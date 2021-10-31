Layla

Everybody loves a two-for-one deal, and that's essentially what you get when you purchase a Layla mattress. Not only is it a comfortable mattress to sleep on if you like memory foam, but it's also two-sided, meaning it has two firmness levels. The Layla mattress is a popular memory foam bed in the bed-in-a-box industry, and certainly one of the most well-known flippable options. I've put in time testing this bed, and there are a few things that set it apart from your grandma's memory foam mattress. In this Layla mattress review, you'll learn the pros and cons of this bed and whether or not it's a suitable option for you (and your wallet).

Layla Mattress Like Two firmness levels in one bed (soft, medium-firm)

Soft and light memory foam feel

Optimal for side, back and stomach sleepers Don't Like Not supportive enough for sleepers over 230 pounds

Might be too pricey for budget shoppers

First impressions

The first thing I noticed was the honeycomb-like pattern across the entire mattress cover and its gray and black dual colors. One side of the mattress is light colored while the other is noticeably darker, making it easy to tell which side is firm and which is soft. I'm a big fan of the cover, and it would stand out in a room full of mattresses because it's pretty detailed.

The first thing I noticed when I laid on the mattress was that it felt lighter and more airy than other memory foam beds I've tested, like Nectar or Amerisleep. It was easier to switch positions, especially on the firmer side, which is a plus for combination sleepers who typically flip flop from their side, to their back, or stomach at night. It's like memory foam with a hint of neutral-foam.

Firmness

I'd rate the soft side around a medium-soft or a 3 out of 10 with 10 being the firmest. On the flip side (pun intended), I rated the firm end around a medium to medium-firm, or about a 6 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

Comfort

Other foam mattresses like Casper and Nectar have firm, dense foundations in the first layer. With the Layla mattress, both sides are meant to be slept on, so the foundation is in the center of the bed. Overall, the mattress is a little over 10 inches thick and it's stacked up as follows:

The first layer, starting from the soft side, is 3 inches of copper-infused memory foam. The copper is supposed to draw body heat away from you and disperse it throughout the mattress. Next is a 2-inch transition foam layer to add more cushion and plushness to the soft side. This is where you can find the bed's support layer. It's dense and thick at 4.5 inches. The firm side has a thinner, 1-inch copper-infused memory foam layer that contributes to its more supportive profile.

All foams inside of the Layla bed are CertiPUR-US certified, meaning they're made without mercury, lead, ozone depleters and other harsh chemicals. This is a good certification to keep a lookout for, as it indicates that a mattress uses premium, quality foams.

The cover is soft and made from polyester, viscose and poly/lycra. It also includes a cooling agent woven in between the fabric, but I wouldn't say I noticed a cold sensation from the cover at all (more on that later).

My Slumber Yard

Feel

I'm used to memory foam feeling more dense -- your body takes a few moments to sink into the foam because it's slowly morphing around your curves. The Layla mattress, on the other hand, is a little more responsive and light. It's airy like a cloud, whereas other memory foams are more dense like a marshmallow.

The foam still hugs your curves and provides nice pressure relief to your joints, but it's not abrasive and doesn't give you that "sinking" feeling. This is especially true with the firmer side, which most people won't nestle into as much as the soft.

Motion isolation

Memory foam is notoriously great at isolating motion, and so is the Layla memory foam mattress. I thought it did a very good job at deadening the motion across the bed, and I think most people will too. You should hardly feel your partner moving in the middle of the night, unless they're aggressively tossing and turning right next to you.

Edge support

The edge support on the Layla mattress is like most other foam beds -- not the best of the best. The firm side has a little less give than the soft side, but in general, you'll get better edge support with hybrid mattresses. As you can imagine, steel coils are going to provide a stronger perimeter than an all foam mattress.

Temperature

Even though the memory foam is infused with copper gel and the cover has some cooling technology, I wouldn't call Layla a cooling mattress. Those features do help keep the bed from retaining heat in the center, but it's not breathable like the Purple mattress, nor does it have any active cooling abilities. Heat will depend more on the temperature of your bedroom, the pajamas you're wearing, or if your partner radiates heat.

Who is it best for?

While Layla is extremely versatile, it's also not a perfect mattress for everybody. During my Layla mattress review process, I determined who might and who might not like this bed.

Position

Since the Layla mattress has two different firmness levels on each side of the firmness range, I think this bed will be great for all sleeping positions including side, back, stomach and combination. Unless you're looking for an even firmer mattress around the 8-10 range, this bed will be accommodating.

Body type

When it comes to beds, people of different sizes are going to perceive the same mattress differently. More often than not, the more pressure you exert on a mattress, the softer it'll feel. Also, foam mattresses aren't as supportive and durable as hybrid mattresses.

With that being said, I recommend the Layla mattress to people who weigh under 230 pounds. It'll be comfortable for a few years maybe, but you won't get the longevity from it that you paid for if you're a heavier sleeper. There is the Layla Hybrid mattress you can consider which is also flippable, but it contains a pocketed coil foundation rather than a foam one.

Price, warranty, trial

A Layla mattress is decently affordable, with a price that's pretty standard with other bed-in-a-box mattresses like Casper. A queen size Layla mattress retails for $1,099 but you can usually find a promo running for around $150 off or so.

You can also expect a few perks when you buy a Layla mattress, because they know you're not able to test it out in-person. You'll receive free shipping to your door, a 120-night free trial and a lifetime warranty that backs your mattress.

There will be an odor when you initially unbox your mattress, which is common for beds that use synthetic foams. But, don't let it turn you off from the mattress. It should clear up after a day or two!

Layla mattress verdict

Flippable beds like the Layla mattress are kind of hard to come by, and I think they're worth the money for a few reasons. One, you get to test out which firmness level is best for your sleeping preferences. Two, there's a little bit more longevity in dual-sided mattresses because once one sleeping surface starts to wear, you can flip it over to reveal a side that's good-as-new. Layla also has a few additional perks that make me recommend it to a lot of different sleepers.

You might like Layla if:

You want a more responsive memory foam bed

You don't know which firmness level you should choose

You sleep on your back, side, stomach or a combination

You weigh under 230 pounds

You appreciate products with generous warranty policies

You might not like Layla if:

You weigh over 230 pounds

You want an extra firm mattress

You want a mattress with a pocketed coil base

You're on a tight budget

