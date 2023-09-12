Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event Is Live Right Now: How You Can Watch

Apple's big product event is taking place right now at the Apple Park HQ in Cupertino, California. The "Wonderlust" event started at 10 a.m. PT -- and you can watch directly from home.

You can also follow along on the CNET live blog or with the live Apple Event watch party.

Apple is expected to announce several new products, including the iPhone 15 series, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the next generation of the ‌Apple Watch Ultra. The iPhone 15 will probably make the biggest splash -- barring any unexpected announcements -- with a rumored switch to USB-C and possibly a new periscope lens (for longer optical zoom) exclusively on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple will also likely announce the release date of its next mobile operating system, iOS 17, which features contact posters, live voicemails and an improved autocorrect. The last couple of years, Apple has released its latest iOS update about a week after its September event. CNET's Zachary McAuliffe predicts Apple will release iOS 17 on Monday, Sept. 18.

Apple's September event is taking place at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's headquarters and will likely include hands-on demos for select journalists with whichever devices Apple announces.

How to watch the Apple Wonderlust event

The Wonderlust event is happening Tuesday, Sept. 12, as of 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m ET, 6 p.m. BST, 3 a.m. AEST).

You can watch Apple's event livestream on:

You can also follow along live with CNET as we provide full coverage of the event.

