Preorder the New Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, Starting at $249

Apple unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 during its "Wonderlust" event on Tuesday. These Apple Watches are immediately available for purchase, but will start shipping Sept. 22. The Apple Watch Series 9 will retail for $399, Apple Watch Ultra will run you $799, and the Apple Watch SE second generation (which released last year) remains at $249. This means that Apple made no notable price changes to its smartwatches this time around.

Stand out features on the Apple Watch Series 9 include: new S9 chipset, making it faster than ever while being even more power efficient. This chip enables a Double Tap feature where the user can operate the watch while just using their thumb and index finger on their watch-wearing hand. You can also summon Siri on command, and it has a brighter display. Health data is also easier to access with all the data you can need. Another fun feature is precision finding, which means you won't misplace your iPhone ever again. With this new feature you'll see both the distance and direction to your iPhone according to your Apple Watch.

Watch this: Apple Watch Series 9 Gets New S9 Chip 04:25

The Ultra 2 also pumps up the maximum screen brightness to 3,000 nits, a huge increase from the original Ultra that featured a 2,000-nit display. Athletes will enjoy the more advanced metrics for running and cycling as well as the battery life which provides up to 36 hours through a single charge and 72 hours during a low charge.

The Series 9 and Ultra 2 models can be preordered today at Apple, with more vendors undoubtedly following soon.

