Signature mattress gives customers options, I think all sleeping positions from side, back, or stomach all the way to combo can find a mattress that suits their preferences.

Comfort

Brooklyn Bedding Signature is a hybrid bed constructed with pocketed coils and different types of comfy foams. Here's how the different layers inside Brooklyn Bedding Signature stack up:

First is a thin slab of polyurethane foam for the pocketed coil layer to rest on.

Atop that is a bulky 8-inch layer of 961 pocketed coils (in the queen size) that all work individually to support your body, and isolate motion better than standard innersprings.

The next layer is a 1-inch transitional foam called "Veriflex" to help soften up the feel of the coils that tend to make a mattress firm.

Next is 1.5 inches of the brand's Titan Flex foam, which provides responsive comfort -- no sinking-in memory foam feel here.

One of my favorite parts is the 1-inch quilted top that makes it feel more plush and light.

The cover is quilted into the mattress, and while it's super-soft and comfy, it's not machine washable. So, if you ever spill on the cover or drool a little more than usual, you'll have to spot clean it with warm water and a gentle detergent.

Feel

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature bed is a solid hybrid mattress that manages to provide both support and pressure-relieving comfort. The softer the mattress profile you go with, the more you'll descend into the comfort layers. It's not in a sinking memory foam way, but more of a pressure-relieving and gentle hugging fashion. On the firm option, however, you'll be sitting more on top of the bed rather than into it. Either way, it's an incredibly pleasant and responsive feel that I think most people will enjoy because it's so neutral and accommodating.

Motion isolation

Nothing to complain about here. It's really good at absorbing motion, even though there are coils in the bottom layer. With the pillow top combined with several slabs of foam, it does a good job at stopping motion in its tracks. If you sleep with a partner and want a hybrid bed, I think this would be a nice option.

Edge support

There are a ton of coils in the Brooklyn Bedding Signature mattress, and because of that, it helps keep the edges of the mattress sturdy and supportive. It's not hard to get out of bed, nor should you get the feeling like you're going to fall off the edge if you're settled all the way to the left or right side.

Temperature

This is more of a subjective feature, because your temperature can depend a lot on the local weather, how hot you keep your home, and the pajamas you wear to bed at night. However, if you twisted my arm, I'd say this bed is temperature neutral. It shouldn't make you sleep hot, but it won't cool you down while you sleep. If that's something you're interested in, take a peek at our best cooling mattress list.

Who is this bed best for?

Not all beds are made to be one-size-fits-all, but Brooklyn Bedding manages to come pretty close.

Position

Since there are three firmness levels, all sleeping types can find a match that fits them. Side sleepers should opt for the soft or medium model depending on how soft you want your bed to be, while back and stomach sleepers will get more back support from the firm model.

If you're a combination sleeper, I recommend you cater to your most dominant side, or go for the medium-firm model. It still offers some pressure relief when you're on your side, and most beds will soften up over time.

Body type

Considering its supportive hybrid construction, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature is able to accommodate all sizes: petite, average and plus-size. Just remember, the heavier you are, the softer a mattress is going to feel.

Price

For a mattress as well-constructed as Brooklyn Bedding Signature, I'd assume it would be more expensive than beds like the all-foam Casper mattress. To my surprise, it's around the same price at retail. When you apply discounts, which Brooklyn Bedding is pretty generous with, it's even cheaper -- my mind was fairly blown. If you want a quality hybrid mattress for the same price of a basic foam bed, Brooklyn Bedding Signature is hard to beat.

Trial, warranty, shipping

With almost any bed-in-a-box mattress you buy, you'll also receive a few perks including free shipping, a risk-free trial and warranty coverage. Brooklyn Bedding's policies are pretty average for the industry.

You'll get a 120-night trial, free shipping, free returns and a 10-year warranty policy, and your new bed will be conveniently delivered inside of a box. Once you unbox your mattress, remove the plastic wrap and unroll it, you'll notice an unpleasant off-gassing smell. It won't last long and it's not as bad as other mattresses I've tested, but you'll likely notice that the new-mattress odor I'm talking about will disappear in a day or so.

The final verdict

Brooklyn Bedding Signature offers one of the best values I've seen in online mattresses. It doesn't feature any over-the-top stand-out characteristics, but most people just want a comfortable mattress that won't break the bank. This bed is suitable for just about anyone -- small sleepers, tall sleepers, side sleepers to back sleepers. (And no, this isn't a Dr. Seuss poem.) It's really an accommodating mattress with a comfy, neutral feel and an extremely reasonable price tag.

You might like this mattress if:

You sleep on your side, stomach, back or a combination of them all. In other words, any type of sleeper

You want a hybrid mattress with extra support

You want the option to pick your own firmness level (soft, medium, firm)

You're a value shopper. It's not a cheap mattress, but it sure is a great bang-for-your-buck

You dislike the feel of memory foam

You might not like this mattress if:

You want a foam mattress without coils

You're on a strict budget under $500

You want a very firm mattress with maximum support.

Frequently asked questions

Is Brooklyn Bedding expensive? While they sell high-quality mattresses, Brooklyn Bedding is very affordable, especially compared to its competitors. They aren't the cheapest beds you can find, but it sure does offer a great value.

Is Brooklyn Bedding good for side sleepers? Yes, Brooklyn Bedding offers soft mattresses and medium firmness mattresses that promote pressure relief to a side sleeper's hips and shoulders.

Where do I buy a Brooklyn Bedding mattress? If you live in Arizona, you're lucky because the brand has plenty of showrooms where you can test one of its mattresses. However, if you're out-of-state and unwilling to make the trip, you can make a hassle-free purchase online on its website.

