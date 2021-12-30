Gone are the days of trying to decide between an innerspring mattress or memory foam mattress. Made of several layers, hybrid mattresses offer the best of both worlds. They combine both coils and memory foam, providing exceptional contouring, advanced cooling, motion isolation, and improved response time for changing sleep position when compared to a traditional innerspring mattress or straightforward polyurethane foam or gel foam mattress.

Like any other category of mattresses, the firmness level of a hybrid mattress can run the gamut from super-soft and plush to firm enough for a stomach sleeper. The mattress materials can also vary -- some are infused with copper, gel or latex hybrid mattress, others have perforated layers that improve airflow and help you sleep more comfortably and some even have a comfort layer. They can also come in many different configurations, from mattresses with a latex hybrid, gel memory foam or foam layer to ones with individually wrapped coils. The best hybrid mattress for you depends on several factors, like your sleeping position, need for motion isolation, your weight and whether or not it provides pressure relief when you're dealing with pain.

These models are our top picks because they're comfortable, supportive and feel truly high quality. I've personally slept on -- and loved -- them all. Want to find out which one is right for you? Read on in our best hybrid mattress review for all the details you need to build a great hybrid bed. And, if you're still unsure about which mattress is best for you, almost all the mattress companies on this list have a pretty stellar return policy -- just in case.

Prices listed are for a queen mattress at full retail price. And, if you're looking to update your entire sleeping situation, we have lists of the best sheets and best pillows to peruse.

Read more: Best mattress in a box for 2022

Lindsay Boyers/CNET Just based on looks alone, you can tell the Saatva Classic is a step above the rest. It has a 3-inch Euro pillow top that sits on top of high-density memory foam and two coil mattress layers -- one that helps contour your body and another that prevents sagging. This hybrid innerspring mattress felt the most like a traditional spring mattress, but with considerably less motion transfer and no squeaking. The pillow top had enough give to alleviate pressure on my shoulders and hips, while the springs and foam below provided adequate support for my back, preventing my body from sagging and knocking my spine out of alignment in my preferred sleeping position. However, that's on their softest mattress. The luxury firm Saatva mattress, which is really a medium-firm feel that's rated a 5 to 7 out of 10, is Saatva's most popular option and a good choice for a back, stomach, sleeper or combination sleeper. If you prefer a little more contouring, or you weigh less than 150 pounds and find most mattresses too firm, you might find the Saatva mattress to be a little overbearing. Especially due to its dual-coil layers. Read more in our full Saatva mattress review. The Saatva Classic comes in sizes from twin XL to split California king.

Lindsay Boyers/CNET With its plush organic cotton cover and five-layer construction, the Leesa Legend feels and looks really luxurious. It's made from two layers of springs and two layers of memory foam that immediately felt soft and inviting, with less adjustment time than some of the others on this list. One of the layers, called a relief and stability layer, combines micro-pocket coils with an exclusive stabilizing foam, something that's pretty unique to this mattress brand. That layer makes a big difference when it comes to targeted pressure relief and eliminating motion transfer. This mattress was comfortable no matter the sleep position, but it had the best body contouring when I was lying on my back. And thanks to motion isolation I couldn't feel my boyfriend move around at all -- even when he got up in the middle of the night. It was like he wasn't even there. I rated it around 4 to 5 on the firmness scale. So, while Leesa calls this mattress medium-firm, I'd say it feels more on the medium side, especially compared to others like the Saatva. The Leesa Legend comes in sizes from twin XL to California king.

Amerisleep If you're dealing with back pain, either from your mattress or otherwise, the Amerisleep AS2 Hybrid is the hybrid mattress for you. Designed for back or stomach sleepers, this medium-firm mattress helps maintain proper spinal alignment. Amerisleep uses a proprietary plant-based memory foam called Bio-Pur that aims to solve all of the problems of traditional memory foam. It contours your body without any of that slow-sinking feeling and helps dissipate warmth, rather than trapping it and making you sweat. As someone who's not a fan of memory-foam-only mattresses, the improved response time was one of my favorite things about the AS2 Hybrid. When I changed positions during the night the mattress adjusted quickly, thanks to the pocketed coils, and I never felt like I was stuck in a hole. I felt like my body was cradled, but never like I was sinking into the mattress, something that's a common complaint with softer memory foam and that can contribute to back pain. Read more in our full Amerisleep mattress review. The Amerisleep AS2 Hybrid comes in sizes from twin to split king.

Lindsay Boyers/CNET From comfort to motion isolation to cooling capabilities, the Layla Hybrid mattress earned high marks across the board and a top spot on our list as the best hybrid mattress. It contoured to my body without too much sinking, and had just enough bounce to keep me comfortable, but not so much that I was jolted awake when my partner tossed and turned during the night. A true hybrid, this mattress is constructed of innerspring coils that are sandwiched between four layers of memory foam. Two of those memory foam layers are infused with copper, which not only keeps you cool, but is also naturally antimicrobial and helps fight off the buildup of bacteria and other undesirable things that break down your mattress more quickly. Aside from the fact that it's just really comfortable, something else that makes the Layla Hybrid mattress stand out is that it's flippable. There's a soft side and a firmer mattress side, so if you're not really sure which mattress type you like -- or you like to switch it up based on how your body feels at any given time -- you don't have to decide; you can have both. I preferred the softer side, which is rated a 4 out of 10, but if you need a little more support, the firm side clocks in at 7 out of 10. The Layla Hybrid mattress comes in twin to California king sizes.

