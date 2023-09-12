What You Need to Know About the New Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, announced today at Apple's Wunderlust event, will now feature an Action button, replacing the Ring/Silent switch that's been on the iPhone since the very first model (albeit redesigned throughout the years).

By default, the Action button will still allow you to toggle between silent and ring mode. All you need to do is press and hold down the button, until you feel haptic feedback, to change between the two. However, you can go into your settings and customize what the Action button can do. Besides putting your phone into silent mode, you can launch your camera to take a photo, open your voice memos to record audio or launch an accessibility feature.

Any time you use the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro, you'll see visual feedback in the Dynamic Island.

The button will work similarly to Back Tap, which allows you to tap the back of your iPhone to run actions like turning on your flashlight or running a Siri shortcut -- without having to go into your iPhone.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 (same price as last year) and iPhone 15 Pro Max, with the new 5x telephoto lens, costs $1199 with a new 256 GB of storage for a base model.

The two Pro models are available for pre-order this Friday will go on sale Sept. 22. Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

All of the iPhone 15 models all feature Dynamic Island (with the iPhone 14 series, this feature was exclusive to the Pro models) and USB-C charging.

Apple also unveiled the the Apple Watch Series 9, with a new double tap gesture and upgraded optical heart sensor, and the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, featuring an upgraded display and better battery life. You can pre-order the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 starting today.