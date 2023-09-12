iPhone 15 Pro Max 'Tetraprism' Camera Means Better 5x Telephoto

The iPhone 15 Pro gets a better main camera for new shooting flexibility, Apple said Tuesday, but the bigger photography change comes with the iPhone 15 Pro Max's new 5x telephoto camera.

iPhone 15 Pro Max owners will have "the equivalent of seven camera lenses in their pocket," Apple marketing chief Greg "Joz" Joswiak said at the company's iPhone launch event.

The 5x telephoto should help customers get better photos of more-distant subjects, like wildlife or mountains. Because cameras are arguably the most competitive element on a new phone, the improvement helps keep Apple up to speed with Android phone rivals like Samsung and Google. It stops a step short of their 10x camera abilities, though.

A new, larger 48-megapixel main camera is the foundation of the new system. With its larger size and Apple's computational photography abilities, it can shoot not just at its native 24mm equivalent focal length, but also at 28mm and 35mm, two popular settings from the era of DSLR and mirrorless cameras. In 2x mode, it'll shoot at 48mm.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's tetraprism reflects light four times inside the camera, enabling the longer light path necessary for telephoto camera lenses without the bulk. Apple; screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

The ultrawide camera shoots at 13mm and, if held close to subjects, in a macro lens mode. The 15 Pro's 3x telephoto has the same 77mm equivalent focal length, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max uses a "tetraprism" to bend the light path four times before it hits the sensor.

The tetraprism is a new variation on the "periscope" camera designs from Samsung, Google, Huawei and others that shoehorn large telephoto optics into a small smartphone body. Instead of relying on bulky optics that won't fit in a smartphone case, periscope cameras use prisms or mirrors to bend the light path for a more roundabout route that's compact.

Offering the periscope camera only on the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max recalls earlier years in iPhone history when the larger device had room for better camera equipment. In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max had the same camera equipment, meaning people who wanted the smaller option didn't have to sacrifice image quality.

Apple says the iPhone 15 Pro Max has seven camera lenses: macro, 13mm, 24mm, 28m, 35mm, 48mm and 120mm. The 15 Pro has a 77mm telephoto instead of the 120mm, but the rest of the options are the same. Apple; screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

For both phones, the 48-megapixel main camera is the most important, the go-to camera for most shots. Making its sensor physically larger improves its ability to capture more light and better color, which is important especially in low-light situations. Its wide f1.8 aperture lens also helps with dim scenes and nicer bokeh — the blurred backgrounds behind closer subjects.

Apple increased the default photo size from 12 megapixels to 24 megapixels. Also new: You'll be able to shoot 48-megapixel photos in the HEIF format. With the iPhone 14 Pro, you could only get 48-megapixel resolution in Apple's ProRaw format.

Another notable change Apple called out is new lens coatings. That may sound like a minor detail, but coatings help reduce lens flare problems like streaks and washed-out shots when you're shooting toward the sun, streetlights, or other bright light sources. Smartphone cameras are particularly prone to lens flare problems compared with higher-end traditional cameras.

The iPhone 15 Pro also comes with a new portrait mode that Apple says is faster and works better in low-light conditions.