Apple Watch Ultra 2 Is Here: The Brightest Screen Yet

The $799 Apple Watch Ultra 2 is official and has the brightest screen of any Apple Watch. Announced alongside the Apple Watch Series 9, the Ultra 2 is Apple's high-end outdoors watch. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be available Sept. 22.

It pushes the maximum screen brightness to 3,000 nits, a significant increase from the original Ultra that featured a 2,000-nit display. This should make it even easier to see in bright, outdoor situations like in the snow or in sunlight.

The Ultra 2 also has an exclusive new watch face called Modular Ultra, which uses the edge of the display to show more details like altitude, depth or seconds. Night mode also activates automatically when the light is low enough by using the ambient light sensor. Apple has expanded the altitude range of the watch and added the second-generation ultrawideband chip that supports precision finding.

Shared with the Series 9 is Double Tap, which builds on the work Apple has done with AssistiveTouch. You can control the watch with gestures, so you can tap your thumb and forefinger together to answer a call, for example. The Ultra 2 also has the same S9 chip as the Series 9. It brings features like faster processing to power on-device Siri, more accurate dictation and more workout metrics.

The new Modular Ultra watch face. Apple/Screenshot by CNET

The first-generation Apple Watch Ultra, also $799, was Apple's take on an adventure watch to compete with the likes of Garmin. It's aimed at a wide range of sports enthusiasts, with special features for scuba divers and hikers, to name a couple. But the Ultra also appeals to anyone who wants an Apple Watch with the biggest screen and longest-lasting battery.

Shipping with the new WatchOS 10 software, the Ultra 2 will also offer more tools for cyclists, including pairing with Bluetooth devices like power meter pedals. You'll also be able to see your cycling metrics on the iPhone screen thanks to Live Activities.

Apple also upped the amount of recycled materials in the case, from all-virgin titanium on the first-generation Ultra to 95% recycled titanium on the Ultra 2. Battery life stays the same as the original Ultra, rated for 36 hours with regular use and up to 72 hours in low-power mode.

Apple now has three watches in its lineup:

The $249 second-generation Apple Watch SE, released in 2022.

The $399 Apple Watch Series 9.

The $799 second-generation Apple Watch Ultra.

This story is developing.