Puffy Lux mattress review: A soft and marshmallowy mattress for plush bed lovers

Puffy is a popular online mattress maker that likes to promote its name via daytime television -- you may have seen a brief segment dedicated to Puffy if you watch popular shows like The Talk or Ellen. Puffy has several different mattresses in its product catalog, and the Puffy Lux mattress is the "better" model in its "good," "better" and "best" lineup. The Lux's selling point is its plush and marshmallowy feel. Not everyone likes a soft mattress, but this bed isn't for everyone. Rather, it'll be for the cozy mattress lover who loves a good memory foam feel they can nestle into. For a full Puffy Lux mattress review and the lowdown on whether I think it's worth the money, continue on below.

First impressions

The Puffy logo is a cloud, and clouds are scattered across the cover of the Puffy Lux mattress -- so it's safe to say I had high expectations for the softness of this mattress. I soon found out it not only talks the talk, it walks the walk too. This mattress is like one big marshmallow. It's very obviously a memory foam mattress but it's not super dense. It feels soft and gently presses against your body, cradling your curves. You can also tell it's a hybrid mattress (has innersprings in the bottom layer) because of how sturdy and supportive it feels. My back does sag a little bit into the bed when I'm on my back or stomach, so I feel most comfortable when I'm on my side.

Firmness

After testing and lying on this mattress, I would consider it a little softer than a medium; in between medium and medium-soft or a 4 out of 10 on the firmness scale. You sink into the mattress more than you sit on top of it, and it relieves pressure around your curves and joints. It's not the best at keeping my back from dropping into the mattress, but it would feel more supportive for somebody who weighs under 150 pounds.

Comfort

If you were to cut open this mattress, you'd see four different layers inside stacked on top of each other. Since I don't suggest you ruin your mattress to peek inside, I'll give you a breakdown of the bed's 12-inch construction:

A 7-inch system of pocketed coils Puffy calls Contour Adapt coils. It's surrounded by dense foam along the perimeter to reinforce the edges so they feel strong and sturdy if you sleep on the edge of your bed. Climate Comfort foam acts as a transition layer to form a barrier in between the coils and different foams above. It gets its name from its humidity-resistant capabilities as it wicks moisture away. Plush Dual Cloud foam is comfortable foam that helps give the bed its cozy cloud feel. Cooling Cloud foam helps give the mattress its soft memory foam feel that hugs your curves. A hypoallergenic cover Puffy calls stain-resistant. I wouldn't go out of your way to test this claim, but it is machine-washable in case you need to clean something up.

My Slumber Yard

Feel

Puffy was not shy with the memory foam in this mattress and it's very prevalent, but it's more light and airy than it is dense. Some memory foams take a few seconds to nestle around your body and even feel firm at first, but that's not the case with the Puffy Lux. The soft memory foam molds around my body immediately and I slowly sink into the bed's comfort layer. It really gives you that "ahhhh" feeling, kind of like you're being hugged by a teddy bear.

Motion isolation

Even though the Puffy Lux is a hybrid mattress made with coils, it's really good at deadening movement across the mattress. I give the credit to the several layers of memory foam stacked in the top, which absorb motion like a pro. If you share a mattress with a partner, this will help prevent you from being disturbed when they move around in the middle of the night.

Edge support

Not only does the Puffy Lux contain steel coils that help maintain the integrity of the bed's support system, but they're backed with dense, firm foam as a double reinforcement. If you're forced to the edge of your mattress because your partner is a kicker or a bed hog, you won't feel like you're going to roll off the side.

Temperature

Don't be fooled by the name of this bed's Cooling Cloud foam. It's not going to feel very cool. On the flip side, it's not going to warm up either. Instead, I find the Puffy Lux sleeps temperature-neutral; the temperature of your room, your pajamas, the region you live in and whether or not you sleep with a partner will probably play a bigger role in how warm you get while you sleep.

Who will like this mattress?

A soft firmness level is more accommodating to certain sleeping positions than others, and it's important to pay attention to your most dominant position to determine if a mattress is going to be right for you. Your body type also plays a role in how suitable a mattress is going to be.

Position

Soft mattresses are best for side sleepers because they allow enough give for your shoulders and hips to push into the layers, for more pressure relief and comfort. But beds that feel plush may not be supportive enough to keep a stomach or back sleeper's spine in a straight alignment, which can lead to back pain when you wake up in the morning. Unless you weigh under 150 pounds, back and stomach sleepers will want to look into a firm mattress.

Combination sleepers, on the other hand, should be just fine on this mattress as long as your primary positions aren't your back and stomach.

Body type

Hybrid mattresses like Puffy makes are accommodating for all body types, it just depends on the level of support you're looking for.

People who weigh over 150 pounds will really appreciate the support the Puffy Lux provides with its 7-inch pocketed coil system, while petite body types can accept or pass on a hybrid depending on whether or not they want that additional support.

Price

I have good news and bad news. The bad news: At MSRP, the Puffy Lux mattress is a little expensive; a queen size retails for $1,799. The good news, however, is that Puffy often offers a discount so you can walk away with $200 to $300 off your mattress. At a discounted price, it's definitely a nicer deal. I also see it being worth it to somebody who strictly sleeps on their side and wants a truly plush mattress.

Trial, warranty, shipping

You won't find Puffy anywhere in stores, so you'll have to purchase Puffy mattresses from the company's website. However, Puffy does try to sweeten the deal with a nice trial period, a generous warranty policy and free shipping.

You'll receive free shipping to your doorstep, and your mattress will arrive rolled up inside of a cardboard box. It will be a little smelly, like a new car, right when you unbox it. However, the smell will dissipate after a day or two.

You'll have 101 nights to test your bed, and a lifetime warranty to back it if you decide to keep your Puffy Lux. This is pretty impressive and it shows that Puffy is confident about the integrity of its product.

Final verdict

As a stomach sleeper, for me, the Puffy Lux is a little too soft to keep my back in a proper alignment. However, if you're a side sleeper or a combination sleeper who enjoys side sleeping, this mattress was made for you. Its soft, airy and fluffy foams slowly hug your body and your curves, and it's really pleasant if you're a sleeper who can't get enough of memory foam. It's a little expensive, so I might not recommend it to budget shoppers, but it's a good pick for people who have the extra income to spend on a new bed.

You might like the Puffy Lux because:

A lifetime warranty for a mattress is impressive and showcases its quality construction.

Its soft feel is perfect for side and combination sleepers.

Its hybrid construction accommodates all body types.

Extra foam reinforcements around the edge make the sides sturdier (a plus for couples).

It boasts a comforting memory foam feel that's light and airy.

You want an easy-to-clean mattress with a machine-washable cover.

You might not like the Puffy Lux if:

You want a firm mattress (for example, you suffer from back pain, or sleep on your back or stomach).

You dislike the feel of memory foam.

You are on a budget.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.