Lindsay Boyers/CNET Mattress preferences can differ significantly, so if you sleep with a partner, landing on one that suits both of you can be a serious exercise in compromise. But thanks to a construction that can please most people, the Helix Midnight Luxe makes it a little easier. Landing smack in the middle of the firmness scale -- Helix rates it a 4 to 7 out of 10 -- it can satisfy sleepers on both ends of the spectrum. If you prefer softer beds (like me) but your partner likes things on the firmer side (like my boyfriend), you'll both be happy on this Helix mattress. The same is true for different sleeping positions. After sleeping on this Helix mattress for a few weeks, my boyfriend and I were both happy campers. I slept through the night and didn't wake up with shoulder pain from sleeping on my side, and my boyfriend, who snoozes mostly on his back, felt equally comfortable in that sleep position. Aside from layers of memory foam and springs, Helix's Luxe hybrid models have a premium feature that's worth the extra cost: zoned lumbar support that's designed to support your back and keep your body properly aligned. See more in our full Helix mattress review. The Helix Midnight Luxe comes in sizes from twin to California king.

Lindsay Boyers/CNET All hybrid mattresses offer more support than memory foam-only models, but if you're looking for a bed that has a balanced feel, the Casper Original Hybrid has your back (literally). Like the other mattresses on this list, it has a layered construction -- two top layers of foam and a support layer of individually-wrapped springs that add extra lift. I'd rate it around a 5 to 6 out of 10 on the firmness scale, making it ideal for just about any sleeping position. The Casper Original Hybrid doesn't have that slow sink feeling and motion isolation that you get with softer memory foams. It also offers more edge support, thanks to some extra firmness around the border. And even though it's a hybrid, which are typically more expensive than other models, it's still a budget-friendly pick, even when compared to memory foam-only options. Read more in our full Casper Original mattress review. The Casper Original Hybrid comes in sizes from twin to California king.

Lindsay Boyers/CNET The Purple Hybrid Premier 4 is probably my personal favorite mattress on this best hybrid mattress list, but since it's really unique and on the softer side (and also the most expensive option), it might not work for everyone. If you prefer plush mattresses to firm mattresses and you're not quite sold on memory foam, this is an excellent option for you. Like all Purple models, this Purple mattress is made of a proprietary hyper-elastic polymer grid that sits on top of a layer of responsive, noise-reducing coils. The major difference is that the Premier 4 has an additional inch of the Purple grid compared to the other hybrid model (and 2 extra inches beyond the standard model). And it makes all the difference in the world. The Purple mattress had the most bounce out of all the mattresses, and it definitely felt the softest, but in a nontraditional way. The grid bends and moves in a way that perfectly contours your body, providing exceptional support for your back and spine. It was also really comfortable in every sleep position -- back, side and stomach. I also found myself doing work from my bed more often, since it was so comfortable when lying on my stomach. If you want even more customizable support, an adjustable base is sold separately. Read more in our full Purple Hybrid mattress review. The Purple Hybrid Premier 4 comes in sizes from twin XL to split king.

Brooklyn Bedding This Brooklyn Bedding Aurora mattress checks a ton of boxes when it comes to a nice hybrid mattress. It has effective cooling technology that actually works, it's offered in three different firmness levels for any sleeping position, contains over 1,000 pocketed coils in the base layer for maximum support, and it offers a very comfortable neutral-foam feel that's more responsive and bouncy than memory foam. The secret to this bed's cooling ability is a few different things: the brand's special CopperFlex foam which helps draw heat away from the body and its TitanCool-infused cover which is smooth and cool-to-the-touch. It claims that it brings your skin temperature to 88 degrees -- while I can't confirm this claim, I can say that it's one of the most effective cooling mattresses that I've ever tested. You would think that a mattress this nice costs a fortune, but it's actually very affordable. Especially compared to other cooling mattresses. Brooklyn Bedding is known for making quality mattresses at affordable prices, and I think a part of it has to do with the fact that the brand cuts out the middleman by owning factories and manufacturing their own mattresses. They can also be pretty generous with discounts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a hybrid mattress? Like a hybrid car that fuses gas and electric, a hybrid mattress combines pocketed coils with comfy foam to give you a supportive but comfy sleeping surface that's more comfortable to snuggle up to than the old traditional innerspring mattresses.

How much do hybrid mattresses cost? Hybrid mattresses come in a range of different costs. A basic hybrid mattress will cost around $1,300 before discounts, but there are plenty of options under $1,000 if you want a budget hybrid mattress. Of course, there are also luxury hybrid mattresses that cost $1,600 and up.

Are hybrid mattresses any good? Yes. A hybrid mattress offers additional support and durability than all-foam mattresses thanks to the steel innersprings or coils in the foundation layer, and more comfort than a traditional innerspring mattress. A foam bed will last you around 6-7 years while a hybrid mattress can last 10-12 years.

More sleep recommendations

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.