Apple Announces 5 New iPhone 15 Colors, 4 Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Colors

Get ready for a fresh roster of colors with the iPhone 15. The new iPhone was just announced at Apple's annual September event, where it also introduced the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Here's all the new colors the iPhone 15 will be available in:

Pink

Yellow

Green

Blue

Black

Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

The new iPhone 15 Pro will be also available in four titanium options: black, white, blue and natural. The Pro Max is also getting the four-color titanium treatment. Both will be available for preorder on Friday, Sept. 15 and will release on the 22nd. You can check out the best iPhone preorder deals here.

Apple said that the new iPhone 15 is the first smartphone ever to have its colors "embedded throughout a single piece of durable color-infused [back] glass."

Rumors from earlier this week suggested that two of the newer iPhone 15 colors would be darker: a titanium gray and subdued blue, matching the palette of the event's Wonderlust promo images. Now we know that these darker hues have been reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro models, with the new colors of the iPhone 15 and new Apple Watches bands being noticeably lighter and brighter -- including a new pink model of the Apple Watch Series 9.

When the iPhone 14 launched last September, it was available in blue, purple, midnight, starlight and Product Red. The tech giant then surprised users in March by announcing the 14 and 14 Plus would also be available in a new color, a pastel yellow. Apple could have similar plans for the new iPhone 15 -- perhaps another springtime new addition? We'll have to wait and see.

