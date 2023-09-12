Apple Makes iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Titanium, Adds 5x Zoom Camera and 3D Video

At its annual fall event, Apple has revealed the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the next premium phones in its lineup.

In recent years, Apple has used its higher-end phones to push the envelope with tech advances while keeping the standard models with last-year's tech, likely to reduce cost and further incentivize upgrading to the pricier premium models -- that's proved true with the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, which get last year's 14 Pro perks. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max carry on this tradition, and since rumors of an iPhone 15 Ultra were unfounded, these are Apple's most advanced phones yet.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max improve on their predecessors with new processors and materials, ditching the stainless steel of prior years for a new titanium frame. They retain the same squared-off sides look as prior models since the iPhone 12 (with slightly rounded edges that will likely be easier to hold), but have thinner bezels for slightly more glass on the front screen -- which are still 6.1 inches for the iPhone 15 Pro and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

As for colors, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max come in four metallic hues: a traditional black and white titanium, as well as a blue titanium and a "natural" titanium with a gray tone.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 with carrier signup (it's unclear whether pricing will be different for an unlocked Pro Max). iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max preorders start this Friday, and the phones will go on sale in Apple Stores and online September 22.

As was rumored, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have ditched the Lightning port for USB-C, for 10 GB per second USB throughput. There's also one more new feature: an action button that replaces the switch iPhones have had for years that lets users toggle mute mode on and off. instead, you'll press and hold the button to switch between ring and silent mode, but a short press can be set to whatever function you want -- open a note or the camera app, or make your own shortcut.

Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

Better cameras, better zoom

The iPhone 15 Pro has a more advanced 48 megapixel camera than its predecessor's shooters with a larger sensor. The photos are 24 megapixels by default, and LiDAR scanning augments low-light and night photography. The phones also have a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera inherited from last year's iPhone 14 Pro.

But the big feature this year is better zoom, though only for the larger premium phone. The Pro retains its predecessor's 3x telephoto camera (equivalent to a 77mm lens), while the Pro Max has a 5x optical zoom (equivalent to a 120mm lens) -- a 'Tetraprism design' that refracts light multiple times to enable more zoom within the iPhone's compact frame.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a telephoto camera capable of 5x optical zoom (equivalent to a 120mm lens) thanks to its "Tetraprism" design. Apple

Read more: iPhone 15 Pro Max 'Tetraprism' Camera Means Better 5x Telephoto

High-end Android phones, most notably the Samsung Galaxy S-series, have had something similar -- periscope cameras -- for years, though they use a design strategy of stacking lenses within the phone's frame and using a mirror to angle them out the back of the phone. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, for instance, has a periscope camera capable of 10x optical zoom.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max cameras will also have expanded video capabilities, like vlog encoding. But the bigger feature is spatial video capture, using multiple phone lenses to take videos with depth that can be experienced on Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset.

Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

Faster processor, more gaming

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max launch with the A17 Pro Bionic chipset, a 3-nanometer chip that has 19 billion transistors for faster performance. The new six-core GPU is up to 20% faster than the A16's GPU, and enables ray tracing.

Apple has pushed mobile gaming in its iPhone launches for awhile, and this year was no exception, as developers from Ubisoft and Capcom promoted iPhone ports of The Division Resurgence and Assassin's Creed Mirage as well as Resident Evil 8 and Resident Evil 4 Remake, respectively ((the latter two confirmed to be coming to the iPhone 15 Pro later this year, with Assassin's Creed coming in early 2024). While Apple pushed the iPhone 15 Pro's mobile gaming potential, the A17 Pro silicon will also benefit augmented reality applications.

iPhone 15 Pro will launch with iOS 17, which introduces Standby Mode that was previewed at WWDC 2023. It basically transitions the phone to a more passive mode at night, displaying the time in oversized type and app widgets. It activates when you turn the phone sideways, but it's meant to be used when mounting the phone on a MagSafe stand, looking like the world's most expensive alarm clock.